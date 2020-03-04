Man Is Blown Away By The Ethereal Sounds A Frozen Lake Makes When He Jumps On It
While hiking near the ice castles in Heber, Utah, a man discovers the weird sounds cracks on a frozen lake make.
While hiking near the ice castles in Heber, Utah, a man discovers the weird sounds cracks on a frozen lake make.
How Ridiculous — the kings of dropping things from huge heights — teamed up with former NASA engineer Mark Rober to… drop some really big stuff.
After Aindrias de Static told an expletive-heavy story during a concert, a young girl in the audience told him to watch his language. He immediately had a delightful change of heart.
Most of us associate "lava flows" with a slow, oozing sort of movement. As this footage from 2018's eruptions in Hawaii show, lava flows can be extremely fast.
Jim Browning discovered when a scammer connected to his PC, he was able to watch his would-be thief attempt to trick him over a closed-circuit television connection.
It's kind of like a ghost town, if both the people and the buildings were missing.
We're not entirely sure what the plan is for this caiman and these cats to coexist peacefully longterm, but they do seem curious about each other.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
How do we have four trillion-dollar companies growing at startup rates? Because they aren't like other companies.
As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20 — it's all too easy to look back on a skyrocketing stock and wonder "what if I'd invested before it got hot?" Well, here's the answer.
While hiking near the ice castles in Heber, Utah, a man discovers the weird sounds cracks on a frozen lake make.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"If something happens, make sure everyone knows I love 'em."
If you looked at this light pollution map of the United States, you might start to wonder after a minute; what is this sprawling metropolis in North Dakota?
VICE talked to the '90s icon about her long career that's included Grammys, Disney movies, a Playboy spread and being conned by an ex-boyfriend.
Is the elephant actually intimidated by the charge, or does it have enough sense to know it doesn't want to hurt the calf?
Airbnb suspended scores of shady property listings in London. And then things got really messy.
Buying a car from a dealer isn't nearly as bad as it used to be. Unfortunately, there are still some stores that care more about profit than happy customers.
"It appears that the burglar was fishing for about three hours before landing his catch," police told reporters, according to CNN.
The man behind iBackpack, an alleged crowdfunding scam, wants you to know he isn't a scammer. The Verge's Ashley Carman visited Doug Monahan in Galveston, Texas, to hear his side of the story.
Uncelebrated for most of her life, Ida Wyman spent decades amassing an extraordinary archive of street photography.
Enjoy deep discounts on select backpacks, camping gear, jackets and more from The North Face at Moosejaw.
Were it not for the poor quality of the body cam footage, this would look straight out of a movie.
BlueDot's algorithm was able to sound an early alarm on the virus by tapping different sources of information beyond official statistics about the number of cases reported.
Miumiu, a 6-year-old guitar prodigy, performs a beautifully mellow version of the jazz standard "Fly Me To The Moon."
We've rounded up some deals on massage therapy guns that are a fraction of the price of the top brands on the market.
White college grads are living in the Warren bubble.
Long week, huh? Here's a good video to take your mind off it.
These are uncertain times, but if one thing is certain, it's how universally beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is. A year on from his diagnosis with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Trebek gives an update on his situation.
Gathered here are some great interiors of homes in the late 1950s and 1960s, with spaces and colors and decor that really symbolize the era.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
When we started watching this, our feelings were essentially "who cares?" The answer, it turns out, is that *we do care* after seeing this solution:
In 2016, rank-and-file Republicans were ready to overthrow the establishment. Biden's Super Tuesday voters felt otherwise.
"This will confirm and verify that the NBA's rules and procedures prohibited the wearing of certain red and black Nike basketball shoes by Chicago Bulls player Michael Jordan on or around October 18th, 1984."
He's a very popular Google search. A DJ, occasionally. An influencer, certainly. And, apparently, one of Drake's best buds. Which all still begs the question: Who, exactly, is Zack Bia?
He spent hundreds of millions of dollars to self-fund his run.
After Aindrias de Static told an expletive-heavy story during a concert, a young girl in the audience told him to watch his language. He immediately had a delightful change of heart.
Joe Biden dominated across the South on Tuesday and scored a dramatic upset victory in Texas while surprising in Minnesota and Massachusetts.
The CDC says that stopping the spread of the coronavirus comes down to effectively washing your hands. A helpful Twitter user came up with several songs to sing in your head while doing it.
Snorkelers swimming near Bali, Indonesia get the wrath of an angry little fish defending its territory.
We know, irrefutably, one thing about the coronavirus in the United States: The number of cases reported in every chart and table is far too low.
Jim Browning discovered when a scammer connected to his PC, he was able to watch his would-be thief attempt to trick him over a closed-circuit television connection.
We're not entirely sure what the plan is for this caiman and these cats to coexist peacefully longterm, but they do seem curious about each other.
I had never seen the TV show "Silicon Valley," though I heard it was hilarious and alarmingly close to reality. I probably should have watched it before I decided to go.
"The Jesus Rolls" offers an all-too-brief reminder of Christopher Walken's unparalleled—dare we say underappreciated—talent and quirks
It's kind of like a ghost town, if both the people and the buildings were missing.
Hundreds of thousands of single-family homes are now in the hands of giant companies — squeezing renters for revenue and putting the American dream even further out of reach.
A woman was shocked to find her cat come face to face with a wildcat out in the backwoods of Montana.
Despite how beloved pets are to people, the financial reality of them can't always be met.
Republican voters largely buy Donald Trump's claims that social media is trying to hound right-wingers off the internet. But it isn't clear what evidence they have other than a gut feeling.
A YouTuber recorded video from under a microscope of dirty water before and after filtering it with the LifeStraw. Here are the results.
How the Sheriff's Department decided to cover up rather than investigate Kobe Bryant photo sharing.
It sounds like sacrilege, but we think you're going to like it.
You simply have to respect the Boston Terrier's persistence, if not its intelligence.
When is the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy set? JRR Tolkien has answers.
The new book The Art of Earth Architecture explores one of the oldest — and most ecologically sensitive — building techniques.
Most of us associate "lava flows" with a slow, oozing sort of movement. As this footage from 2018's eruptions in Hawaii show, lava flows can be extremely fast.
The dark side of organizational hyperfocus is that you miss expensive problems hiding in plain sight.