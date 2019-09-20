Funny Skit Shows What Happens When Your Body Reacts To A Hangover Like A Crisis Room
Imagine if it's "Inside Out," but instead we're inside the body of a grown man who's having a hangover to end all hangovers.
In 2011, Chinese spies stole the crown jewels of cybersecurity — stripping protections from firms and government agencies worldwide. Here's how it happened.
Every time her fiance played Xbox, she devoted her time to learning Spanish online.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Explosive hydroforming, which uses explosions to mold metal, really finishes things off with a bang.
A new micro-gen term just dropped but many of those categorised in it are pissed.
Scientists are reporting that they have discovered what may be the latest coronavirus to jump from animals into people. And it comes from a surprising source: dogs.
We're used to seeing rocket launches from the ground level, but this plane passenger was able to capture it while their plane was in flight.
From the "labor shortage" to inflation, lumber prices and the stock market, anyone who says they know exactly what's happening in the economy is lying.
Covax wants to send 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries that need them by the end of 2021. So far it's only sent 68 million — 3.4% of its goal. Why is it struggling?
Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe had a controversial freestyle technique that crushed the competition and ultimately changed swimming altogether.
Despite approval from faculty and the tenure committee, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist will be the first Knight Chair professor at the university to be denied tenure by the board of trustees.
Connor Sinclair, the man behind the famous meme about being way too stoned, has revealed himself ahead of releasing an NFT.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Mick West thinks the infamous UFO video confirmed by the Pentagon is merely the Bokeh effect.
The structure in the port city of Tangier has served as a diplomatic residence, consulate, espionage headquarters, museum and library.
LeBron James delivered in the clutch from way downtown.
Your workers are burned out. Give them back their summers
Films.Dance, an international dance film series, put out 15 extraordinary short films that demonstrate the art of dance.
This video demonstrates the key personality differences between a swan and a capybara.
Pending final approval, the EU has agreed to ease restrictions for vaccinated travelers, as well as for those traveling from countries where the virus is under control.
Don't just pull out the shoots — grab the entire dang weed using this handy gardening tool.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
No one from the government notified Barbara Winter about the pardon. Not the White House, not the Justice Department's Office of the Pardon Attorney, not the prosecutor who handled her case.
Put your scraps in this countertop machine, press a single button and you've got yourself some top-shelf compost.
Believe it or not, we're already cruising to the mid-point of the year, so the fathers among us deserve a little treat.
This wildly impressive jacket is waterproof, anti-odor, thermo-regulating and perfect for every single season.
In the words of a great poet, you must check yourself before you wreck yourself.
Educating the TikTok generation
If your phone battery level is always low, closing these apps could help.
One impression of a "Kristen/Kristin" celebrity is good, but four? Four is fantastic.
Young progressives are an unpredictable new factor in Massachusetts elections. They're ardent, and organized, and they don't take orders.
As former Trump officials and other polarizing figures seek book deals, publishing is caught in a generational battle that's becoming an existential crisis.
We're talking nanoseconds and thousands of frames.
A parasite gives its hosts the appearance of youth, and an unmatched social power in the colony.
Early on in the pandemic, I vowed to set a high standard for COVID-19 avoidance.
Tim Ryan, Democratic representative to Ohio, delivered an incensed speech to Republicans who didn't support a bill that would establish a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
Breaking down the North Korean dictator's new anti-denim decree.
A pair of mathematicians solved a legendary question about the proportion of vertices in a graph with an odd number of connections.
A simple video of a man finding VHS tape on a sidewalk evolves into an "Inception"-like short.
Traditional East Timorese resource-management laws are helping to preserve the most biodiverse coral reef in the world.
It's been more than a year since the film he wrote and directed was originally set for release. Now, as the sequel to the 2018 hit reaches theaters, Hollywood is holding its breath.
Who needs a whole orchestra when you have a marker and a paper at hand?
People who work from home get fewer raises and promotions. But there might be a way to avoid the remote-work penalty.
The long-lived "desktop" operating system has been with us for almost 40 years. It's time to do some rethinking and redesigning.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
The electric pickup segment is turning hot, really quickly, and here's all of them on the way.
The Democratic ex-president was candid in remarks to donors and advisers, according to Battle for the Soul by Edward-Isaac Dovere
A crafty young woman fooled her parents into reading her acceptance into optometry school.