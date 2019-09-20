Genius Engineer Builds Fanless PC That Cools Itself By 'Breathing'
Can a PC cool itself by breathing? An intrepid engineer attempts to design a computer that does just that.
This week, a friend of mine tweeted, "Why do so many celebrity women date men who look like a pub toilet wall?" He was responding to a paparazzi photo of Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Kardashian grasping Barker's tattooed hand, attached to Barker's very tattooed arm, neck, chest, and face.
Master pickup artist Vince Kelvin will train you how to become a master of making out for a fee. Andrew Callaghan took a peek behind the scenes at a pick up artist bootcamp.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The small country of Montenegro might go broke all thanks to the last government's shortsighted decision to take out Chinese loans to hire a Chinese company to build a freeway. Now there isn't enough money to complete the road or pay back the loan, and the envisioned 270-mile freeway may remain an uncompleted stretch in the Montenegrin countryside.
If you run through lighters like we do, you know how quickly that adds up. This rechargeable electric light is low-cost, well-reviewed and easy to use.
A gas leak from an underwater pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico created a ethereal fire above the ocean.
The national memorial draws nearly 3 million visitors a year - and Native Americans want the site back with a focus on oppression
Death Valley temperatures in the Pacific Northwest and Canada show we've entered the era of climate adaption.
How the "College" episode of "The Sopranos" ushered in the era of the anti-hero.
Authors are unearthing fresh details on the pandemic response and election fallout. The difficulty they face discerning the truth and meaning from all of that reflects the turmoil of the Trump years.
Chris Pratt's "The Tomorrow War" is proof that the likes of Tom Cruise and Liam Neeson are a dying breed.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Nish Kumar tips his hat to Will Champion, the drummer from Coldplay who nobody knows.
This week's characters include a New York magazine art critic who misjudged his political ideology, a "Cosby Show" matriarch who got taken to task by a "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" matriarch and more.
As many on the Internet have said of screenshots of Iggy Azalea from this music video: who???
Long hidden, such price variations are supposed to be available in stark black and white under a Trump administration price transparency rule that took effect at the start of this year.
An eagle-eyed viewer of "Shrek" realized something was off about The Three Bears… and then discovered the awful truth.
International Swimming Federation rejects use of Soul Cap, saying it does not 'fit the natural form of the head'
Days after the storming of the Capitol on January 6, an image began spreading widely across the encrypted chat app Telegram and other bastions of right-wing digital conversation. It was a "battle flag" depicting Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old woman who was shot by a Capitol Police officer as she attempted to enter the building, as a spooky-looking white-on-black idealized feminine figure, not unlike a more martial version of the Starbucks logo.
"This is an old video I found in a tucked away SD card of when I jumped off a carrier back in my last deployment with the Navy in 2016."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"Breath of the Wild" gets all the praise, but "Skyward Sword" really helped move the series forward. On July 16th, we'll finally get to play the game in HD when it releases on Switch.
Americans are pretty stressed out. And we don't know how to relax. A recent Gallup study found that a majority of Americans (55%) said they were more angry, stressed and worried in 2018 than they have been at most points during the decade. And several other Gallup studies found that Americans are consistently more likely to be stressed and worried than much of the world. (From 2019)
Your smoothies will be smoother. Your purees will be purer. And your crushed ice will be, uh, crushed-er? All because when it comes to kitchen appliances, Cuisinart knows what they're doing.
Want to gather some security footage without tipping your hand? This clever hidden camera will do the trick.
We're not big fans of eye strain, but we're really into this sick leather book light.
The Extreme Accuracy Tasked Ordnance system, or EXACTO, will allow snipers to hit their moving targets with great accuracy.
Madisyn Slater had never had Ms. Johnson as her teacher, but she was tired of hearing disturbing anecdotes. And she had made sure Ms. Johnson knew it.
How the debate over the origin of coronavirus went from conspiratorial to plausible.
This week, we've also got a Switzerland soccer fan's emotional rollercoaster and Matt Hancock's hot girl summer.
Maybe I'm being paranoid, but a self-driving burning Tesla Model S Plaid just seemed a bit much, but some of it checks out
Raja ran away after being scared by fireworks but somehow returned around 3 in the morning and learned how to operate the door bell.
Weed isn't going to help you win the Olympic Gold.
Host a Sister was supposed to be a safe space for women travelers, but that mission nearly destroyed the group when the pandemic hit.
Ann Reardon tackles some of the worst "organic food" hacks that don't actually work — and why you should never try to cook "chocolate popcorn" this way.
Apple has reportedly ended production of the iPhone 12 mini after months of lackluster sales, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.
The breakout star of the US Olympic track and field trials will not be allowed to run the 100 meters in Tokyo.
Pasta is a proud part of Italian cuisine and breaking it is anathema, as this woman found out when she snapped a fist full of spaghetti in front of her fiancé.
LilyIsThatYou's new single "FMRN" amassed over a million views in 24 hours. But the line "Can you come fuck me right now?" earned multiple takedowns from the service
"At first I thought, this is crazy": the real-life plan to use novels to predict the next war.
How long could you charge an iPhone without every plugging it in? Here's what Zack Nelson at JerryRigEverything found out.
When was the last time the floor got mopped? Last week? Last month?! Let these adorable slippers do some work for you.
For people with compromised immune systems and other afflictions, the pandemic doesn't end with vaccination.
"You can record all you want. I just know it can't be posted to YouTube."
They can actually make the park experience worse.
You might feel compelled to spring to action, but you may come to rue that decision.
In case you needed more proof that dogs are the best animals in the world.