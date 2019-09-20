Gearhead Uses A Banana To Test How Much G Force A Model S Plaid Really Pulls
DragTimes has experimented with the Tesla Model S Plaid to the maximum — but this is the only one that really matters. How long does the banana stay glued to the seat?
DragTimes has experimented with the Tesla Model S Plaid to the maximum — but this is the only one that really matters. How long does the banana stay glued to the seat?
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
DragTimes has experimented with the Tesla Model S Plaid to the maximum — but this is the only one that really matters. How long does the banana stay glued to the seat?
There's a good indication that inflation could get even worse. Now is the time to prepare.
Things could get tricky for you if you see this particular code on your boarding pass, either by consequence or because of a random coincidence.
Didion died on December 23 at the age of 87.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
National Geographic contributor and 20-year veteran photographer Steve Winter demonstrates how he narrows down a single shot from 124 takes when shooting lions, tigers and others beasts in the wild.
Tobi Lütke transformed the Canadian upstart into an e-commerce giant by being the anti-Bezos. How long can the formula keep working?
On Thursday night, McCain tweeted about Owens's interview in which Trump defended the vaccine. Owens took some cheap shots about obesity, and one thing led to another until McCain tweeted, "Get f*cked."
It's unclear whether or not the weasel like animal was captured by the supermarket employees, but what happened when they tried will leave you speechless.
He's operating without the baseline his routine requires.
What's more festive than eating yourself into a carbohydrate coma?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Veteran archer Grizzly Jim explains how the set designers of "Rambo" fooled us all while reviewing popular bow-and-arrow scenes from "Game Of Thrones," "Robin Hood" "The Two Towers" and more.
A look back on one of the most iconic and grueling games to hit the classroom computer.
Comedian Trevor Wallace distills the Subaru bro down to his essential elements and gets to the bottom of what drives this supernatural human.
A guy found an old home movie he shot in 1998 from the window of a plane that captured the launch of the Space Shuttle Columbia.
My journey to become a manic pixie licorice pizza-eating dream girl.
This week, we've got a person who feels insulted by an eight-year-old, someone who wants to call their in-laws by their first names and more.
Ramsay said that if he ever returned to "Hot Ones" he'd bring his own wings and the legend followed through — but this time he's way more prepared than the last.
A survival guide for the bravest and thirstiest among us.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Sarah Bole was shocked to she her tiny dog Dash stare down this giant wild cat at her home in Grand Lake, Colorado.
Skimming stones, reading clouds, making slingshots and building tree houses. What more could you ask for?
Here are some of the easiest and quickest gifts you'll ever buy. Even if you forgot until the day-of, you'll find something here.
The new variant changes the calculus in ways that can seem bewildering — but we have the tools to think it through.
Before making it big in Nine Inch Nails, Trent Reznor played keyboards for the new wave band Slam Bamboo and the cognitive dissonance is unreal.
We'll never, ever get tired of engineering marvels, exploring other worlds and pure weightless joy in microgravity. NASA is something special.
A UK study found that the added immunity from a booster vaccine shot begins to lessen within 10 weeks.
Two treasure hunters, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, take on an evil mastermind, Antonio Banderas, in a fight for the world's largest fortune in the Sony live action adaptation of the widely popular and eponymous video game.
In 2021, we saw the creation of the first unionized game studio in North America, some extremely impressive technology working in the real world and a mountain of legitimately wonderful games.
Chris Farley's younger brother Kevin riffs about why it's so funny to live in the shadow of your much famouser brother.
We all make mistakes. But some people got things really, really wrong this year.
Yeah, that's exactly what Spotify would have looked like.
Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime" is both a song that people love to hate and a song that people love to love. Nate Sloan, musicologist and co-host of the "Switched On Pop" podcast, has some ideas on why the song so polarizing.
Members of the First Stall club don't want you to read this article.
2016 Formula One Champion Nico Rosberg geeks out and delivers an Italian history lesson while driving his neighbor's Ferrari F40 — one of the rarest road cars ever made by the Italian company — down Monaco's winding roads.
Why is it so hard to figure out if America's enormous surge in theft is real?
"The bride wanted to create a tropical rainforest inside a banquet hall, so they imported exotic butterflies and birds from some European country. Except, these birds then began pooping all over the indoor venue."
WhistlinDiesel tracks down the guy who stole his stuff and resolved the matter in a surprisingly satisfying way.
The vice president's allies are increasingly concerned that President Biden relied on her to win but does not need her to govern.
Dozens and dozens of cocktail recipes paired with commentary on some of the most important works of fiction? Sign us up.
Neil Waters, the president of the Thylacine Awareness Group of Australia, explains how people like him get mocked for believing that the Tasmanian tiger isn't extinct and that it still roams free in Australia.
Don't worry, you (probably) won't become me. But yes, you can get COVID twice, and even more.
Just weeks ago, the U.S. was on track to end the pandemic in 2022. Then, omicron hit — throwing scientists' projections into disarray.
Jon Stewart answers an audience member's question about whether he felt like he "missed out" on covering Donald Trump's presidency.
The uncancelable comedian's fans care less about jokes than a culture war dynamic that's mostly in their heads.
Journalist Paige Skinner (@paginaskinner) kept track of everything that's happened in 2021 — and we mean everything. This is her list, in a Google doc, of events both major and mundane for every single day of 2021.