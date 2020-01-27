Former FBI Criminal Profiler Explains How To Tell If Someone Is Lying
A former Supervisory Special Agent for the FBI breaks down the many myths about detecting deception.
Driver is back — this time as "Randy the intern" — and he's having a tough time keeping his emotions in check.
Next time you slide on an icy road, just remember that pro drivers do it too.
Evans, Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David Ortiz cannot stop talking about smart parking, or "smaht pahk."
The Grammy Awards were hosted at Los Angeles' Staples Center — where Kobe played hundreds of games for the Lakers.
Jon Lovitz returns as attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was preparing to argue the president's case in the Senate impeachment trial.
It took the two brothers Morgan and Mason McGrew eight years to create this masterpiece and it is really worth every second.
Once heralded as the next Nike, the sportswear giant has been hurt by slumping sales and unflattering revelations about its corporate culture.
The Public Choice Award went to Alexandr Bormotin for this striking image of a metro station in Moscow.
The best moment of "Kate & Leopold" is when Natasha Lyonne for some reason totally messes up the action of pressing an elevator button.
The Tesla Cybertruck isn't slated to be released to the public until 2021, but that isn't stopping Elon Musk from taking his big, angular baby out on the streets.
Most traffic jams are unnecessary, and this deeply irks mathematicians who specialize in traffic flow. They reserve particular vitriol for local transport engineers.
Sometimes a home is best left to simplicity. In the case of this Vermont cabin, Seattle-based architecture firm Olson Kundig wanted to design a house that didn't detract from its abundantly wooded surroundings.
The live documentary from Spike Jonze about the band will arrive on Apple TV+ on April 24.
Is it possible to out-eat the price you pay for a buffet? How do these places make money? We looked at the dollars and cents behind the meat and potatoes.
Josip Ilicic, a Slovenian soccer player for the Italian club Atalanta, scored a remarkable goal from the halfway line on his way to a hat-trick .
Terra Fondriest shoots Ozark life with unmatched intimacy — a challenge in a place awash with stereotypes. But she's simply capturing what she knows.
Whatever this excavator driver was intending to achieve here, we're sure this is not it.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Reading classic literature is like going for a 6 AM jog: it has its loyal fans, but few enjoy it.
A textbook definition of an accident waiting to happen.
Is it better to blood-dope your way out of the game than to fade away?
In the annals of most world religions, a quick walk-on from an alien would not, at least on the surface, seem particularly strange.
Xiaoma astounds people at this restaurant in Chinatown by speaking both perfect Mandarin and Cantonese.
We're at the point where 5G (like the blockchain or AI) now exists as a sort of policy pixie dust to be sprinkled around generously by lobbyists and K Street beggars looking to wow luddite lawmakers, even if the underlying arguments often make no coherent sense.
Only three such blasts have ever been detected by scientists, making them an extremely rare and weird phenomenon that can teach us about how stars form.
Lundy recorded his time in books of sketches, from training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, shipping out across the Atlantic from New York harbor, arriving in Cherbourg, France, to front line duty before his wounding in combat in late 1944.
YouTuber itsjusta6 makes a few small repairs and winds up with a fully functioning GT500.
Ten years ago today Apple revealed the iPad, the tablet that was supposed to change the world.
Thankfully for the pedestrian, who was trapped underneath the car because of a traffic accident, all the onlookers here were able to lift the SUV off her.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is the best dodgeball player we've ever seen.
Mush in pouches, dehydrated everything and endless jerky. Why are we eating like it's the end times?
The music industry and basketball enthusiasts held very different vigils at the Staples Center, the site of Bryant's greatest successes.
It's known as a gravity hill, a place where the layout of the terrain makes an uphill slope look like a downhill slope.
Writer Carson Vaughan and his wife, Mel, take a canoe trip down a not-always-pleasant river in the Nebraska sandhills, the Dismal — also known as "Divorce River."
Colin O'Brady completed the first solo crossing of the Antarctic landmass under his own power and with no resupplies in 2018. His record almost never happened.
This gigantic mine, 1,160 feet beneath the surface, spreads out under Detroit over more than 1,400 acres with 50 miles of roads.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Birds of a feather have to flock together.
Authorities in Wuhan, China are building a hospital in the region to isolate and treat patients of the coronavirus — and they plan to finish in just six days.
The world produces countless noises, but some of them have turned into cold cases for sonic sleuths to ponder.
We hope you don't get carsick from this.
The new coronavirus is spreading faster than SARS — and it may be because it can be passed on before a person shows any sign of symptoms.
An ex-disciple of Swami Vishnudevananda recounted over a decade of sexual and psychological abuse, igniting a scandal in the global Sivananda yoga community.
It's intriguing how fast a fish will start to decompose but it may be a shock to the senses.
Magali Chesnel suffers from vertigo; she also loves taking pictures from very high heights. The former hasn't precluded the latter.
The real legacy of "Game of Thrones"? Guys discovering that apparently no one ever got around to abolishing duels.
Relive The Mamba's most clutch moments from his illustrious career.