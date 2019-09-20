Gilbert Gottfried Reveals To Joe Rogan How He Found Out He Got Fired From 'SNL'
Gilbert Gottfried really did not have a good time working on his ill-fated season of "Saturday Night Live."
Gilbert Gottfried really did not have a good time working on his ill-fated season of "Saturday Night Live."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Gilbert Gottfried really did not have a good time working on his ill-fated season of "Saturday Night Live."
The World Series was rigged. Hugh Fullerton's revolutionary analysis backed it up. But in 1919 his calls were ignored by a game now transformed by data.
Hayek takes a place on the hot seat and reveals where to get the best tacos outside Mexico, what music is essential prep for all her roles and why producers have one of the most frustrating jobs in the business.
Ancient wisdom and modern science agree that all you need to fall asleep fast is a few seconds and a set of lungs.
Pool, a YouTuber, has continually portrayed vaccine mandates as indicative of a looming, 1984-style totalitarian takeover.
Liam Thompson graciously builds a cat elevator for his 20-year-old feline.
I began 2020 thrilled to marry my Spaniard boyfriend. I ended it wondering if I'd need a sex tape for the government.
Jean-Pierre Jeunet's fantastical romantic comedy made a star of Audrey Tautou and its distinctive visuals influenced a decade's worth of film-makers
"I'm no expert, but I'm guessing it's a lot easier just to play football with a shot in your arm than a jade egg stuck where the sun don't shine," Colbert quipped.
A new report suggests that trucks and SUVs retain the most value after five long years on the road.
CEO Anne Wojcicki wants to make drugs using insights from millions of customer DNA samples, and doesn't think that should bother anyone.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Fred Armisen gave Jimmy Fallon's audience a history lesson in punk music in this extraordinary imitation.
The mass slaughter of whales destroyed far more than the creatures themselves.
"A gallon of milk was $1.99. Now it's $2.79. When you buy 12 gallons a week times four weeks, that's a lot of money," quipped Krista Stotler.
The "Love Life" star is a new brand of romantic lead.
They thought a resurrected JFK and JFK Jr. would show up to make Trump president — and then some.
New York City's North River Tunnel, which serves as one of the most critical transportation links in the country, was built over a hundred years ago, and it shows. Here's how the US Department of Transportation is working to fix one of the most important tunnels in America.
Young women have previously hesitated speaking up against the the Barstool Sports founder fearing retaliation from his large legion of fans.
Jenna Ryan, a Texas real estate agent who flew to D.C. on a private plane and livestreamed in the Capitol, got 60 days in prison.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
If money was no object and you could afford to live on Billionaire's Row, here's a pretty good synopsis of what your life would be like.
Nothing was done to that GIF above. Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, the HBO show covering all things sports and/or Bryant Gumbel, had a segment on Barstool Sports in last night's episode, and there's site founder Dave Portnoy quivering as he's interviewed by Soledad O'Brien.
As we approach the close of another difficult year, we're treating the ladies in our lives to a little something extra to make them feel special. These luxurious picks will have anyone feeling like a Queen beyond the holiday season. Check out our picks for decadent gifts at every price point.
A guy dedicates a year of his life to building a fish tank and the results are spectacular.
I have no doubt she'll do it, if she can.
You'll mistake them for your chinos. With four-way stretch and water resistance, these incredibly versatile joggers are built to be as at home on your early morning run as they are on your lazy Sunday routine.
"Honestly, it is weird. You don't seem to age," Graham remarked to Rudd in a clip unearthed from the archives. And the actor had the most humble response.
A growing genre of video game offers deep, emotional experiences. Experts see possible benefits, as well as harms.
Teach your kids something new from the world's favorite encyclopedia, keep them occupied with a haptic puzzle and help them start their first DIY science project.
Some people say a dinner with Jay-Z is worth more than $500,000, but this interview he had with a kid reporter was priceless.
New analysis shows that landlords were able to defer costs during Covid-19 to remain in a good financial position, at least in the short term.
Kristen Stewart was thrilled to hear the mayor of Flavortown was "all in" on officiating her wedding.
Twenty years later, Jack Bauer is still one of the most capable action heroes in TV history. These are the 10 poor schmucks who came closest to foiling him.
Software isn't ready to take over real estate. Just ask Phoenix, one of the hottest housing markets in the country.
It's only a 7-second video, but there's something so simple and beautiful about it.
Climate models suggest a fictional planet like Arrakis would be habitable, but just barely.
Your friends might be too nice to tell you, so we're going to say it for them: your earbuds are gross.
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul had another heated back-and-forth on Thursday.
Do less.
A lawyer for Hannah Gutierrez Reed said someone with "bad intentions" placed live bullets in with dummy rounds on the set of "Rust."
The Christmas comedy is coming to theaters on November 25, 2021.
These are the cities that could be largely submerged underwater within a decade if our climate change crisis persists.
The reviews are in, and it seems like nearly all critics are on the same page with one of Microsoft's big end-of-year releases.
This Florida man learned he couldn't outrun the police by diving off a bridge.
Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger confirms the ex-president threatened him over the 2020 election results while demanding he magically come up with enough votes to beat Biden.
Listening to the women who alleged abuse, and fighting to get their stories heard, helped change the treatment of victims by the media and the justice system.