How 'Frasier The Sensuous Lion' Fathered 35 Cubs Over 18 Months
The story of how this 19-year-old lion became known as a love machine.
In 1961, the Soviet Union dropped Tsar Bomba, the largest nuclear bomb the world has ever seen. Last week, Russia's Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation released a previously classified video of the bomb's construction and detonation on YouTube.
We all wish this was our mom.
Léa Kyle performed a mind-blowing quick change act, switching between outfits in the blink of an eye, during an episode on "Penn & Tellers Fool Us."
It's not black magic, it's the result of a scientific phenomenon called the Eddy current.
The sheer scale and ambition of the new Christopher Nolan movie is revealed in this exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the filming of "Tenet."
Trevor Noah questioned why Jacob Blake was "seen as a deadly threat for a theoretical gun" by Kenosha police while white gunman Kyle Rittenhouse was allowed to shoot protestors and then be "treated like a human being."
Pedestrian deaths aren't random. And they disproportionately impact marginalized people who can't demand reform.
Kool-Aid is a delicious drink with a fascinating story that extends beyond branding. Here's how the powdered mix (and its famous mascot) came to define drinks.
Watch this newborn female southern white rhino calf race around her pen at the Auckland Zoo.
Now, if there weren't a glass between the two, the contest would end very differently, we think.
Flight sim fans have been waiting more than a decade for this all-new version.
It only makes sense that a genre dealing in emotions as old as time would take cues from writing that's practically just as dated.
This really should have been the official music video.
Marine biologist Wallace J. Nichols's house burned to the ground in California's CZU Lightning Complex fire. He wrote his daughter a letter breaking the news.
A leaked Spanish language manual is giving us our first glimpse of the new tablet. The revamped design allegedly includes a full-screen display and USB-C connectivity.
Lauren Paley discovers this stairwell makes her voice sound ethereal.
Though I grew up with a powerful support system, I found a personal comfort through music — my most intimate connection is with metal.
Thousands of young women leave home in Nigeria every year on the promise of a good job in Europe, only to be trapped by debt and forced into prostitution. But one joined forces with investigators in Italy to expose the traffickers.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt dishes to Sean Evans about a disastrous audition that he'll never forget.
The coronavirus pandemic has put a serious strain on relationships across the United States. A firm crunched the numbers on couples seeking divorces based on divorce agreement downloads on their website.
Richard Scott Smith, a seemingly ordinary fortysomething Midwesterner, scammed a collection of different women, leaving devastated lives in his wake as he locked onto his next victim.
Luxury travel agents told us just how opulent — and expensive — their ultra high-profile clients' trips have been during the pandemic.
Sarah Broom on a disaster almost 100 years in the making.
The absurdity of the RNC's adoption of cancel culture as cause célèbre hit a new peak Tuesday night during a prestigious address by a "canceled" personality at Republicans' biggest event. Hmmm.
It's extremely satisfying watching this dam being built step by step.
The musician BERA is the son of the the country's former prime minister and richest man. When street protests arose in Tbilisi, I went to check on him.
To help her conquer the mega ramp, skateboarder Sky Brown, who recently suffered a fall in June, enlisted the help of none other than Tony Hawk himself.
A choir teacher spent $2,000 to make his classroom safe. A preschool teacher is worried her students will be afraid of her face mask and shield. Wooden cubicles separate desks. This is what America's classrooms look like in the COVID era.
Before amateur porn was all the rage, horny exhibitionists created one of its most popular (and free) spaces online.
Cats are not the only animal that is capable of squeezing through small spaces, it seems.
While Texas and Louisiana brace for what is being described as an "unsurvivable storm surge," the real-time weather inside "Microsoft Flight Simulator" is providing a surreal spectacle for players.
Witness the raw adrenaline of the world's largest truck squashing a smaller vehicle.
A leaked proposed agreement between Iraq and the Hobby Lobby family's Museum of the Bible is scandalously weak given the thousands of looted items involved.
It all started in Liverpool, or at least got twisted up there.
If we can't even remember the previous month of the pandemic, how will it sit in history?
Michael Almereyda's movie dismantles romantic notions about creativity, invention and making money.
The third night of the RNC was "filled with egregious dishonesty and careless inaccuracy," according to CNN fact checker Daniel Dale.
Thanks to COVID-19, the drive-through as you knew it is gone.
Somehow a galaxy that spans tens of thousands of light years is intimately related to what is, in effect, a microscopic dot at its center.
The Weather Channel's Stephanie Abrams was covering Hurricane Laura on the ground in Louisiana when she nearly got struck by debris.
A $324 jug of acetic anhydride, made in Mexico by a publicly traded American company, is enough to produce 90,000 hits of high-grade "China white." The cartels are getting as much as they want, and also using it to cook meth.
An online sting operation to catch child predators snared hundreds of men. Their crimes are a little more complicated than they seem.
Kurtis Baute found an awesome way to visualize our universe's brief history of time.
The contentious debate of whether to fix — or completely overthrow — the way we treat mental illness.
China has secretly built scores of massive new prison and internment camps in the past three years, dramatically escalating its campaign against Muslim minorities even as it publicly claimed the detainees had all been set free.
Former NBA star Chris Webber delivered an emotional speech in response to NBA players' protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Tim Howell climbed Lord Berkeley's Seat to jump off the top in a wingsuit.
Documents reveal the private discussions behind both Pope Pius XII's silence about the Nazi deportation of Rome's Jews in 1943 and the Vatican's postwar support for the kidnapping of two Jewish boys whose parents had perished in the Holocaust.
Hurricane Laura made landfall as a high end category 4 storm near Cameron, Louisiana. Here's how frightening it looked on doppler radar in a 24-hour span.
