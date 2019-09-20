Gaten Matarazzo Spoiled 'Stranger Things' Way Back In 2016 And No One Noticed Until Now
In an interview at AOL Build, he spilled the beans on what the Duffer Brothers were planning all along. No one caught it, though.
In an interview at AOL Build, he spilled the beans on what the Duffer Brothers were planning all along. No one caught it, though.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
In an interview at AOL Build, he spilled the beans on what the Duffer Brothers were planning all along. No one caught it, though.
The new law comes as the Department of Justice is investigating the Phoenix Police Department.
"She's drunk out of her mind and talking to me in the middle of a game. She's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks."
Paulie Walnuts didn't just shake people down for Tony Soprano, he did the same for Netflix, Denny's and Dunkin' Donuts.
The billionaire father of 10 children (that we know of) has pulled out...of the Twitter deal, that is!
John Isner and Nicolas Mahut started their 2010 first round Wimbledon match on a Tuesday. Two days and eleven-plus hours of play later, they were still out on the court, locked in what felt like an unbreakable tennis loop.
If you're anything like us, you go through quite a few avocados every week. Pick up this inexpensive three-in-one tool, and your time spent dealing with the husk and pit will drop drastically.
If there wasn't enough drama swirling around Johnny Depp's win over Amber Heard in his multimillion-dollar defamation suit last month, things have turned judicially weird.
A local man, SungWon Cho, is known for attempting these food challenges and giving out letter grades. This one might be his most impressive venture yet.
Here's some highlights from this brand new Mental Floss article illuminating us about one of the most famous and prolific wrestlers to ever live.
The one-of-a-kind, perfect condition 1998 holographic Pikachu Illustrator card will be available to purchase for all of eternity.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
There's two types of fire alarms on the market — one of them you should definitely avoid.
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have tied the knot in Jamaica.
Someone took a long exposure with their ground telescope at the same target as JWST's recent guide camera image and it will make you feel small against the vastness of our solar system.
Tin Chin and Mo Lin were inseparable at the homeless shelter. But one of the men wasn't who he seemed to be.
Here are some items on the very short list of things that should make you feel patriotic.
Netflix even replied to them! Just a fun story all around. And go listen to that 1986 album in full, it's the greatest metal record ever made.
With over 60,000 user ratings on Amazon, this affordable air purifier with HEPA filters has an average score of 4.7/5.
Oracle recently considered cost reductions of up to $1 billion that could result in thousands of layoffs as soon as August, said a person with direct knowledge of the situation.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
European Arm Wrestling Champion Irina Gladkaya puts on a show as her challengers don't realize who they're dealing with.
We sometimes runs more risqué content. Not quite NSFW, but more for adults on mature subjects. This is a collection of the best stories.
The ultimate everyday pant is super lightweight, ultra breathable, stretchy, and moisture wicking. These award-winning pants must be experienced to be believed.
Sometimes Bert and Ernie seem like a couple of wise guys and that's why they've hired actual wise guys, Tony Sirico and Steve Schirripa, to play themselves in this very festive Bert and Ernie Christmas Special.
While free agency is not over yet, we can still assess the current state of all 30 rosters and the directions of their franchise going forward. Things are going to get blunt, folks.
The best part is that you can snag three of these classic-looking tees for just $95.
Marques Brownlee breaks down everything you need to know about the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.
This 1,074-piece Lego guitar is a must have for the music nerds in the crowd.
"I've been fascinated by Paul Photenhaur's popular cum-filled creations for a long time, so I grabbed my partner, milked a cocktail ingredient out of them and tried my hand at a Whiskey Dick Sour."
Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy questions press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over protests at the homes of Supreme Court justices.
If Biden bows out, he's exactly the person the Democrats need.
What is your favorite moment?
There are 13 private security guards for every one police officer in downtown Minneapolis, but these groups are far less regulated than police departments.
"Game of Thrones" star Lena Headey is being sued for $1.5 million by her former U.K. agency Troika over unpaid commission fees relating to a number of projects.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house is going to need some TLC after demonstrators hung banners over the handling of the country's economic crisis.
"Hugs and giggles out loud"
Thirty-six states offer some form of film and TV tax breaks to the industry. Two of them — Georgia and Louisiana — are major players in entertainment and are likely to or have already passed laws banning abortions.
The Winnebago Heli-Home was supposed to be the flying RV of the future. What happened?
Never change, Costco.
Claims that Justice Brett Kavanaugh had his rights violated by protesters outside a D.C. restaurant fail on originalist grounds.
What is the story behind Natalie Portman originally leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Under Texas' new abortion law, does a fetus count as a second passenger in an HOV lane?
The list's top car gaps the rest of the American market by over 100 miles.
So you decided you're done with renting and you finally want to buy a house. Million Dollar Listing's Ryan Serhant has some bad news for you.
Here's a snapshot of all the different types of people you'll find on currencies around the world.
Some folks use smudging sticks for spiritual purposes, others simply like the smell or ritual.