Two Kids Deliver Tour De Force Piano Duet Version Of Gerudo Valley From 'The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time'
A terrific piano rendition of the "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" song.
A terrific piano rendition of the "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" song.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
A fascinating exploration about how camera angles at different baseball stadiums change our perspective.
"My mom called me and I heard a strange, nervous excitement in her voice. 'I'm not sure how to say this,' she said. 'Your dad has been keeping something from you.'"
A terrific piano rendition of the "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" song.
More people are dressing to feel good, but one psychologist suggests it really can make a difference in your brain chemistry.
The summer after the mass shooting was fraught, fragile—and rife with fear for fall.
Alan Dershowitz explained why getting a massage at Jeffrey Epstein's Florida mansion was no big deal.
Parenting advice on autism diagnoses, adoption resistance, and sexy clothing arguments.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
If you find yourself having to deal with an ant infestation problem, this is an easy hack.
For a time, Anna de Rothschild boasted of her family roots to the European banking dynasty, donning designer clothes, a Rolex watch, and driving a $170,000 black Mercedes-Benz SUV.
New boosters that target Omicron may be our most important COVID vaccines since 2020—but the U.S. may be setting up the new shots to fail.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
The Artemis 1 will send astronauts back to the moon, here's everything you need to know before it blasts off.
Traffic fatalities are on the rise across the United States. Yet in some parts of the country, efforts born from both tragedy and political will have seen the numbers move in a different direction.
Jon Stewart compares Donald Trump to Mr. Magoo, bungling around, wrecking everything in his path and then going on his merry way. But maybe not this time.
On Friday, the 38-page affidavit that convinced a judge to authorize the search of Donald Trump's estate went public. Here's what it says.
Shia LaBeouf has come forward to dispute the assertion that he was fired from "Don't Worry Darling" by director Olivia Wilde just as production was starting in 2020. LaBeouf asser...
Rams defensive all-star Aaron Donald came out swinging dual-wielding helmets in a massive brawl during a Rams Bengals practice.
A minister called the floods, which have killed more than 900 people, a "climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions."
How the feeling of slowly drowning in a sandpit has become normalised.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Andy Moore had a hilarious reaction to learning he had caught a 90-million-year-old fossil in the Missouri River.
D.C. police say they don't suspect foul play. Fellow activists are incensed. And the city where it happened is barely paying attention.
Made to be compact and work quickly, this is a very handy item to have on any road trip.
We knew Jamie Foxx could impersonate a lot of people but his imitation of Donald Trump needs to be seen to be believed.
Wife of founder of People of Praise says members "were always crying" during discussions about women's subservience to men.
Some things we eat are significantly worse for the environment than others.
Nikki Glaser obliterates every American politician in a speed roast on Thursday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Made to fit phones up to seven inches, this roomy pouch is a must-have for any outdoor activities.
Truth Social is locked in a bitter battle with one of its vendors claiming that the platform is stiffing the company out of some contractually obligated payments.
Thomas was only paid $2,600 when he guest starred on "Seinfeld" and played the iconic role of Yev Kassem, the Soup Nazi. Here's how much Thomas has made since then on residuals and Cameo appearances.
We stan, but the song leaves a lot to be desired.
Which sharks are most dangerous? How do sharks give birth? Why do hammerhead sharks look like that? Marine biologist Amani Webber-Schultz answers all of these questions and more.
His ability to blend the fun and the functional with the binder he invented brought order to the chaos of grade-school life in the 1980s and '90s.
"Yes, I was once a big fan. But Batman hasn't been good for Gotham, and it's time we admit it."
DeVito tells "Jimmy Kimmel Live" guest host Nikki Glaser about sneaking weed into Arnold Schwarzenegger's cigarette on the set of "Twins".
One of the world's most powerful news outlets has a new mandate — which happens to sync with the views of one of the world's richest men.
"I finally was able to try it. And I can assure you it's impossible to create professional and useful images from a text description."
Hall tells James Corden about how her friend and co-star's impressive physique stopped people from noticing her wardrobe malfunction while filming "Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul".
This week we've also got a woman who doesn't understand harassment, a nepo baby NYT critic self-annihilating, a racist virtual rapper and people mad about student loan forgiveness.
"Something clicked for plenty of Black Americans like myself. We asked ourselves, 'What are we actually doing here?'"
The famed Hólasandur sands of Iceland is now a peculiar purple field.
Student debt is a nation-wide problem, but some states are shouldering more of the burden than others.
Biden rips Republicans for criticizing his massive student debt forgiveness the same day on Twitter: 'I will never apologize for helping America's middle class.'
A kangaroo fight at a Canberra nature reserve gets out of hand.
Palaeontologists from Spain and Portugal working on the site in the city of Pombal believe it could be the remains of the biggest sauropod dinosaur to be found in Europe.
We're gonna ask "Should I order lunch from Taco Bell?" every day.