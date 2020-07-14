Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Heckled For Coronavirus Response During Press Conference
As Florida reported its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths, Ron DeSantis faced down an angry constituent who said he was "misleading the public."
"Why do you think it was me? What gave it away?"
Grant Imahara was a truly brilliant engineer, and arguably was the hardest working scientist on "Mythbusters." Here's a few of the things he did behind-the-scenes that may surprise you.
The beluga is really having a whale of a good time.
Going through the airport is a stressful experience, and the way the TSA handles baggage doesn't really help alleviate that stress.
Life in the pond is more chaotic than we'd imagined.
In this race, bigger doesn't necessarily mean better.
The students at the center of the #Cabo211 scandal give an exclusive account of what went down.
Nestlé's sleek, chic capsule system changed the way we drink coffee. But in an age when everyone's a coffee snob and waste is wickedness, can it survive?
It's been 25 years since the last Ford Bronco was made. Ford is bringing the brand back, with the unveiling of three new off-road-oriented SUVs under the Bronco name.
We found that while left-leaning sites prioritize statewide reporting, right-leaning sites are more focused on local reporting, indicating the potential for these sites to exacerbate polarization in local communities.
Ed Yong, a science writer at The Atlantic, gave a dire warning that the United States is not prepared for distributing a coronavirus, seeing how poorly the country is doing at simply mitigating the spread.
Hello, I am the man who's been setting off fireworks right outside your window for the past two weeks!
Two North Carolina groups are locked in a battle full of name-calling, conspiracy theories and morbid memes.
If you thought Gmail's auto-replies would be less annoying when a real person is saying it aloud, you'd be wrong.
Here's how Kelsey Grammer, the professional wrestler Edge, and the Lawrence brothers — yes, those Lawrence brothers — built a casino on an aircraft and made the most ridiculous movie of the summer.
Look around corporate America these days, and you'll find any number of executives, particularly in tech, taking home far more than those bankers ever made.
"You boys think you're living in just the best time of the world's history, but it's no better than [what] our father's had."
From his breakout role in the Coen brothers' "Hail, Caesar!' to playing a young Han Solo, Ehrenreich lived out an entire career arc in just two years. Now as the star of Peacock's "Brave New World" adaptation, he's figuring out what's next.
"As a straight white man it's my job to chime in on stuff that don't concern me."
With their bespoke sailing vessel, Filastine & Nova wanted to chart a revolutionary new course for live music amid the climate crisis. Then the pandemic hit.
A 15-year-old in Michigan was incarcerated during the coronavirus pandemic after a judge ruled that not completing her schoolwork violated her probation. "It just doesn't make any sense," said the girl's mother.
As the first outside journalists to access the last rebel stronghold in Jebel Marra in five years, we found that millions are still trapped in vast makeshift camps, and the area is awash in guns.
Between the pandemic and the election, it's now harder than ever to talk politics with my dad without putting our relationship at risk.
Aleksandra Mizielińska and Daniel Mizieliński have created a book of highly stylized maps that reject rigidity, and truly celebrate the artistic side of cartography.
Well, this is one way to get rid of a car.
Americans took to the streets to protest police brutality. But the need for systemic reform runs much deeper.
Grant Imahara, an electrical engineer and roboticist who hosted the popular science show "MythBusters" and most recently Netflix's "White Rabbit Project," has died. He was 49.
A step-by-step guide to turning the music on your records into convenient digital files that sound great.
Tom Scott sets out on a road-trip to document the length of one billion dollars in $1 bills. The hour long journey starts in a parking lot and ends at the sea.
To understand the drug that has shaped my country's history, I set my fear aside and got to work.
What should be a booming tourist destination this time of year is now riddled with coronavirus, dwarfing other states and even entire countries in some metrics.
"When I found the bird, it could not budge. It was a hawk […] I had to try to rescue the bird from captivity. In less than five minutes, the bird was free."
Why text like a normal person when you can SHOUT and PROD in all caps?
What happens when you accidentally stumble into a coup d'etat.
Thwaites Glacier, in west Antarctica, is losing ice from the front shelf and bedrock down below. This decay contributes four per cent to the rise in global sea levels.
And you thought you liked your favorite musicians for their music. How naive!
It's crisis health care assembled in haste, and unlike anything ever seen in California.
Come for the meeting between spy bear and real bears, stay for the amazing footage captured by a robotic spy bald eagle of said bears fishing for salmon.
Sharing tweets from a former game show host, the president prolonged his feud with Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC.
Meet the sim hotshots transitioning their skills on video game circuits into in-the-flesh racing careers.
He's taking the dog, you dumbasses.
It seemed a quiet season was in store for the quintessential summer destination for many New Yorkers. But then the house parties started.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Emma Humplik, a catcher for the Texas Bombers 18u Gold National team, shared this video over the weekend of her hitting consistent home runs in a batting practice.
From Studio Eeksaurus comes this moving stop-motion short of a young girl selling baskets on the streets of Mumbai.
These aerial images, stunning in their abstraction, evoke a powerful sense of transcendence and tranquility.
Luckily, the rider seemed to only sustain minor injuries from the accident.
