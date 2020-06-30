Former Fugitive Investigator Grades Movies With Manhunts On Their Plausibility
Detective Chris Anderson reviews several films about fugitives and judges how likely the manhunts are that play out on the silver screen.
Mark Takahashi agonizes over the worst car design trends of the last couple of years that need to stop.
Here's how Ariel has lived for six years off-grid in the mountains of western Wyoming.
We're going to give this guy an A for effort.
Booking a flight between Egypt and Israel is a clandestine affair.
Rand Paul has a tense face-to-face with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Capitol Hill over how to handle the coronavirus in the wake of continuing spikes across the United States.
"Something is up with this trash can…"
It may seem like there are a lot of mailbox stores for a town of 5,000 people, but Blaine isn't just any small town.
From the touching finale of "The Good Place" to a trippy puppet musical extravaganza on "Kidding," these are the best episodes of TV in 2020 so far.
"Months have gone by and they both have asked about one another, even went as far as pretending they are actually playing together."
This guy thinks he can psyche out this 16-year-old with a flurry of smack talk.
Devs, critics and fans butt heads over one of the year's biggest games.
New research helps us understand why the eyes are both powerful and mysterious.
A significant majority of people who voted for him in 2016 are planning to do so again. What is different about those who've had a change of heart?
In New York City's poor neighborhoods, some patients have languished in understaffed hospitals, with substandard equipment. It was a different story in Manhattan's private medical centers.
A homeowner was shocked to see their house cat coming face-to-face with an agitated owl in their backyard.
A new study shows players with darker skin are often reduced to physical attributes, while players with lighter skin are praised for mental qualities.
A strange thing happened this spring. As co-workers began to get sick, essential worker Yudelka LaVigna took an unpaid leave of absence. When she got her unemployment benefits, she realized something unheard of: She was making more money not working.
Inside Edition producers checked into different New York City hotel rooms applied the Inside Edition logo onto pillows, sheets and towels. After checking out, they returned to the same room under a new guest name and made a shocking discovery.
Sweaty workouts do enhance your endurance, according to a new theory, but it may take longer and function differently than previously thought.
TikToker @stephalubart put a lot of work into this extraordinary bust of Danny DeVito made entirely of sand, and white pebbles that look a little too much like human teeth.
As a kid, I identified with Garth Algar, the shy sidekick of the 1992 movie, who taught me about how to be a real person in a branded world.
One kid wanted to know if he could have biscuits. The other one wanted to know the name of the BBC interviewer her mom was talking to.
A Wisconsin family helped save a bear they spotted in trouble during a fishing trip on a Wisconsin lake.
To mark the start of his sixties, Will Turner swam, biked, and ran 14,765 miles, many of which took place through iconic national parks and public lands. Here are the most stunning photos from his "races."
Here's a cool infographic of where the "world's most famous people" went to school.
Iceland's new crest includes a giant (top), eagle (left), dragon (right) and bull (bottom).
Cosmic rays may have given right-handed genetic helixes an evolutionary edge at the beginning of life's history.
Luna is jealous that another dog who jumped over the fence is getting all the attention.
CNET spent a week monitoring the feed of tweets from the 46 accounts that President Donald Trump follows.
If everyone wore face masks in public, according to a model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, it could save an estimated 33,000 American lives by October.
And it's a slip-up that happens not only once.
Lil Uzi Vert reinvented, Fiona Apple returned and Run the Jewels was — as always — right on time.
Why would the startup sell for $500 million when sales were booming in the middle of a pandemic?
If you're going to complain about "too many drunks and war stories," then you've come to the wrong place.
Sperm whales are extraordinarily intelligent animals with deep family traditions and the ability to communicate across oceans with sonic clicks. But when Rowan Jacobsen had a close encounter with one in the Caribbean, he saw a creature far stranger than he'd ever imagined.
Jesse McLaren has cracked the code on NowThis News's hackneyed storytelling formula in their videos.
On Wednesday, 57-year-old Bobby Bonilla will collect a check for $1,193,248.20 from the New York Mets, as he has and will every July 1 from 2011 through 2035.
Ashley Bronczek, one of Washington's social stars, decided to throw a party during the pandemic. You can imagine how that went.
This is the most relaxed dog we've ever seen on the internet.
When a massive star went missing, astronomers expected to find a supernova in its place. But there wasn't one.
The show taught us that sometimes half-truths make for the best stories
You don't need to understand Korean to be swept up by this boisterously bonkers ad.
How a chubby version of Bugs Bunny fell victim to alt-right shitposters.
It was easily one of the greatest moments in the two-decade history of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.
Police asked the show to edit out officers using violence or bad language. The company says it had other reasons for not airing the footage.
With a little help from Amazon, I fashioned a cheaper alternative to Peloton. It's given me some great workouts, even if it's not quite the same.
To the shallow waters and beyond!