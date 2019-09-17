Fox News Deceptively Edited This Joe Biden Speech So Badly It's Beyond Parody
"Fox and Friends" made this Joe Biden quip about Satchel Paige seem way worse with outrageously deceptive editing.
"Fox and Friends" made this Joe Biden quip about Satchel Paige seem way worse with outrageously deceptive editing.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"Fox and Friends" made this Joe Biden quip about Satchel Paige seem way worse with outrageously deceptive editing.
Republicans are vying for critical positions in many states - from which they could launch a far more effective power-grab than Trump's 2020 effort.
On this "SNL" sketch, girlfriends take their boyfriends to the "man park" and it might be the best idea the show has ever come up with.
Curry and the Dubs lost only their second game of the season last night, in Charlotte, but Curry added another ridiculous shot to his career highlight reel.
Austria is placing millions of people not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in lockdown as of Monday to deal with a surge in infections to record levels, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Sunday.
John Oliver savors the schadenfreude of Jenna Ryan attempting to defend her actions on January 6 by saying she was storming the Capitol "with our words."
O'Rourke's decision to challenge Gov. Greg Abbott ends months of speculation and gives Democrats a formidable campaigner at the top of the ticket — someone who transformed Texas politics with his blockbuster campaign against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018.
He was a provocative media darling for decades. Offstage, exes allege, he was an abuser who made their lives hell. A Rolling Stone investigation based on court documents and more than 55 new interviews.
And while yes, it's technically called pumpkin pie, Melissa uses roasted butternut squash for an added caramelized sweetness.
I remembered that my body was hungry because it was keeping me alive.
"I made a sex suggestion that didn't go over well with my wife, and now I'm trying to figure out how walk it back."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Memory Storage is one of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's" most complex glitches allowing you to get the Bow of Light and start a new game with all of your equipment.
The documents released by a congressional committee lay out a timeline for how the Trump White House began to downplay the dangers posed by COVID-19.
Usually when he's given two slices of bread, he's calling someone an idiot sandwich, but today he's cooking a delicious take on a meatball sub.
A town fell in love with a Lancia known simply for always being there.
"If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion," Flynn told a QAnon conference over the weekend.
"Jumping the chair", as a phrase, will probably not overtake "jumping the shark."
As Potterheads fantasize about the gang getting together one last time, we take a look at where the cast members are now and the paths their careers have taken in the years since.
Made up of 7,541 pieces, this massive Lego ship measures 33 inches long. It's a wildly intricate set that Star Wars fans new and old can ogle.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Playing "Blair Witch" will definitely make you howl and luckily the toddler in the room didn't get too spooked.
Blount, who attended the festival with his father, was in a medically-induced coma before succumbing to organ injuries.
On November 15 and 16 only, Huckberry is applying a 15 percent discount on almost everything during checkout. That includes their best-selling waxed trucker jackets.
Sarah Sherman stops by Weekend Update to discuss her first six episodes of SNL and roasts Colin Jost with Michael Che's help.
Musk responded to the 80-year-old senator who wants 'the extremely wealthy to pay their fair share'
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay called game with a wild 62-yard walk-off field goal vs. Iowa State.
All eyes were on star gymnast Suni Lee at the Tokyo Olympics. Now, she's speaking with POPSUGAR about finding herself, DWTS and plans after winning gold.
Made with an incredible saffron extract and a blend of other ultra-chill ingredients, these gummies can help you wind down after a busy day.
Jonathan Majors crushed it in his very first SNL.
A hub for marine life and sustainable tourism, the Southern Great Barrier Reef is having a moment.
T-Swizzle and Pete Davidson dating would break the internet, quite possibly.
Why aren't women taken seriously as right-wing actors and threats?
"If I could have it my way, I'd watch Netflix all day. But after a day-long binge like that, I feel guilty about not having done much with my day."
Senator Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) introduces his new show Cruz Street. He should have stayed off Twitter and not engaged with Big Bird.
Colleagues who complain can blight our days — but they can also bring down entire teams, too.
Locals in New Zealand have named it Pingu.
Dad was solving a rubik's cube when he sensed something was wrong and quickly lunged forward to save his newborn from falling off the couch.
You might be asking "Why have a yodeling pickle?" But we challenge you to think outside the box. Instead, ask "Why don't I already have a yodeling pickle?"
After George Floyd's death, many white Americans formed book clubs. A year later, they're wondering, "What now?"
No. 13 Baylor hands No. 8 Oklahoma its first loss of the season, 27-14, but before the clock hit zero, fans stormed the field.
She gets $1.7 million. Sam Lessin's venture firm gets five percent of her creator earnings for 30 years. "It's def not indentured servitude," he says.
Surveillance systems, no matter the intention, will always exist to serve power.
Vaughn initially does what any good friend would do… but doesn't flinch when things start to get hazy and he has the chance to right his wrong.
The singer told Rolling Stone she knows how to "trace something online like no one's business."
The rising-star Republican continues to try to stoke culture war in the GOP base.