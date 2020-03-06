Gamer Completes 'The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild' Entirely Without Walking
A man proved you can finish "Breath of the Wild" entirely by
paragliding, climbing, swimming, shield surfing and flurry rushing.
Why is China such a hotspot for epidemics? And was the coronavirus inevitable?
A convoy of 37 allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) cross the North Atlantic as Nazi U-boats attempt to sink them all. "Greyhound" releases in theaters on June 12.
The "SNL" star and frequent tabloid subject explained his upbringing in the comedy circuit, his mental health and the jokes that are difficult to tell.
Katy Perry's publisher Warner is now claiming ad income on Adam Neely's Dark Horse commentary over a segment of music that it's arguing wasn't protected by copyright.
While filming a hike out in the hinterlands of Russia, a reindeer comes out of nowhere.
What becomes clear watching Mana Iwabuchi's goal against Spain is that she did, in fact, mean to do what she did, which makes it all the more incredible.
Elizabeth Warren's campaign brass realized they had bungled her budget at the worst possible time.
An explainer on why fast food restaurants are all starting to use the same architectural design.
Adam Ondra is the best climber in the world. But to win Olympic gold he needed to learn a new way to climb. Fast.
Mostly non-Koreans are buying the fancy version of jjapaguri, which costs as much as $25 a bowl in NYC
The Carpathian-Mioritic mix made quite a splash at Crufts, the dog show put on by Kennel Club in Birmingham, England.
3Dbotmaker's "Diecast Rally Championship" is a painstaking labor of love of making a racing show with toy cars — including dramatic music and professional announcers.
"We are devastated to share this news with you," organizers wrote on the SXSW website. "'The show must go on' is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place."
Ben Affleck looks back at his most famous film roles.
Percy the Chihuahua (nicknamed Peanut by the announcers) and Christian Stoinev stole the show at the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina.
Nobody can squeeze joy out of the English language quite like Mark Twain. And since this hard cover re-release of his classic travel book features a gorgeous new cover treatment, it's earned a front-and-center spot.
Public health officials in the Seattle metro area, dealing with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the United States, purchased an old Econolodge in Kent, Washington to serve as a quarantine center and KOMO News reporter Cole Miller spotted them painting the sign black.
"I wish people had paid closer attention to it when the film came out, because it really was a warning to the federal government that this could happen and you need to prepare."
Data visualizer Sara Chodosh from Popular Science created this useful chart which shows which tiny microbes that hand sanitizer is effective against.
Prince, a contractor close to the Trump administration, contacted veteran spies for operations by Project Veritas, the conservative group known for conducting stings on news organizations and other groups.
Global oil demand is experiencing its most sudden and dramatic dip in history and it's all because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Luka, a Pomeranian Chihuahua, sprung loose from her house in New Zealand, and helped her owner herd these cows.
"I don't know what went wrong," a former CDC chief told The Atlantic.
You've got to hand it to Gen Xers. We have been so ambivalent about everything we have finally been totally forgotten.
The parody musician faces the same dilemma that we're all dealing with.
Amtrak's is canceling its Acela nonstop service between Washington and New York amid the global coronavirus outbreak that has hurt travel demand.
Police were seen chasing after a man in a Bobcat Skid-Steer Loader in Wilmington, Delaware.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we have: the most fascinating ethical debates on film, "I meet someone, we talk, they leave," a failed sociological experiment, and CDC memes.
It may have been sweetened, heated, filtered, and turned into a fraud — and the entire agricultural system is at risk as a result.
The constant flow of both staff and detainees in and out of jails means that a powerful virus could take over quickly and easily.
Place names come and go — with help from (surprise!) the real estate industry — but a few that have stuck around offer a window onto the city's past.
Michael Bloomberg spent a lot of money on advertising — but not as much as MSNBC's Brian Williams and New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay estimated on the air.
It's easy to correct facts. It's much harder to correct a worldview that consistently ignores and distorts the role of African Americans and race in our history.
The history of picture-in-picture technology, an idea that seems a lot less impressive now than it did in the 1980s, and an era of forgotten set-top devices.
Tom Holland attempts to answer pre-recorded questions from children on BBC Radio 1.
The rich get richer, and everyone else seemingly less so. As income inequality continues to be a problem in the United States, what better time to find out who the biggest fat cats in America are — specifically, who are the richest people in your state?
The galaxy cluster Ophiuchus was doing just fine until WISEA J171227.81-232210.7 — a black hole several billion times as massive as our sun — burped on it.
Technological advances and a growing line of research have paved the way for a new class of support systems that are comfortable, look good, and fit a wide(r) variety of bodies.
A medical worker at a hospital at Dartmouth was told to self-quarantine after exhibiting flu-like symptoms, but instead he went to a party. Now he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Microwaves use electromagnetic radiation to heat food. How dangerous would it be if you used it with the door open?
Despite decades of research, myth and fear still surround the animals.
The biggest, best-known companies in the digital economy are getting their users hooked on their products — and undermining the pillars of
America's market economy.
Dramatic surveillance video shows a driver turning left in front of a oncoming train. Fortunately, the driver was not seriously injured.
Green Bank, West Virginia is home to a telescope so large that it requires near radio silence to operate, a technological restriction that has created a unique kind of modern childhood.
Daniel Bruin's device has a gear reduction of one googol (that's a 1, followed by 100 zeroes), meaning you'd need "more energy than the entire universe has" to spin the final gear once.
Federal agencies have big contracts with Virginia-based Babel Street. Depending on where you've traveled, your movements may be in the company's data.
Stephen Shore is one of the most iconic and legendary American photographers of all time. His latest book gives new insight into one of his iconic masterpieces.
Public transport, if designed and maintained well, can be a god send.
A bull blocked traffic on a roadway in the United Arab Emirates.
On a list of its investors, Gavril Yushvaev stood out with his checkered past, which includes being cited in a Spanish government report as an associate of a Russian banker linked to organized crime and money laundering.