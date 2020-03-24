Guy Powers On His Fox, Can't Figure Out How To Turn It Back Off
If one nose boop turns the fox's power on, why doesn't another boop turn it off? Can we get tech support in here?
There's something deeply satisfying about the watching the cards fan out and re-organize with solid thunks and thwacks.
Don't bark, just stare — your owner will get the idea.
It would seem that the president has not gotten over the fact that Senator Romney voted against him in the impeachment fight.
A lot of design went into crafting this mirror, which transforms from a mirror into a walkable portal for guests.
Back in 2015, the Southern Voice Band gave this small crowd the performance of a lifetime with a spirited cover of "Let's Get It On."
When you're cooped in a house for too long, this is the kind of internet gems you start to produce.
Infectious diseases spread exponentially, yes, but only in the beginning. Thank God.
Gas prices are plummeting, but GM's new EV Hummer will debut a game-changing battery.
The soundtrack from the person filming's car really takes this to the next level.
America's coronavirus response failed because we didn't understand the complexity of the problem.
And what it means for treatment.
Taking a look at Batman's 80-plus year history of having the best superhero costume ever, and finding the best of the best.
"We wanted people who didn't know about 'The Office' and who were watching the Super Bowl to enjoy it. That caused us to think a little differently than we normally would."
"Game of Thrones" encompasses so many characters and complicated plot points — and that's not including the ones that the show may have referenced, only to abandon entirely in the later seasons.
These decisive measures can prevent a decade of dislocation and extraordinary levels of deaths.
As the nation slowly goes stir-crazy under the coronavirus shutdown, the content we've been creating has become increasingly crazed.
No matter how you look at the numbers, one country stands out from the rest: South Korea.
Of all the uncomfortable scenarios we'd imagined with our coworkers, this is not something we ever imagined happening.
Here's how you might be able to get yours.
Most of which you can do from your couch. In pajamas.
Even Tucker Carlson seemed a bit taken aback by Patrick's argument.
How does a $25 edit stack up against edits that cost $100 and $500?
Campbell Island is one of the most remote places on Earth. The vegetation is typical of the tundra: mosses and lichens, grasses, a few shrubs, and no trees — with one small but important exception.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
He had been away from home for 14 months, but because of COVID-19, he cut his cycling trip short and gave his younger brother the surprise of a lifetime.
Remi the raccoon is one years old and apparently she really loves playing in the water.
Understanding how work contracts or expands to fulfill the time available might answer your questions.
The actions of one individual really can have a ripple effect on a larger population.
For one fleeting moment, the Hélica — a plane without wings and an "unsteerable murder machine" — looked like the future of transportation. Good thing it wasn't.
Why shut down over the coronavirus pandemic when we stay open despite car crashes? President Trump was not the first to draw this analogy, nor was it the first time that he had done so. It is, however, a bad analogy.
Not sure whether the length of a supermarket cart really constitutes six feet of social distancing.
It's not easy to trim down the list of the greatest installments of 'The Office,' but on the show's 15th anniversary, we gave it a shot.
Denmark's version of ice-age economics goes like this: To discourage mass layoffs, the government will pay employers up to 90 percent of the salaries of workers who go home and don't work.
"What's terrible about COVID-19 is what's great about it," says Madonna. Please, tell us more about what's great about a pandemic!
Jane de Oliveira set out to protect the world's largest rain forest from the corporate interests that are burning it to the ground. Then the armed men showed up.
A quick and dirty survey of pandemic porn.
These YouTubers have a blast creating this tiny DIY tank from scratch and take it out for a test spin on a golf course.
The practice of disinfecting mail dates back to the invention of quarantine. There's little evidence it needs to be invoked today.
No player in history has dominated like LeBron James this late in his career, but few players have dominated like Giannis Antetokounmpo, period.
So this is what it's like to fly.
The people who can least afford to lose their jobs are the ones who'll be hit the fastest and the hardest by the coronavirus recession.
Japan's prime minister, Shinzo Abe, will propose a one-year postponement for the Tokyo Olympics during talks with IOC president, Thomas Bach.
It's hard to reconcile the image of Time Square right now with how bustling busy it was before.
Don't halt social distancing. Instead, do it right.
For the most part, people have absorbed that it is critical we all do the right thing during the coronavirus pandemic. But what is the right thing? And how long do we have to do it for?
Hospital officials are warning against home remedies for COVID-19 after a metro Phoenix man died and his wife was hospitalized when they ingested a chemical touted by President Donald Trump as a possible coronavirus treatment.
Sometimes when people don't listen, you really have to bring in the chopper to send a message to them.
From "The Right Stuff" to "Hoop Dreams," these aren't just time-wasters, but movies that use their extended running times as weapons.