Driver Finds A Frog In His Car, Frog Nearly Scares Him Off The Road
"I ended up freaking out and losing the frog in the car."
"I ended up freaking out and losing the frog in the car."
Alex Bozarjian says the man who attacked her during a race "hit her hard" and she filed a police report.
But mostly his cousin Micki (who works on the show), who never seems to get used to it.
Marques Brownlee has had his hands on a new Mac Pro for a couple weeks now, and he's pretty darn happy with it. It will cost you — the most expensive configuration will cost $52,599.
You'd think the honey badger might be in the mood for sharing after barely escaping a brush with death, but no, not today.
There's only so much a suspension system can handle, and this was well beyond that limit.
BuzzFeed sat several Italians down to try the Italian food sold at Trader Joe's. It didn't go so well.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
They made an improbable duo of UFO hunters — a plump Miss Marple and a gun-toting gamekeeper. The true story of their long-odds mission to solve the "Roswell of Wales."
Vulture's critics pored over all of the decade's films. Here's the best, the worst, and the mehst.
The Tesla Valve was invented by Nikola Tesla, but you (like us) probably hadn't heard of it. Turns out, it's pretty cool!
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Comedian Mark Normand's appearance on the Cleveland-area morning show was at least enjoyed by the people laughing hysterically behind the camera.
For a few years around the millennium, Delia's and its direct-to-consumer catalogs were the hottest brand in the country. It was a glimpse of things to come.
While the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is a marvel from below, heading to the top is an exhausting, overhyped and frankly boring experience.
Talk about being in the right place at the right time.
A tally of the stats on every duel across "Star Wars" films.
Test your knowledge of the 2010s in music, movies, TV, technology and more.
Amazon's Ring home security cameras are being hacked into by cybercriminals and the footage is horrifying. In one instance, a hacker got access to an 8-year-old's bedroom and began talking to her.
What countries are best represented in US cuisine?
For 11 months of the year, we are discerning movie-watchers. In December, we binge-watch "A Christmas Prince."
Grab some cereal on the go with the Crunch Cup! This dual-chamber cup holds your cereal and your milk so you can eat it fast on the go. Save $14 off retail when you use code MerrySave15 at checkout!
Help your opponents first before you crush them.
In cities like New York, Paris, Rotterdam, and soon San Francisco, car-free streets are emerging amid a growing movement.
In 1978, Soviet geologists prospecting in the wilderness of Siberia discovered a family that had never encountered other humans.
Five weeks before Theresa Greenwood vanished, the 64-year-old retiree asked me if I wanted to see into the past.
A phage that resists all forms of the antiviral defense known as CRISPR has an unusual means of survival.
From Michael Jordan to Floyd Mayweather, some athletes have made an obscene amount of money.
It's time for the "unintelligent personal assistant" to shine.
The artist Nastja Säde Rönkkö talks about what life was like when she utterly disconnected from the online world for half a year.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We'll cross the bridge — the most difficult way — when we get to it.
Its plant-based meat tastes uncannily like the real thing. Now it is fighting to survive its success.
"I ended up freaking out and losing the frog in the car."
In the 1950s, almost half of all employed people were either in farming or manufacturing. As you can imagine, work changed a bit over the years.
Poor sweet cousin Craig.
How retailers hide the costs of delivery — and why we're such suckers for their ploys
The planet is a magnet for stuff: space dust, dead leaves, old refrigerators. Is all that mass adding up?
A JPMorgan employee and a customer secretly recorded their conversations with bank employees.
More and more rich people are buying art and stashing it in strange places. According to infamous scammers, it's not even close to legit.
Prek Gjoni makes an extraordinary trek with his goats through some of the most pristine mountains in Europe.
From Baby Yoda to DaBaby to "Baby Shark," it's been a banner year for babies.
On the morning of November 16, 2019, we, the exiled Iranians, woke up and like billions of other internet addicts in the world immediately checked our phones, only to realize that Iran had been cut off from the global internet.
Most high-grade PCs and displays cool things off with big fans or pump-driven water systems. But if you've used a Mac in the past decade, near-silent operation is a non-negotiable requirement for Apple laptops. That means Apple engineers have to find creative ways to exploit the laws of thermodynamics.
We can't believe how nonchalantly the crew of this ship is taking it.
How the world's biggest companies got millions of people to let temps analyze some very sensitive recordings.
There's only so much a suspension system can handle, and this was well beyond that limit.
San Francisco's newest public space reflects the influence of Big Tech and Silicon Valley — and the city's anxieties.
Are they fetal brains in a jar? No. Should we still be excited and slightly concerned? Yes.
The travel site is beloved and trusted by tourists — a fact some restaurants are exploiting however they can.
When a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Chengdu, China, the pandas at Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Base did not sit idly by.
We didn't want to focus on the best, because in technology the best is often the most recent. This is about reflecting on what came before and precisely why these innovative gadgets matter.
According to reports, 15 cars were damaged in the collision. Somehow, miraculously, there were no fatalities in this accident.
He's a giant of sports media. A self-made man who's overcome tremendous odds to become the biggest star at ESPN. But now that he's reached the top, where does Stephen A. Smith go from here? To find out, Drew Magary attempts to keep up with the take-master himself.
It forever eludes them, but that doesn't mean they're not going to try.
It's not commonly known, but that spoon is actually the key to a McFlurry. It clips into a special machine, which spins the spoon rapidly to mix the confection. Except McDonald's no longer seems to mix its McFlurries.
What is old and rusty may never die.
The study was an accident. The results show the positive effects of health insurance.