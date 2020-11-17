Freerunner Drops His Phone On The Roof, Goes To Extreme Lengths To Retrieve It
Freerunner Jason Paul went through an exhilarating journey trying to get his phone back in Hamburg, Germany.
"I don't know what happens next, but I do know what happens now."
For the season finale of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver disproves one by one Trump's claims about election fraud.
A sneaky dog fools his owner who tries to teach him how to be patient.
Donald Trump hasn't conceded the election and it looks like he might never concede to Joe Biden. But Jimmy Fallon thought it would be funny to imagine if he did.
"Can you just stop trying? It's embarrassing."
What better way to express your satisfaction for a meal than deep, deep sleep?
Charts always take center stage during an election — and this year's were especially creative and informative. Here are our favorites.
Dozens of beautiful young actors. Nighttime shoots. Hormones aflutter. In this exclusive excerpt of "Alright, Alright, Alright," a new oral history of the '90s classic, discover how the set of Richard Linklater's "Dazed and Confused" was a hotbed of horny future stars.
Ohio Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown called out Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan for not wearing a mask indoors during a tense moment on the Senate floor.
Here's what a LVAD, a left ventricular assist device that assists with cardiac circulation, sounds like.
In just a few short years, the kettlebell would go from a hardcore, taboo piece of equipment, to an emblem of CrossFit. Its most recent turn has been its domestication.
He's only 4, but his favorite phrase is "Well, actually…"
The message from this TikTok video is simple but important: there should be no difference at all.
Kandis Saville-Parsons developed a bacterial infection via a cut during a pedicure that developed into the life-threatening condition known as TSS.
It can be tempting to ascribe the affliction's prevalence to our current climate of indulgence, but that's not the full story.
David Bowie told the BBC in 1999 that the internet was going to have a bigger role in society than people could even imagine.
America's anti-lockdown COVID-19 strategy hasn't worked. Now the country needs to do something more drastic.
Evidence suggests that humans' sleep was once disjointed, but researchers can't quite figure out why.
Both the world-weary and stoked-on-life congregate at these wild outposts — all seeking the same euphoric joy, communality, and escapism.
The Star City Closed Administrative Territorial Unit is barely an hour's drive northeast of the Kremlin, but for decades the town never appeared on any maps. Only after the Soviet Union fell apart was its location revealed.
"I felt bad at the time. I still feel bad. But you know what? I used that thing hundreds of times."
A photographer caught an extraordinary vantage point of the launch of SpaceX's "Resilience" near Cape Canaveral.
It's the fishing equivalent of killing two birds with one stone.
Why are people racing to unload these highly desirable apartments?
Once you have a lion on your tail, your days are numbered.
The Kate Winslet/Saoirse Ronan film "Ammonite" is the latest in a long list of period dramas that feature women exchanging furtive glances — and sometimes more in a hostile world.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
Country music is known as being overwhelmingly white, but these 25 artists defied expectations.
Why live enclosed by four walls when you can live in a dome surrounded by a gorgeous slice of nature?
How an unexceptional vaudeville performer turned a lurid tabloid scandal into national fame and a lucrative personal brand.
My quest to find the most endangered species revealed there are a LOT of species in big trouble — and the most famous ones aren't the closest to the edge.
We are in no mood to talk to them, but we don't want them to go either.
A 90s trade policy made Japanese cattle farmers up their game and in the process created one of the world's most coveted meats.
Eight miles from the nearest town, our ranch felt like a sanctuary. Until it didn't.
Robbers who believe that he had the key to his house under the mat might be disappointed at first.
Serial 1 Cycle will launch with four distinct models.
A lot of bald actors in Hollywood, including Samuel L. Jackson and the Rock, also happen to be the stars of some of Hollywood's highest-grossing movies. But among these bald actors, who has made the most money at the box office?
Just when you thought the show couldn't get more dramatic, comedian Nicole Spiezio is here to prove you wrong.
In the Internet age, it can seem as if there's no reason to remember anything. But information doesn't always amount to knowledge.
The student-debt load has ballooned to $1.6 trillion, more than triple what it was just fifteen years ago. Fueled by a complex set of forces — predatory private schools and loan providers, poorly designed government subsidies, and the retreat of public funds — the student-debt burden has exacerbated existing inequalities.
Sometimes the best friends we make in life are the most unexpected ones.
If you've got any big Nintendo fans in your life, this gift guide is bound to have an item or two worth picking up to bring them a little Nintendo-related joy.
Slicing through corners and pulling off massive slides in Porsche's all-electric four-door supercar made me an EV believer.
Artists from around the world worked to create "Parallel Dimensions" using any program they wanted.
Earlier this year I hit a road block around 1450; the following routine is what's helped me continue to progress.
Comedy generates an immediate, undeniable audience response. If people are smiling and laughing, then there's a good chance you made an effective funny movie.
Millennials are often portrayed as privileged and aggravating in popular culture, but it's time we examined this cultural trope more closely.
Netflix's "The Crown" Season 4 tells the story of Michael Fagan, the commoner who broke in to the Queen's bedroom in 1982 — but what really happened?
The King of Pop still reigns. Dr. Seuss jumps after Hollywood courtship. Juice WRLD and Kobe Bryant join the legends' list too soon.
An earlier iteration of "Take on Me" was the 1981 song "Miss Eerie" by A-ha members Pål Waaktaar's and Magne Furuholmen's previous band Bridges.