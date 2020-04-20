Watch An Animatronics Engineer Create A Giant, 3D-Printed LEGO Go-Kart
To create a giant Go-Kart he could potentially sit on and steer, engineer Matt Denton 3D-printed LEGO parts 8.3 times larger than a real LEGO car.
Sometimes the glass is not a material obstacle but a state of mind.
Here's another unexpected outcome of working from home: sometimes when you're filming live segments in your bathroom, your naked spouse might also be in the shot.
From the music to the captions, this is pitch perfect.
Just because the SAT was designed to test the mathematical proficiency of students doesn't mean it's flawless.
Cats will be cats. Dogs will be dogs.
Just because the cat is smaller doesn't mean that the dog has the upper hand in the relationship.
The findings have huge implications for everyday life on a labor and delivery unit, as well as potential broader implications.
Facebook and the Carnegie Mellon University Delphi Research Center have teamed up to track the prevalence of COVID-19 and flu symptoms around the country.
Oil prices crashed to new lows on Monday amid the pandemic. Here's what happened when Bloomberg's Tracy Alloway tried to buy a barrel back in 2015.
As new cases and deaths continue to decline, the governor said he wants to use the opportunity to make New York a better place when it does re-open.
Recently, and not for the first time, the comedian's public persona has appeared to be at odds with her private actions.
IKEA decided to release its Swedish meatball recipe for home cooks to make during coronavirus quarantine. Here are the ingredients and directions.
Seasons No. 2 and No. 3 in SB Nation's quest to win a national title with Western Illinois in "College Hoops 2K8"
This is the best meet-cute ever.
Over the last four weeks, more than 22 million people have filed jobless claims filed because of COVID-19. Here's how that compares to the numbers of other historical job losses over the past few decades.
Where America had the Wright Brothers and their powered flight in 1903, our British pals celebrate Horatio Phillips and his imaginatively-named Flying Machine of 1907.
In the world of COVID-19, any precaution is a good one. For instance, you don't want to accidentally get splashed with unsanitized water or liquid. This detachable shield ensures that won't happen.
"I guess I feel very sorry for extroverts right now. They must be struggling, unlike me."
A single owner put less than 15,000 miles on this rare collectible before tucking it away somewhere in Indiana.
Is Zoom behind the coronavirus lockdowns? Trump has a theory.
"The very rich," F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote, "are different from you and me." Rarely has that statement been so glaringly clear, as the self-isolation strategies of the ultrawealthy are revealed by the coronavirus pandemic.
After 20 years of long-distance competition, I ran my fastest. All it took was tech, training and a new understanding of my life.
For 311's 30th anniversary, the band took over the Park MGM in Las Vegas, playing 102 songs over three nights with no repeats. Our writer went to the desert on the eve of a pandemic to meet the superfans of America's most positive band — and figure out why he stopped loving them.
The military's toughest training challenges have a lot in common with outdoor sufferfests like the Barkley Marathons and the Leadville Trail 100: you have to be fit and motivated to make the starting line, but your mind and spirit are what carry you to the end.
What happens when you combine the famously high speeds of the German autobahn with the reduced traffic caused by the coronavirus lockdown?
The IRS enlisted TurboTax's help to deliver stimulus checks. It could cost you.
Your roommate is rustling around in the kitchen, your dog is in the yard barking at squirrels, your neighbors are fighting loudly and you just want some peace. Thankfully, the AirPods Pro offer shockingly effective noise cancelling.
A Russian man tried to scare a mouse but ended up getting the tables turned on him.
Zai sticks in your mind like a celebrity — a live-action anime heroine, an Instagram avatar come to life — except she's not. She's not even close. And the more time you spend with her, the mystery of why only deepens.
It may be a surprising revelation, but it turns out you can't name a folder, an image or a text file "Con" on a Windows machine.
The coronavirus didn't break America. It revealed what was already broken.
If luxury THC granola, weed aperitifs and CBD pillows couldn't make me into a stoner, nothing can.
To protest the stay-at-home-orders, drivers attempted to clog certain roads in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday.
The New England Journal of Medicine has published a horrifying account of a health care executive going to extraordinary lengths to evade what appear to be mafia tactics by the federal government in order to obtain personal protective equipment.
The pandemic inspired an innovative project to design and make a low-cost ventilator in weeks, not years.
"I have to say I am more than a little disappointed with this."
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Daylight, natural ventilation and unfinished wood surfaces can all reduce the abundance of harmful pathogens.
At one point, a police officer proclaimed it "a stand-off."
Unemployment has skyrocketed, but so has the size of the city's volunteer pool and the number of people fostering animals. One month into the shutdown, the city is as complex as it ever was.
A YouTuber wrote some software to come up with the most optimal basketball backboard possible and then built it.
To end the nightmare, lockdowns aren't enough. We need to hunt the virus and defeat it.
The reactor used molten lead-bismuth for coolant, which meant it turned into a brick if it stopped circulating, but gave big power for its size.
Will it result in a big bang or a whimper as snow meets detonated dynamite?
April 2019 was a simpler time. Americans wanted to know what a black hole was, who was playing in the Final Four and how many episodes of "Game of Thrones" there were.
Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan show the challenges of fighting this pandemic.
The popularity of orange juice is, surprisingly, a product of clever marketing. But why have Americans fallen out of love with this drink in recent years?