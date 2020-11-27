Former CIA Chief Of Disguise Reveals What Kinds Of Spy Gadgets Were Used During The Cold War
We will never look at a big dog the same way again.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
We will never look at a big dog the same way again.
From insects to toothed whales, here's how extinct members of the species compare to living ones.
The squirrel was apparently fine the next day, but it's good to be careful not to leave fermented food outside.
They might not be able to talk just yet, but they can be masters at floating in water.
Suppements maker Herbalife is often called a "pyramid scheme" by critics and has been frequently investigated. How has it been able to survive despite the controversy?
The first recorded song of Björk from 1976 doing a cover of "I Love to Love."
Steve Carell is a work-from-home Santa in this ad for Xfinity.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Yesterday on Thanksgiving, the internet received the greatest blessing of all: Trump emerged from wherever it is he's been hanging out tweeting about election fraud to give a press briefing… at a very very tiny desk.
Happy Black Friday! Some of the biggest and best outlets have some huge deals running throughout the day, and we're hand-picking our favorite bargains.
Calvin Evans describes that one thing that will alway set off your father.
Liam Thompson uses the magic of FLEX TAPE to try to grip to surfaces like Spider-Man. Will it work?
It would be great if they did everything they say they do.
Any Nintendo fan hunting for deals will know that they don't come around all that often, but even Nintendo can't escape the frenzy of Black Friday. Here's what bargains we've found for the Nintendo fan in your life.
A lot of scams target older people who are less familiar with technology. YouTuber Scammer Payback decided to turn the tables on a scammer and deleted the scammer's files while posing as an old lady.
Verona Middleton-Jeter, the former executive director of Henry Street Settlement on the Lower East Side, welcomed and toured Princess Diana through one of the organization's shelters.
Do you or your partner need some new undies? Grab a bunch of Calvins while they're on sale.
I'm just a Sherpa standing in front of a stranger, asking them to love me.
The acquisition of Simon & Schuster by Penguin Random House shows that the industry is headed toward a monopolistic singularity.
The carpenter behind some of New York's most elaborate — and expensive — homes.
Donald Trump tussles with Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason, who questioned the president's election fraud claims.
Oklahoma entered the world of legal cannabis late, but its hands-off approach launched a boom and a new nickname: "Toke-lahoma."
We will never look at a big dog the same way again.
All 12 ingredients in this Day-After-Thanksgiving necessity, explained (yep, even magnesium aluminum silicate).
'It's not just the card games — it's the stakes. It's also two guys eye-f*cking one another.'
YouTuber Stuff Made Here designed a lock that was meant to be unpickable, but how does his lock really hold up against the lock-picking efforts of a real locksmith?
This week, we've got a mysterious monolith in Utah, when your circle small but y'all crazy, Clifford the Big Red Dog and Paulie Walnuts shooting at things.
After surviving the sweetener scares, the iconic diet soda gets canned.
Only true food lovers can distinguish between the sound of a food bowl being tapped and the sound of other metalware.
Got lots of time ahead of you? Here are several great ways to keep yourself entertained.
A guitar rift fits the laughter Kenneth Copeland made after Joe Biden won the presidential election.
Fortunately, the sharks seemed pretty uninterested in the group of scuba divers and left them alone.
Theoretical physicists point to the idea that there are other dimensions out there, beyond what we can see. And there could be loads of them, as Melissa Hogenboom explains. A film by Melissa Hogenboom and Pierangelo Pirak.
Carbon sequestration by lanternfish could be saving us from catastrophic climate change.
The country is now one of only a small few to have suppressed coronavirus cases from more than 500 a day to almost zero.
"It's a glorious mashup of the posh, the highly processed, and everything in between."
Suppements maker Herbalife is often called a "pyramid scheme" by critics and has been frequently investigated. How has it been able to survive despite the controversy?
Brent Spiner is a foul-mouthed diva in this "Curb Your Enthusiasm"-like musical comedy short film.
We catch up with the actor and icon about working on Luca Guadagnino's hit show, becoming a mum, and her fashion evolution
An elite gamer hacked the brand new Super Mario Game & Watch and found a way to get it to play Doom.
Are doorbusters always a bargain? Are you really the product? Let's find out the truth.
Mink infected with a mutated strain of COVID-19 in Denmark have "risen" from the dead, igniting a national frenzy and calls to cremate carcasses.
This corgi really loves whipped cream, slowly slithering towards the beloved treat.
The definitive guide to 2020's absolute deluge of holiday fare, on Netflix, Hallmark and Lifetime, including "Happiest Season," Dolly Parton's "Christmas on the Square," "Princess Switch" and more.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
Harlow really didn't see that one coming, but has gotten over her fear now.
Al Roker was out on the street for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and ran into his old nemesis Butter Man.
Usually, you become president before the crazy starts. But Biden still has weeks to go till he assumes office.
Steve Carell is a work-from-home Santa in this ad for Xfinity.
American food media's focus on national cuisines turns cultures into monoliths as it ignores regional differences in cooking and eating.
A fledgling Bayside girl group. Caffeine pills. A breakdown. "Jessie's Song" is more than another episode of the teen classic—it's a pop cultural phenomenon. Ahead of the 'Saved by the Bell' reboot, the cast and crew behind the scene recall how it came to be.
The interface of the internet is currently an annoying mess. According to YouTuber, there's two reasons for that: One, advertisers. Two, people.
TV Guide named it as the fortieth best television episode of all time. On lists of favorite sitcoms, or favorite holiday episodes, it invariably ranks even higher. WKRP in Cincinnati's seventh episode, "Turkeys Away" begins as a wholesome, almost bland, Thanksgiving show. Around the midpoint, though, the standard-issue sitcom setup - Mr. Carlson (Gordon Jump), orchestrates a secret radio station promotion - takes a spectacularly morbid and off-color left tur
Diego Maradona is lying in honor for public viewing at Argentina's presidential palace, Casa Rosada, following his death aged 60.
Life in the pond is more chaotic than we'd imagined.