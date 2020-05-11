YouTubers Find Out It's Very Hard To Throw A Frisbee Through A Pneumatic Cannon
There's a reason why we throw frisbee golf discs with our hands, and not a pneumatic tube.
There's a reason why we throw frisbee golf discs with our hands, and not a pneumatic tube.
Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller passed away recently at the age of 92, and this old blooper clip of a "Seinfeld" episode really shows how much of a comedic talent Stiller was.
Tony Hawk made history when he landed a 900 at the 1999 X Games. Now more than two decades later, his record has been shattered by 11-year-old Gui Khury.
Look what the cat scared away.
Oliver also dives into the repercussions of the USPS going broke and why it's important for us to save this service, despite all our possible grievances towards it.
It's not every day that you get to see a standup impression routine that encompasses Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman, Gandalf and Jon Snow.
In the latest episode of John Krasinski's "Some Good News" show, the cast of "The Office" reunited to surprise a couple whose marriage proposal mirrored Jim and Pam's in "The Office."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
At 22, he single-handedly put a stop to the worst cyberattack the world had ever seen. Then he was arrested by the FBI. This is his untold story.
Sloth bears feed on ants and termites, but often attack people when startled. As human populations in India grow, violent conflict is rising.
Reigarw Comparisons crunched the numbers and created an data viz of the deadliest animals on the planet.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Look what the cat scared away.
The man behind Trump's favorite unproven treatment has made a great career assailing orthodoxy. His claim of a 100 percent cure rate shocked scientists around the world.
Nobody in Hollywood is more suited to thriving during lockdown than Robert Pattinson, the once reluctant movie star who's stepping back into the spotlight with a new Christopher Nolan blockbuster and then "The Batman." That is, if he can find his phone. Or turn on his computer. Or keep from burning down his kitchen.
There's a reason why we throw frisbee golf discs with our hands, and not a pneumatic tube.
Small college towns such as Durham, North Carolina and Madison, Wisconsin are best poised to recover.
The UH-60 Black Hawk is a helicopter legend and the battle to replace it is heating up.
It's not just a matter of force, but more a matter of stealth.
"The good news from head office is that neither of you is going to be furloughed."
A terrible custom is gone for good. Hallelujah.
Amazon Alexa has helped usher in the smart home revolution. But did you know you can build your own apps for it too? The Learn Amazon Alexa Development Bundle will show you how for just $25.
It's not every day that you get to see a standup impression routine that encompasses Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman, Gandalf and Jon Snow.
Researchers have come up with a new format of digital memory that could usher in a class of smaller, more powerful devices. Here's how it works.
Sometimes when people give you the job, they don't necessarily fill you on the job description.
By mid-March, Ryan Light, Pistol Lake's CEO, was unsure if he'd be able to keep employees staffed or if the warehouse or sewers could even legally operate. Thankfully, Light came up with the ever-rare win-win-win trifecta.
TV trays — and eating dinner in front of the TV — have gone out of fashion, but maybe they should've stuck around.
Entrants in this year's contest were invited to submit images showcasing the Earth's biodiversity and showing some of the mounting threats to the natural world.
Now you see it, now you don't.
Back in 1996, original hits were possible, VFX was on the rise and sequels didn't rule the universe.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
If you thought tricks like this were limited to training dogs, you'd be wrong.
Over 11 million Getty images are on ice near Pittsburgh.
One writer who is a journalist and author who has written about home design for her entire career recommends the best small-space furniture and accents, including Linon Home Decor Beige Bar Stool, Quiet Town Orient Sun Shower Curtain and more.
You just got Puck'd.
There are only two kinds of people in this world. Not good or bad, glass half full or half empty. They are even more telling than other more popular dichotomies. They are the Aragorn Girls and the Legolas Girls.
Inexplicable noises, spectral sightings, sudden drops in temperature - something strange is going on at the British Museum.
What happens when a 110 million-year-old dinosaur fossil falls apart while you're digging it out of the ground?
After making some critical comments about Teigen and Marie Kondo in an interview, rising star Roman — creator of viral recipes like #thestew and #thecookies, faces her first big backlash.
The man behind Frank Costanza died on Monday morning at the age of 92. In his honor, we recount his greatest performances as the hollering, red-faced, Steinbrenner-hating father.
Some mathematicians believed pure mathematics could solve anything, but it turns out that even computers have their limits.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Tracking six infectious disease models to understand where the coronavirus death toll could be headed in the coming weeks
The comedy legend talks about the Cheech & Chong reunion, God, politics and, of course, weed.
Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller passed away recently at the age of 92, and this old blooper clip of a "Seinfeld" episode really shows how much of a comedic talent Stiller was.
A Philadelphia Grubhub user's experience ordering from "Pasqually's Pizza & Wings" is a reminder that delivery app restaurants aren't always what they seem.
In the fight between Ford and Dodge, Ford takes this round.
Masa takeout is not on Seamless, Caviar, or even the higher-end reservation system, Tock. There are only 20 boxes per week, each designed to feed four people, and orders are taken by email. There is a waiting list.
It was called "Robot Odyssey," it took me 13 years to finish it, and it sealed my fate as a programmer.
Slow and steady strengthens the muscles.
The game has you assume the role of a professional with your own power washing business. You'll need to clean an entire exterior of a home, from the front door to the porch. So… get to it.
For every action there is an equal and, well, awesome reaction.
Cuban hired secret shoppers to evaluate the rate at which Dallas businesses were reopening and whether they were following safety protocols. The results are stark.
It's a rare view we're getting here, seeing an oil tanker's point-of-view as it navigates through Jacksonville, Florida.
You don't win six rings in eight years without pissing off a lot of friends and teammates.
Get ready for the commercial real estate apocalypse.
The USS Nevada survived Pearl Harbor, Normandy, Okinawa and two nuclear tests — but the recent discovery of its wreckage raises new questions about what ultimately brought it down.
Welcome to Youngstown, Ohio, home of Chill-Can, the self-chilling beverage container you've probably never heard of. Officials have gambled millions of dollars and demolished a neighborhood for the product. Not one job has been created yet.