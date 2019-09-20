Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

'IT'S AS HIGHWAY FROM NOTHING TO NOTHING'
jalopnik.com

The small country of Montenegro might go broke all thanks to the last government's shortsighted decision to take out Chinese loans to hire a Chinese company to build a freeway. Now there isn't enough money to complete the road or pay back the loan, and the envisioned 270-mile freeway may remain an uncompleted stretch in the Montenegrin countryside.

HOW ASHLI BABBITT IS BEING REMEMBERED
nymag.com

Days after the storming of the Capitol on January 6, an image began spreading widely across the encrypted chat app Telegram and other bastions of right-wing digital conversation. It was a "battle flag" depicting Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old woman who was shot by a Capitol Police officer as she attempted to enter the building, as a spooky-looking white-on-black idealized feminine figure, not unlike a more martial version of the Starbucks logo.

DON'T WORRY, BE HAPPY
npr.org

Americans are pretty stressed out. And we don't know how to relax. A recent Gallup study found that a majority of Americans (55%) said they were more angry, stressed and worried in 2018 than they have been at most points during the decade. And several other Gallup studies found that Americans are consistently more likely to be stressed and worried than much of the world. (From 2019)

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x