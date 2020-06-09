Recommended

ALL DOWN THE TOILET

He was in many ways the ultramarathoning ideal: a distance-running latecomer with an inspirational story, a slew of wins and an edge that seemed to square with a community that embraces outcasts. Then his story started to unravel, beginning in an outhouse and ending in a courthouse.

MISTAKEN IDENTITY

By the standards of the pandemic, Thursday had been a normal day for Peter Weinberg. Then, around 10 PM, he received an irate message on LinkedIn from someone he didn't know. He brushed it off, thinking it was probably just spam. Then he got another. And another.

