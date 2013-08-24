Girl Breaks Piggy Banks After Saving Up For Two Years, And The Result Is Incredibly Satisfying
"My daughter has been saving for two years and decided to break her piggy banks to put the money in the bank and buy her Bad Bunny ticket."
This week's characters include a former United States senator who doesn't think Native Americans have much culture, a podcast star with bad COVID-19 advice and more.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The Scuffed News team traveled to Alabama and asked Amazon workers why they defeated the union drive.
Needless to say, some people were quite annoyed with Apple's latest M1 iMac design. Designer Virgile Arlaud decided to take that feedback and create his own iMac concept.
As cases in India surge faster than anywhere in the world, Indians struggle to care for their family members who have COVID and mourn lost loved ones.
Most people would have freaked out in a situation like this, but he was cool as a cucumber.
Contestants wrote that the three-time champion Kelly Donohue used the signal and called out "Jeopardy!" for not addressing what they considered to be an offensive symbol.
Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam is pictured with a black eye.
Some folks need to stay in their lane.
Top earners are seeking guidance before their rates on capital gains rise — and they're being told to buckle up.
A frontal-temporal disconnection in the brain could explain why people with Parkinson's disease believe they see ghosts.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Vox explores how the United States highway system wound up with two fonts.
Inside the war between a very powerful company and a very stubborn franchisee, complete with threats, spies and videotape.
Migrating birds wound up inside this California house to the disbelief of these homeowners.
Two weeks in a Korean quarantine facility took my sense of time, space and rational thought — but never my appetite.
A woman can be both beautiful and strong, so why can't a gaming icon?
Stephanie Ruhle takes West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to task for signing an anti-trans law while his state faces serious problems.
We're starting to learn a bit about not only what remains stuck on the ship, but the contents of the 64,887 containers that were stuck on other ships because of the blockage.
The Nintendo Entertainment System is an iconic piece of video game history, and it's hard to imagine a better way to honor it than this loving Lego recreation.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Need to close the blinds on your windows? No worries. This cat has got you covered.
Forbes estimated that this year's freebies — which include celebrity-trainer workout sessions, a liposuction procedure, a three-night retreat on a Swedish island, and a card for a commemorative gold NFT of Chadwick Boseman's head — total $205,000 a bag.
This lightweight, ultra-portable canopy helps you set up in a snap and get the party started sooner.
If you place your order before May 2, these gorgeous gifts from Huckberry will make it in time without you having to pay for expedited shipping.
Given the opportunity to make something 90's-themed, we'll always take it. This neon cooler seems pretty tubular if you ask us.
Gun expert Nicole Franks reviews the quick-draw scenes in popular movies and whether they make any sense.
Submarine trips, yacht builds, space-station visits: if you can afford it, this husband-and-wife team will make it happen.
Researchers think the region's "mustatils" form the oldest ritual landscape in the world. But exactly what they were for isn't clear.
Erik Hoffstad attempts to pay homage to Yahoo Answers by posting the final Yahoo answer ever.
"I was stalked and raped by officer Christopher Drumm, but because of the job I hold, I'm the one facing charges."
May 14 was supposed to mark Rachel Hollis's return to her happy place: a stage in front of an adoring audience. But in early April, Ms. Hollis, the author of best-selling books "Girl, Wash Your Face" and "Girl, Stop Apologizing," posted a video to TikTok that jarred many of her devoted fans.
The amount of detail he can recall is astounding.
I was curious to test out AirTags and see whether they can smooth my transition into post-pandemic life.
Janis Carter first met Lucy, the subject of a famed psychological experiment, when she was hired to clean her cage. Then she uprooted her life for over six years to rehabilitate her.
Adam Neely explains how Celine Dion made a conventional pop song into something special with this one trick.
They're pointing at the way to solve Marvel's villain problem.
The percentage of Arizona's population living in Phoenix is drastically different from that of New York's population living in Albany.
Someone unearthed this hilarious Norm Macdonald bit about a moth from Conan O'Brien's old show, and it's an expert example of building a joke up to the highest suspense possible.
With equipment that made a mockery of the universal conditions of gravity and physics, the schoolyards of the early 20th century were a treacherous labyrinth of concussion and contusion.
This week, we've also got answers to "What motivated you to get vaccinated?" and reactions to Elon Musk hosting "SNL" next weekend.
Some people were making U-turns or reversing back up entrance ramps.
The internet has decided that Pfizer is significantly cooler than Moderna — but why?
The headlines were inescapable: states faced a financial disaster of epic proportions because of COVID-19. The predictions were wrong.
Wait, *what* did you just say?
They used their car to stay warm when a winter storm brought down the Texas power grid. In a state that doesn't require carbon monoxide alarms in homes, they had no warning they were poisoning themselves.
Maria Ridulph was 7 when she was kidnapped from a street corner in Sycamore, Illinois, on December 3, 1957. Her murder went unsolved for half a century.
This is the first time these baby groundhogs have emerged out of the ground to see what the world looks like outside.