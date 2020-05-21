Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

GET IN SHAPE GIRL

theattic.jezebel.com

Home exercise is a multi-billion dollar industry with roots a century old, but it's not so surprising it took being housebound for my husband to "discover" it, or that my preferred platform, Obé Fitness, has a pastel-pink aesthetic: working out from home has for decades been marketed mostly to women assumed both to spend more time in the house and more energy on their appearance.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample