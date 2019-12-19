Forklift Truck Tries To Unload Bricks, Fails In The Most Spectacular Way
Keep this critical knowledge in mind, in case you ever have a big chocolate pudding mess to take care of.
If ever you needed a definition of pure, wholesome friendship, here's one right here.
Why does Whitehorse in the Yukon offer a transatlantic flight to Germany?
An official trailer for the sequel to "The Quiet Place" will be released on New Year's Day.
Karo Orudzhyan and his dog Ice were remarkably calm when a bear in Sequoia National Park got curious.
In case you need a reminder that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest athletes alive, just look at this leap.
We combed through all the top 10 albums lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 albums of 2019.
"There is a thin line between idiocy and genius, and Cats pukes a hairball on it and rubs its ass all over it."
In the 15 years since Chad Underwood recorded a bizarre and erratic UFO from the infrared camera on the left wing of his F/A-18 Super Hornet, he has not yet spoken publicly about what he saw that day.
Here's how major newspapers covered the momentous vote on their front pages:
The Documerica Project was put together by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1971 essentially to document the adverse effects of modern life on the environment.
How "The Mandalorian" does a better job of laying out its story than "The Last Jedi" can be summed up in the difference between showing and telling.
The mysterious vagus nerve could be key to fight inflammation, pain and stress.
How does Facebook know that you went to Old Navy? Here's how.
As impeachment looms, President Trump has repeatedly urged everybody to "read the transcript" of his call with Ukraine's president. Jordan Klepper wanted to know: have the president's supporters read the transcript?
We're not saying all FedEx deliveries are like this, but the odyssey that this particular package has embarked upon is a real gem.
Every minute of every day, everywhere on the planet, dozens of companies are logging the movements of tens of millions of people with mobile phones and storing the information in gigantic data files.
Apple products are great, but they're even better when you have awesome accessories to use with them. As such, we've rounded up some of the best accessories on sale so you can get them now.
Studies have shown that opposite facing seats are actually better for our health.
The Trump administration, not known for its attention to detail, chalked it up to a lack of attention to detail.
I realized how out of touch I was regarding modern headlights this past week when I finally got a chance to drive Porsche's new EV, the Taycan.
Dozens of acupuncturists and physical therapists earned more than $200,000 in 2018 from school staff alone. One brought in $1 million. What's going on?
Amy Adams, Julianne Moore and Gary Oldman star in a thriller about an agoraphobic woman witnessing something she shouldn't have across the street. "Woman in the Window" premieres in theaters on May 15, 2020.
With the House set to vote on the articles of impeachment against President Trump, Amash spoke about why he decided to support impeaching Trump.
Before his rapid rise to the top of the Catholic Church, Pius II had a secret passion for scandalous stories. And they may have been inspired by his own life.
The past 10 years, seen in 55 powerful images.
30 years ago, Cliff Stoll published "The Cuckoo's Egg," a book about his cat-and-mouse game with a KGB-sponsored hacker. Today, the internet is a far darker place — and Stoll has become a cybersecurity icon.
There have been many online videos showing you can make glue bubbles this way, but are they true?
The technical and bandwidth issues are solvable, but Google failed to deliver other features.
Gritty is the only good mascot.
IPO judgment day hasn't been kind to some other tech companies this year.
The patterns were designed to hide wear and dirt but also avoid the "dazzle" problem - the potentially nauseating effects of a pattern in motion.
A man goes on a 7 month journey to build a Super Mario-themed guitar.
13 influential spots that challenged longstanding notions of what a restaurant could be.
The internet is stuffed with rankings, especially at year's end. It doesn't have to be like this.
Need to brush up on your world history and geography? These maps hold the key to a better understanding. Plus, they look cool as hell.
This will now be a good excuse for him to never try to take out the trash again.
The new Mac Pro is a fanastic machine. It's arguably the best workstation money can buy, with a forward-looking architecture that should satisfy any professional in need of massive performance. It's also a sign of Apple's decline under Tim Cook.
A very clingy seal investigates this bemused diver.
Some parts of the world are on the path to largely eradicating cervical cancer, but the story is less rosy for other populations, including US Hispanics. Why, and what can be done about it?
The 2005 handheld ended with a melting gadget, a game called 'Sticky Balls,' criminal convictions, and a Ferrari torn in half. It was awesome.
Thank god he wasn't wearing any headphones, otherwise, this would have turned out very ugly.
Ali Soloman illustrates a humorous set on scenarios where a woman feigns being impressed in conversation.
The impact of one heroic flight would take decades to reconcile
You need to be a little bit brave to try to catch a ball moving at that speed.
"In a day and age where people don't really know or speak to their neighbors it was really nice for them to break down that barrier," said the dog's owner.
Surveillance footage of the outside of Jeffrey Epstein's cell at the troubled Metropolitan Correctional Center during his first suicide attempt has gone missing, prosecutors revealed Wednesday.
Sometimes all it takes to solve a puzzle is one solid shake.
After two years of testing, a new futuristic train that runs on virtual tracks was launched for the first time in Yibin, in the province of Sichuan, China. Instead of steel tracks, these tram-bus-hybrid run over tracks painted on the asphalt in white.
The low-lying country has centuries of experience managing water. Now climate change is threatening to flood it completely.
As Donald Trump faces the brink of impeachment in the House of Representatives, CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer unearthed a fascinating interview he gave back in 2008, where he called Nancy Pelosi a "very impressive person" and opined that Bill Clinton should not have been impeached over "something totally unimportant" but George W. Bush should have over the war.
A young comedy superfan interviews Mulaney about his new Netflix kids TV show.