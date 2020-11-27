👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch

Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

DIGG PICKS | SPONSORED

71 diggs

Happy Black Friday! Some of the biggest and best outlets have some huge deals running throughout the day, and we're hand-picking our favorite bargains.

GAME ON

Any Nintendo fan hunting for deals will know that they don't come around all that often, but even Nintendo can't escape the frenzy of Black Friday. Here's what bargains we've found for the Nintendo fan in your life.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

38 diggs classictvhistory.wordpress.com

TV Guide named it as the fortieth best television episode of all time. On lists of favorite sitcoms, or favorite holiday episodes, it invariably ranks even higher. WKRP in Cincinnati's seventh episode, "Turkeys Away" begins as a wholesome, almost bland, Thanksgiving show. Around the midpoint, though, the standard-issue sitcom setup - Mr. Carlson (Gordon Jump), orchestrates a secret radio station promotion - takes a spectacularly morbid and off-color left tur

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample