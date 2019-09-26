Recommended

THE COVER-UP AND THE VIDEO

lfpress.com
Once upon a time, London, Ontario police officers told a story about a woman who woke up wild in their station. She kicked and bit, lunged and spit, police said. Officers were hurt. But that wasn’t the whole story. That wasn’t the real story.
NOT GREAT, GERTIE

washingtonpost.com
The forgotten story of an unlikely feminist antihero, whose hunger for experience jeopardized multiple lives and imperiled some of America’s most closely held secrets during World War II.
IT'S CALLED 'F*** YOU MONEY' FOR A REASON

wired.com
What if the cold-heartedness so often associated with the upper crust isn’t the result of having been raised by a parade of resentful nannies, too many sailing lessons, or repeated caviar overdoses, but the compounded disappointment of being lucky but still feeling unfulfilled?