High-Speed Drone Perfectly Captures A Pro Driver's Freestyle Drifting In All Its Glory
When the flying of the drone is every bit as exhilarating as the drifting itself.
Life in the pond is more chaotic than we'd imagined.
As Florida reported its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths, Ron DeSantis faced down an angry constituent who said he was "misleading the public."
Banksy disguised himself as a deep cleaner on the Tube to stealthily paint some pro-mask graffiti.
Grant Imahara was a truly brilliant engineer, and arguably was the hardest working scientist on "Mythbusters." Here's a few of the things he did behind-the-scenes that may surprise you.
On May 30, "at least eight people lost vision in one eye" due to projectiles fired by police officers at George Floyd protests. The Washington Post reconstructed the events of some of these incidents and found they undermined the official accounts of police officials.
"You boys think you're living in just the best time of the world's history, but it's no better than [what] our father's had."
From Anz to Yaya Bey, these under-the-radar releases deserve more love than they got.
The nation's top public-health expert tells The Atlantic that he isn't going anywhere, despite the Trump administration's newest attempts to undercut him.
This amazing moment at the SeaQuest Roseville Aquarium happens so quick, you'll have to watch again in super slow motion.
Getting a haircut isn't really the safest thing to do in these times, so this engineer decided to take matter into his own hands.
Despite the economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic, some businesses still found a way to make bank.
Ghislaine Maxwell is secretly married — and refusing to reveal her husband's name, prosecutors said this week at the accused madam's bail hearing.
We're glad no accidents occurred, but this is no way to drive.
A monstrous wave of evictions and slashed unemployment benefits threaten to put millions of Americans on the street — and Republicans don't seem to care.
Under normal circumstances, Prime Day would likely be happening right now, but we won't let that stop our fun.
Here's how it feels to have the most education and still get paid way less than all of your friends.
The disappointment of a blighted planet.
A new experiment places limits on the smallest possible increment of time.
Go from the beach to the boardroom without skipping a beat with the Active Strap for your Apple Watch.
In "Project Power," a pill can either grant you superpowers or have more deadlier consequences. The sci-fi action film streams on Netflix on August 14.
When Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest donned a jersey of a little-known Seton Hall basketball player in a video, it helped shape rap fashion forever.
The president's daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump posted a picture of herself holding a can of beans to promote the embattled Goya Foods, which goes against federal rules for executive-branch officials.
USPS letter carrier Peggy Frank never made it home on a 117-degree day. As temperatures soar, jobs like hers will become more and more dangerous.
Eric D'Alessandro has a hilarious ode to the types of people who complain about masks.
A saw, but very little blood, was found at the scene
Masks are probably here to stay. But they'll need to evolve.
When Julia Stiles performed her climactic audition in Save The Last Dance back in 2001, we all thought it was the most epic dance routine. On second thought, as this woman shows, maybe it was just really good editing.
The movie's touch football game is emblematic of everything great about 'Wedding Crashers,' from Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson's bromance to nuanced storytelling.
Kayaking can be a serene, soothing activity, that is, until an alligator lunges from the side and nearly knocks you out of your kayak.
The advisory "gradually and inconsistently" spread to the general public, in a different cultural climate, in some important respects, than our own, as University of Michigan medical historian J. Alexander Navarro explains.
COVID-19 has steamrolled the country. What happens if another pandemic starts before this one is over?
They must either skirt the law or watch their pets die.
Police officials say there were "isolated cases" of inappropriate force. But 64 videos show many attacks on protesters that appear unwarranted.
If Bill and Ted were pro-mask crusaders, they'd be a lot like these cheerful dudes.
During these unprecedented times, which words are we using the most to describe our incredibly strange epoch?
"MDZhB" has been broadcasting since 1982. No one knows why.
Gus Johnson and his friends make a hilarious biblical re-enactment.
SpaceX appears to have uploaded the code ahead of its private beta test for Starlink internet scheduled for this summer.
Inspired by a car from the 1950s, the team from Garage54 sees if a Fiat can park easier with a fifth wheel.
Stick to your four- or six-digit PIN.
A new book reopens the decades-old controversy about how exactly Adolf Hitler died, and what happened to his body.
Beware splashy corporate gestures when they leave existing power structures intact.
Max was determined to take the plunge as his owner looked on in amazement.
These creatures have evolved special "nanobodies" that may have an edge over human antibodies when it comes to developing a new treatment.
President Donald Trump will be able to claim victory after a pair of down-ballot contests Tuesday evening where two high-profile Republican candidates he supported prevailed in primary races.
Can Iron Man expense rehab? Would Robin be considered a dependent? Should Batman sell merch?
We expect nothing less from a song called "Doppler."
The administration is undermining public health.
Parents can be nosy. But what would you do if they fed you fake news all the time?
