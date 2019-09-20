Food Scientist Recreates The Quaintest Party Food Found In This Cookbook From 200 Years Ago
Freak out your guests at a party by making these surreal old school courses that this cookbook suggested two centuries ago.
Freak out your guests at a party by making these surreal old school courses that this cookbook suggested two centuries ago.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Science Channel's How It's Made went behind the scenes of a ball factory to demonstrate what goes into making the spherical balls we take for granted.
Stand-up comedian, writer and actor Jak Knight died, best known for co-creating and starring in the Peacock comedy series "Bust Down" and for his work on "Pause With Sam Jay."
Freak out your guests at a party by making these surreal old school courses that this cookbook suggested two centuries ago.
This Lego set has 1,164 pieces, 15 mini-figures, and one pot of Kevin's chili to drop on the floor.
Democrats are already plotting how to take advantage of another White House run from the 45th president.
Toxicologist Anne Chappelle explains everything you've ever wanted to know about poison, but were too afraid to ask.
A quick swipe on your nose pads will keep everything in place. For the long-suffering glasses-havers on our team, this is a godsend.
Shortly after denying allegations made against him in a domestic violence dispute, the identity of Ricky Martin's accuser has been revealed.
More than half of those in Congress are millionaires. How America's lawmakers got so obscenely wealthy and why that might be bad for democracy.
Electric car ownership is growing fast. Here are the states best suited for EVs.
Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm — nearly 110 years after being stripped of those gold medals for violations of strict amateurism rules of the time.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
"This particular production will not contain any words that contain that symbol that I cannot say now. Choosing words without said symbol in a grammatical fashion is proving difficult but I did want to find out if it was at all within my ability to do so."
WNBA star Brittney Griner's attorneys submitted evidence that she has a recommendation to use medical marijuana as her trial in Russia on cannabis possession charges continues.
Happy 10 year anniversary to Psy's "Gangnam Style" which became the first YouTube video to hit one billion views.
The enigmatic "Nope" star on reteaming with Jordan Peele, his newfound Oscar clout, those industry rumors, and why he's recalibrating his career: "This is the point where I rethink certain things."
Here are the eye-popping winners from the National Audubon Society's annual Audubon Photography Awards.
When Taylor Armstrong learned that her domestic secrets had been aired to the world in a dangerous way, she never imagined that her reaction would lead to one of the most famous memes of all time.
"It's been really fun," says the 14-year-old.
"Coastal elite" locations are slowly losing their popularity.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Back in the late 1980s, Jim Henson came up with the idea of a family of dinosaurs that acted like humans. Everyone thought the idea was bonkers until "The Simpsons" changed everything.
There is a scientific explanation as to why heat waves are messing up your sleep cycle. So no, you're not losing it for thinking something was up.
The ultralight 2.9 ounce Versa fanny pack can be worn around your waist, crossbody or shoulder. Better yet, you can pair it with your backpack at the hip belt, sternum strap or daisy chains.
Retro Recipes retrofits the old 1982 Pontiac Trans Am cast onto a Tesla Model 3 and we hope it gets used in a reboot.
Amazon has provided footage from Ring video cameras to police without permission from owners or a court warrant 11 times this year, the company acknowledged in a letter.
No funds will be exchanged as part of the agreement.
Flagler County Commission Chairman Joe Mullins demonstrates how not to talk to a trooper after you get pulled over for speeding.
Canada once led the fight for a world without nukes. What happened?
Employers are still divided on how to deal with this new reality, where just 30 percent of office workers swipe in on the last day of the workweek.
Billie Eilish demonstrates her post-show beauty routine for Vogue magazine and explains why she swears by Aquaphor Healing Ointment.
The crypto company has a $1.2 billion hole in its books and many of its assets aren't liquid.
Back in March 2016 English striker Jamie Vardy was at the height of his powers.
America will have to wait because the Android device will not be sold in the United States yet. Fortunately, they won't be missing much.
In a move that no one saw coming, Tom Brady will be returning to play for his beloved New England Patriots. But before you call your extended family in Boston to celebrate, know that this homecoming is only for a movie.
Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun and Brandon Perea take turns reading, confirming and denying "Nope" fan theories from Reddit.
The N Vision 74 combines some of the best vehicle designs of the past with the (possible) fueling technology of the future.
The final entry of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy was reviewed decently upon release, but with time it's developed a slight but unmistakable air of disfavor.
Robert Reich explains how agricultural monopolies have made it so suppliers earn less while consumers pay more.
Lance Cpl. Kylie Hathaway was close to becoming a Marine when she broke her leg at boot camp. Her road to recovery took her from San Diego to Parris Island.
It would be too easy to blame only Manchin for the death of their agenda.
Shaun explains why the Wikipedia entry for "Ex Machina" needs to be completely re-written.
A goofy anomaly in a now-rarefied pop career.
Along with the dangers that come with blazing-hot temperatures, they could also push prices up for food, making inflation even worse.
Mark Rober perfectly trolls Jimmy Kimmel while he's away on vacation.
The tech giant has faced scrutiny from regulators over its in-house brands.
How Peterson's insipid "intellectualism" grooms the unsuspecting.