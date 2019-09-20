This Banger Played By The French Navy Bagpipers On Bastille Day Had No Right To Go This Hard
The French Navy brought out their finest bagpipers to drop bangers for Bastille Day.
The French Navy brought out their finest bagpipers to drop bangers for Bastille Day.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The French Navy brought out their finest bagpipers to drop bangers for Bastille Day.
Netflix's focus on international and non-english TV content will help it compete as the streaming wars intensify around the world
Rick D'Elia fell down the YouTube rabbit hole during the initial days of the pandemic. Here's how it changed his life.
As the largest historical emitter of greenhouse gases, the US bares outsized responsibility for the world's climate changing for the worse.
The country does not escape its various political crises despite its constitution. It escapes these crises because of it.
Andrew Callaghan takes a trip to SneakerCon (which also coincided with WeddingCon) and valiantly attempts to trade his $25 Walmart sneakers.
Being a social media influencer is one of the top career picks for young people today. But the path is filled with pay gaps, burnout, unpredictability and more.
"I ain't much of a cook, but morning meals I can do."
Dr. Oz has lived in New Jersey for more than three decades and now is running for United States Senate in Pennsylvania. John Fetterman recruited "Jersey Shore" star Snooki AKA Nicole Polizzi to make sense of it all.
It's a massive setback for the Democrats — as well as efforts to rein in the extreme effects of climate change.
A Times Square billboard announced the magazine's supposed return this week with a cover bearing the George logo and a painting portraying Donald Trump as Paul Revere.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
"I was able to identify the grand unified field equation they've been looking for, and put it into geometry" is something Terrence Howard actually says in this speech.
For 87 years, the Murdaugh family name came to represent a legal dynasty in coastal South Carolina. But now, the family has been closely connected to a bloody tragedy, allegations of embezzlement and a bizarre murder-for-hire plot to score millions in life insurance.
The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" works out completely in the buff for a new ad for Peloton.
Eye-wateringly expensive Lurpak, meet TikTok algorithm.
The feeling is real and intense, and it's coming from inside (and outside) the house.
Ben From Canada breaks down the most climactic scene from Episode VI of "Star Wars," and comes to the stunning realization that Luke Skywalker's targeting computer was never going to work.
Who can troll harder?
Instead of building anew, Children's Hospital New Orleans saved money by renovating and expanding while staying open.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Mark Cuban revealed how his new company sells medicine for affordable prices — like charging $54 for generic brand drugs that usually cost thousands because of insurance and other third-party companies.
The new "Election" sequel shows how far we've come in handling ambitious women — and how far we have to go.
Being able to quickly slip on some comfy shoes and head out the door in a snap is one of the joys of summer.
This word is the final boss for English speakers with different native languages.
Stay bite-free all afternoon on the patio with this dead-simple repellent solution from Thermacell.
Postmodern Jukebox's Scott Bradlee might transport you into another era with this next level ragtime cover of Radiohead's signature song.
Apple's new MacBook Air comes with a total redesign and Apple's brand-new, extremely powerful M2 chip. The tech reviewers who have tested it out explain what that means for the ultraportable Air.
While the allure of female warriors and maiden-kings is obvious, this view of power shown in pop culture doesn't tell the whole story.
The Washington Nationals manager wasn't going to get thrown out of a game without a fight as Jomboy explains.
"The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce," Errol said
The agency has become a key part of the House committee's investigation into the Capitol attack.
CNN's Jeanne Moos interviews the dog owners who recorded the surreal moment "calm" dogs were introduced to each other.
From extreme weather to spiking demand, the grid is under a lot of pressure.
A guide to from someone who's spent the past seven years living with strangers from the internet
KestrelTapes attempts the ultimate Kate Bush tribute on a hill.
The meme stock giant's crypto launch is off to a quiet start.
As Biden visits Jerusalem, two states are more elusive than ever.
Travis Herzog explains how the high heat in Texas are exacerbating blackouts and then the lights went out for him as well.
Here's a list of non-English language films that you need to watch — including horror flicks and heartwarming dramas, all the way from Japan to Mexico.
That concept might be the reason her trailblazing stand-up career has been overshadowed; it may also be the reason she's still so sharp, our critic argues.
Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play two New York Times reporters working to expose Harvey Weinstein's rein of terror against women in Hollywood, coming to theaters on November 18, 2022.
"The Gray Man," directed by the Russo brothers, cost Netflix $200 million to make. Let's hope they never get that big a budget again.
We sometimes runs more risqué content. Not quite NSFW, but more for adults on mature subjects. This is a collection of the best stories.
A sleeping cat in Dnipro, Ukraine got a rude awakening from a very disruptive turtle.
The prequel series to the epic "Lord of The Rings" fantasy will debut on September 2, 2022.
This will age poorly after the game comes out and we totally whiffed, but let the record show we knew what was best for the sequel.