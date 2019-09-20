George Takei Credits Howard Stern's Vulgarity With Creating His Famous Catch Phrase 'Oh My'
George tells the story on The Graham Norton Show. Stern suggested Takei had a large penis, and he could only respond one way: "oh, my!"
George tells the story on The Graham Norton Show. Stern suggested Takei had a large penis, and he could only respond one way: "oh, my!"
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
We had a feeling he was lying for all of these years. And now, we know for sure: eating all those raw livers does not make you swole.
Kevin Wilson's fiction features narrators haunted, yet not bound, by troubled pasts.
George tells the story on The Graham Norton Show. Stern suggested Takei had a large penis, and he could only respond one way: "oh, my!"
In eight years, Asheville, NC has added nearly 50 new breweries. We visited to see what makes this city of 94,000 so appealing to the brewers.
It's not hard to picture how China's blank-paper demonstrations will one day be clouded by selective memory, and the tendency to make memes out of the past.
This is a compilation of the many times the greatest magical duo performed in between the sketches.
With Ye on Infowars and Elon Musk lifting the floodgates on Twitter, the right wing is getting the free-speech thunderdome of its dreams. Or nightmares.
Rest easy knowing that your home is under the careful eye of Cove. It's simple to set up, affordable to maintain and offers peace of mind.
In this MLB offseason Jomboy breakdown, the Browns offense got the win by targeting and being a bully to Tampa Bay's defense.
The moon's clouds and a bit of its surface are visible in new views from the space-based observatory.
Nobody asked for this, but we cannot deny the raw energy Santa is serving this Christmas.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
The man behind the most influential album of the 1990s talks about meeting Dave Grohl, and having his socks blown off by the band.
Internal Army documents obtained by Motherboard provide insight on how the Army wanted to reach Gen-Z, women, and Black and Hispanic people through Twitch, Paramount+, and the WWE.
What started as a two-player "F-Zero" game quickly became a cart racer, which then became a Mario game, and then became the biggest spin-off Nintendo ever made.
How is sending cops after the mentally ill and unhoused "care"?
The shooting occurred days before the Georgia runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker, a former football star.
Here's an explainer about how universal airport codes work, and why you're not the only one who's confused about the system.
A class-action lawsuit by survivors against law enforcement asks $27 billion for "indelible and forever-lasting trauma."
A Black mother claims Mary Lin Elementary School was separating Black and white students into different classrooms and not asking families.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Thomas Flight reveals how subtle cinematographic techniques help directors and storytellers take their work to the next level.
This card game is perfect for game night, and game night is gonna run long.
Whether you're looking to use them to make your gifts or simply want to give the kits themselves, these are our favorite DIY kits.
The Backyard Scientist creates a rocket knife, and yes it is as dangerous as that sounds. Don't try it at home, folks!
Sixteen nations are now locked into the World Cup bracket. It's knockout soccer from now on.
From Doja Cat and Lil Nas X to Balenciaga and Addison Rae, Satanic conspiracy theories are spreading across social media like hellfire — but where have they all come from?
One guy went viral for yelling "who is it?" at a Britney Spears concert and then everybody started doing it. (From 2021)
The "Good Morning America" co-hosts are receiving a level of support heretofore unfathomable for potential cheaters.
Sherri McMullen's Oakland luxury store is one of a kind.
Pickleball players come in all shapes and sizes, so make sure you don't underestimate anyone on the court.
The spiritual successor to "Dead Space," from some of the original team too, is here to scare your pants off.
First played at a comedy club in 2009, the comedy duo quizzed their audience on who said these famous quotes: Kanye West or Adolf Hitler? Seems prescient now considering the recent quotes from Ye about his appreciation for Hitler.
How's the economy doing? Depends where you look. Seriously.
You only get a glimpse of Stephanie Meyer's twisted mind in the movies, but the books really let the freak flag fly.
Professional pranksters MSCHF set up an ATM at Art Basel Miami that instead of dispensing cash, ranked its swipers based on their bank balance.
From murderous Santas and axe-wielding snowmen to malevolent children who're definitely on the naughty list. It's what Jesus would have wanted.
Despite ample reasons to be skeptical of cryptocurrency schemes, the notion of the eccentric genius accomplishing extraordinary things was irresistible.
There are lots of myths surrounding the mysterious pink sauce, and Ann meticulously debunks them all.
Data reviewed by NBC News shows that many restored accounts trafficked in conspiracy theories and hate speech. The changes come as some high-profile users have fled.
Today, people talk about seeing a therapist like they're going to the dentist. But our compassion around mental health still excludes the people who need it most.
This lady really had something she needed to get off her chest.
Director Antoine Fuqua's movie seems to have missed the mark, by a lot.
OpenAI's new ChatGPT is scary-good, crazy-fun, and—so far—not particularly evil.
Chevy's new 2023 Bolt costs around $32,000 and is billed as an EUV, or electric utility vehicle.
This week we've also got a woman who sincerely prays for Trump and an obscure young boot-strapping artist whose boyfriend happens to be showing her work in his prestigious gallery.
Tomorrow, the United States Men's National Team plays the Netherlands in a must-win game. Is this the start of a beautiful rivalry?