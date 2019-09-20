Gingerbread Sculptor Reveals How She Makes Eye-Popping Life-Size Sculptures With Molasses And Ginger
Meet food artist Caroline Eriksson who went viral for making gigantic gingerbread creations.
Renowned Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead last week while covering an Israeli military raid on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
Niles Abston explains how an innocuous phone call got him into trouble while ordering a Burker King and the one thing that stopped him from being a famous artist.
One way to drown out the voices of anti-abortion activists harassing clinic escorts? Reading aloud the lyrics to 'WAP'.
Blow for Ukraine as removal of soldiers, many wounded, suggests city that became symbol of resistance has fallen into Russian hands.
A Lyft driver in Catasauqua, Pennsylvania had no tolerance for these passengers after they made racist comments upon entering his car.
The legal commentators say they're having fun — and making a tidy profit.
A large share of the nearly 1 million people who died of COVID in the U.S. may have lived if they'd gotten vaccinated. A new analysis shows how many lives could have been saved across the country.
Watch the world's fastest jet suit scale a mountain amid poor visibility that would make it impossible for a helicopter to traverse in a rescue situation.
Beloved science writer Mary Roach explores the hilarious and frustrating history of man vs. wild.
The astrophysicist with the bummer tweets is the ultimate "Actually" guy. But is that (actually) bad, or maybe kinda... good?
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
The Dallas County Sheriff's office says a big rig hit a bridge, crashed and spilled 35,000 lbs. of eggs all over I-30 blocking the 45/75 split.
Chris Smalls, a worker who organized and won support for the Amazon Labor Union in Staten Island, New York, reveals all the tricks Amazon tried to pull off against him, but failed.
The Oracle of Omaha knows a thing or two about riding out rough times in the stock market. Here's what he's been saying for the last four decades.
Student loan interest rates are about to hike in a major way. But will it affect you?
Jack Bishop, an expert on ingredients, explains the proper way to store fresh herbs.
The self-immolation of an environmental activist in Washington, D.C., revives an uncomfortable debate over the practice—and how we should talk about it.
Who will Pennsylvanians choose — the rich TV guy, the rich finance guy, or the unvetted mystery candidate?
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
More than 30 "fraudulently purchased" luxury cars wound up in this guy's back yard. Here's the back story behind this bizarre mystery.
A curfew banning unaccompanied minors will be enforced in Chicago's Millennium Park following the Saturday incident.
Let's be honest. Some of those classic NES games were much too difficult. And if it wasn't for a certain genie of note, we probably wouldn't have beat them.
A guy dressed as North Korea's Kim Jong-un single-handedly throws a press conference into chaos in a stunt that will either make you laugh or cringe.
With the latest SCOTUS decision to further deregulate campaign finance, the Texas senator will be able pay himself back with fresh donor money.
Huckberry has gathered a collection of their most radical dadical items together for Father's Day.
Kevin Durant didn't grow up smoking marijuana and first tried it when he was an adult. Now the champion basketball athlete and entrepreneur wants to help destigmatize all things weed for athletes.
A fan reimagined "Cyberpunk 2077" using Unreal Engine 5, giving way to an impressive version of Night City with stunning graphics.
We all need to distract ourselves from the constant suck of spreadsheets from time to time. This crowdfunded marble track delivers on just that.
Organic foods contain less pesticide and antibiotics than conventional foods but does that make them any healthier? Kurzgesagt explores the science.
This week, a man who gave Mother's Day roses to all his female colleagues, (even childless ones), a woman considering telling prospective dates she's rich and children's birthday party invitation drama.
Spanning just over two decades, the history of the iPod introduced us to numerous models and changed the world's relationship to music.
Conan O'Brien knew something was wrong when all of a sudden books about learning how to drive and pick up girls starting popping up on his Kindle.
Eating well doesn't necessarily just mean concentrating on the right diet — the time you eat (or don't) can also make a big difference to your wellbeing.
The legendary English soccer star explained how Michael Jordan inspired him, called out his kids for stealing his shoes and took a trip down memory lane with his iconic signature cleats.
To prove jobseekers' worth, some employers are asking candidates to work before they're even hired — sometimes, on tasks that take hours, even days.
Should you opt for a leaner 90/10 ground beef mix, or a fattier 80/20 ground chuck? This is the number to keep in mind before you grill.
The 2017 World Table Tennis Championships with Jorg Rosskopf facing off against Jörgen Persson was a barn-burner, and we all can't look away.
Almost anyone can walk out of an exotic reptile and pet show with a snake, scorpion, or tarantula. But should you?
How did the Mavericks pick apart the Suns so effectively?
Tom Brady filmed himself riding a Citi Bike in New York City over the weekend and had the time of his life.
Unidentified Flying Objects, or UFOs, have been fascinating humanity since ancient times.
Big media companies, true crime TikTokers and, now, little-known YouTubers converge onto the Heard/Depp trial to grow their audiences any way they can.
Mike Myers explains the method of his madness for creating some of the most memorable characters in movies and TV.
The fact that ordinary people across the world were able to capture these images of the Super Flower Blood Moon is incredible.
Putin has previously met with world leaders at opposite ends of a different — and impractically long — white wooden table at the Kremlin.