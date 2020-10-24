Foley Artist Demonstrates How Random Household Objects Can Make Realistic Sound Effects For Movies
Charlie Cooke brilliantly creates extraordinary sounds from seemingly mundane items.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Charlie Cooke brilliantly creates extraordinary sounds from seemingly mundane items.
Vice President Mike Pence is grilled by "60 Minutes" anchor Lesley Stahl over why President Trump bailed in the middle of their interview.
Here's video of Rudy Giuliani's appearance in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," available to stream now on Amazon Prime. Responding on Twitter, the former New York City mayor called the clip "a complete fabrication" and said he "was tucking in [his] shirt after taking off the recording equipment."
This might be the most delightful "First We Feast" interviews we've ever seen.
Here's the world's largest air cannon, constructed in the Czech Republic in collaboration with the TV show "Wonders of Nature."
Donald Trump uploaded the full interview with Lesley Stahl and commented, "Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of '60 Minutes' and CBS."
Many voters list climate change as their top issue in this presidential election. Grist compiled a supercut of what Donald Trump has done about the planet's rising temperatures.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Robbed of their carefree years by a generation-altering catastrophe, young people fight back against Father Time — and 'opt out' of aging entirely.
It might be difficult to remember now, but there was a time around 2014 when Chris Pratt was a popular choice for Best Chris.
A compositor for Industrial Light and Magic explains the new technology that makes it look like you're in a completely different environment.
Here's video of Rudy Giuliani's appearance in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," available to stream now on Amazon Prime. Responding on Twitter, the former New York City mayor called the clip "a complete fabrication" and said he "was tucking in [his] shirt after taking off the recording equipment."
This kid paid tribute to the Ghanian pallbearers dancing to "Astronomia 2K19."
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
Former FBI agent and body language expert Joe Navarro takes a look at some of Donald Trump and Joe Biden's frequently used body movements and what they mean.
Thursday's debate was one more example of a candidate whose deficits have become assets at exactly the right moment.
The comedian has done so many masterful impressions through the years. Why isn't his turn on "Saturday Night Live" as the Democratic nominee landing?
The zookeepers at the Nagasaki Biopark in Japan gave the capybaras an early Halloween treat.
A delightful mood booster.
She spent seven years in the NXIVM cult, and alleged she was forced to become a "slave" to cult leader Keith Raniere, which included being branded with Raniere's initials.
From the "outrageous but give it another 50 years" to the "highly likely" to the "already - allegedly! - happened."
If we close our eyes, we hear Tom Hanks from "Castaway."
Charlie Cooke brilliantly creates extraordinary sounds from seemingly mundane items.
This week, we've got Chris Pratt is the worst Chris, does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you?, Pope Francis holding things and Jeffrey Toobin's Zoom dick incident.
If you're going to attempt a science experiment, go for broke.
In Madrid, one of the signature dishes is the bocadillos de calamares, a sandwich made with precisely fried calamari. Here's the history and recipe.
"This champion surf dog shreds like a pro."
Written from 36 years' worth of diaries, McConaughey's autobiography, "Greenlights," comes in the actor's 50th year of life. It will be sold as a celebrity memoir, but its tales are so tall it reads more like a book of folk tales for grown-ups.
The discovery of phosphine in the clouds of Earth's neighboring planet is reanimating old questions.
The internet can really be a wonderful place.
The latest internet wellness craze is thinking your way to a better life. Whether it works or not isn't really the point.
Test your understanding of some of the world's wildest and most ridiculous conspiracy theories with this well-liked board game.
America's two largest big-box retailers seem to attract these two types of people.
The US just marked a harrowing milestone: It recorded its highest one-day number of Covid-19 infections Friday at more than 83,000 — more than 6,000 higher than the country's previous record set in July.
Machias Seal Island lies within a disputed area 10 miles east of Maine. Canada inherited it from Great Britain in 1867 and the United States has claimed sovereignty since 1783.
The company announced on Wednesday that it would shut down just six months after launching. People familiar with the matter told The Journal that employees would be laid off and paid a severance.
She wanted to escape her marriage. He wanted to escape his life sentence.
Ariana Grande has the girl power anthem of 2020.
With his reunion world tour on hold, Bright Eyes' Conor Oberst is riding out the pandemic at home in Nebraska — with a newfound hope for the future.
In a blog post, Airbnb cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky announced Ive's new design firm, LoveFrom, would be entering a "multi-year relationship to design the next generation of Airbnb products and services."
This video is cursed. We love it.
In the early 1970s, eight science-fiction writers tried to imagine what the far-flung year of 2020 would look like. They ended up being both wrong and right.
As it was becoming clear in March that Joe Biden would be the Democratic presidential nominee, Alexander Hillel Treisman started to map out his plot to assassinate the former vice president, federal authorities say.
This skit with a nude man makes a funny observation about those who refuse to wear masks.
More than 8,455,200 people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 223,000 have died, according to a New York Times database.
At 59 years old and with a preexisting condition, Paralympic rower Angela Madsen had plenty to worry about as the coronavirus spread across the country. So she dipped the oars of her small rowboat in the Pacific and pointed the bow toward Hawaii. She never returned.
President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden met Thursday night for their second and final debate heading into the final sprint to Election Day.
An AI tool that "removes" items of clothing from photos has targeted more than 100,000 women, some of whom appear to be under the age of 18.
Drama is afoot in the Dutch queer penguin community after two gay lovers with a reputation for trouble stole an entire nest of eggs from a neighboring lesbian couple at the same zoo.
The Cliffs at Hocking Hills spared no expense to give you the ultimate glamping getaway vacation.
Thanksgiving's most unexpected legacy is heating up again.
The restaurant's chefs preached kindness. Behind the scenes, it was a different story.
Vice President Mike Pence is grilled by "60 Minutes" anchor Lesley Stahl over why President Trump bailed in the middle of their interview.
It's been 14 years since the first "Borat" movie, and the sequel, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," has Borat returning to America with his daughter during the politically turbulent times of Trump's presidency. Does the political satire capture the same magic of the original, or does it fall short? Here's what the reviews say.
The streaming service offered nuggets of TV fit for the commute — and then we stopped going to the office. Now it's folding, but were any of its shows worth watching?