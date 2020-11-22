Mechanics Build An Outdoor Pool And Dunk Running Car Engine In It
YouTubers Garage 54 run a car engine underwater to determine how far the hydro-locks can be tested.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
YouTubers Garage 54 run a car engine underwater to determine how far the hydro-locks can be tested.
Brian Williams has a brilliantly sardonic reaction to Geraldo Rivera's suggestion.
You might want to visit these places soon because they're not going to be around for much longer.
Extraordinary reflexes saved this motorsport racer's life at the Estoril Circuit in Portugal.
Fozzie shows why it's more important to work smart than work hard.
A man realizes he's just make a huge mistake.
His blood is on your hands, adventurer.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The most dramatic cybersecurity story of 2016 came to a quiet conclusion Friday in an Anchorage courtroom.
What to expect and what risks you'll take, from the moment you enter the airport.
Luckily, the driver was not seriously injured, though the car did crash through a barricade straight down a hill.
While Trump promises tens of millions of vaccine doses next month, many states say they aren't ready to administer them.
YouTubers Garage 54 run a car engine underwater to determine how far the hydro-locks can be tested.
"What myth is still widely circulated as truth?" asked someone on Reddit. Here are a few of our favorite answers.
In 1986, the United Way released 1,500,000 balloons in Cleveland, Ohio. They ended up creating a nightmare for the entire community.
These photographers have "generated some positive energy during a really challenging time for all of us."
It turns out that the first fast radio burst (FRB) ever found in the Milky Way is not a one-off.
You might want to visit these places soon because they're not going to be around for much longer.
The pioneering baseball executive proved herself — over and over — for three decades. Several of her peers say they can't think of a more qualified first-time general manager.
Real Clear Politics has been catering to campaign obsessives since 2000. It pitches itself as a "trusted, go-to source" for unbiased polling. The Trump era changed its tone, and funding sources.
His blood is on your hands, adventurer.
Activists say he's the wrong person for the job.
Cats have contributed to the extinction of 63 species of birds, mammals, and reptiles in the wild thanks to their deadly claws.
University of Miami students accuse the campus police of using the software. Administrators deny it, but they had previously touted the capability.
Also featuring photos of airplanes grounded because of COVID-19 and quirky, entertaining portraits of birds.
Fozzie shows why it's more important to work smart than work hard.
The judge issued a withering opinion in his dismissal of the suit that Rudy Giuliani turned up to argue in a small Pennsylvania city this week.
We created our own A.I. system to understand how easy it is to generate different fake faces.
Brian Williams has a brilliantly sardonic reaction to Geraldo Rivera's suggestion.
How do we choose to give thanks? By finding the most hilarious Thanksgiving-themed swag on Amazon.
Forensic Architecture made a 3D model that reconstructs the events of the Beirut blast on August 4.
The Stylophone is small, stylus-operated and takes all of two and a half seconds to learn to play. Plus, it's only 35 bucks, so it makes for a perfect gift.
You've already lost. This is what Americans need to understand
A man realizes he's just make a huge mistake.
Back when it was edgy for sitcoms to take on serious topics, they really impacted some kids' understanding of real-life issues
The unlikely story of how two childhood schoolmates changed each other's lives.
The cruelest rejections are the ones that come from the bottom of the heart.
A disruptive presidency is coming to a close. Here's what 35 thinkers say it revealed—not about the man, but about the rest of us.
The government bureaucrat holding up the peaceful transfer of presidential power refuses to explain herself.
Extraordinary reflexes saved this motorsport racer's life at the Estoril Circuit in Portugal.
"We are on an absolutely catastrophic path," said a COVID-19 doctor at America's best-prepared hospital.
Here's a look at how many electoral votes have been certified — or made official — so far.
It only takes a second to mess up all the good work that came before.
Don't have time to go for a run after work? Start pedaling while you're burning through your inbox, and be finished with your exercise before lunch rolls around.
You may not know the technical term "typing awareness indicator" by name, but if you're using chat systems like Slack or send texts via iPhone, you see it on a daily basis.
Mark Calaway AKA the Undertaker discusses some of his most memorable moments in professional wrestling while chowing down on some extremely spicy wings.
Health officials in New Zealand, a country that has a strict 14-day quarantine in place for arriving travelers, released a case study on Friday that details the risks of traveling on long-haul flights during the coronavirus pandemic — even if negative coronavirus tests are required before the flight.
At Wimbledon 2002, men's singles players played serve and volley on 9168 points, as opposed to 1980 points in 2018, as per The New York Times.
"If I could, I'd do it all over again."
Vaccine production requires the blood of horseshoe crabs, whose eggs are a vital food source for several species, including Red Knots. A synthetic replacement for the blood exists, but the United States is stuck in the past.
This week, we've got Twitter Fleets, Pfizer vs Moderna, this claim is disputed, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, George Clooney giving 14 friends $1 million each and "The Crown's" bashful Princess Diana.
Rayni Williams tours 114 Freemont Place in Los Angeles, a mansion with one of the weirdest interior designs.
No matter how much we try to pretend otherwise, COVID-19 is a disease you get from being around other people.
A man competing on the television competition show "Wipeout" died earlier this week after completing an obstacle course while filming the series, sources close to the production told CNN.
"Pay attention to me!"