Pianist Plays 'Flight Of The Bumblebee' At Superhuman Speed, Makes It Look Like An Extreme Sport
At BMP 250, you're not longer playing music, you're playing a sport.
Kim Guilfoyle gave an extremely fired up speech during the RNC that captured the attention of the internet.
We've all been scared by the Bloody Mary legend growing up, but there's an explanation behind the optical illusion.
Despite being one of the biggest porn stars in the world, Mia Khalifa only made $12,000. Meanwhile, performers on OnlyFans are making many times that. How has OnlyFans revolutionized the porn industry?
You never know what's going to come knocking at your door.
It's important to respect your elders.
We regret to inform you that this is extremely catchy.
Corey Menafee wasn't groomed to be a revolutionary, and he wasn't schooled in tearing down monuments. But four years ago, he swiped into work at a Yale dining hall and drew a line in the sand. He changed the institution forever.
Fifteen years ago, the writer Natasha Stoynoff went to Mar-a-Lago to interview Donald and Melania Trump on the occasion of their first anniversary.
Never before has this video been more timely.
In 1961, the Soviet Union dropped Tsar Bomba, the largest nuclear bomb the world has ever seen. Last week, Russia's Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation released a previously classified video of the bomb's construction and detonation on YouTube.
The United States has a law for disputed elections — but it's not ready for this year's presidential vote.
"The Batman" proves again that with each new movie adaptation of "The Dark Knight," you cannot get dark enough.
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter stop by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and dish about the upcoming Bill and Ted movie.
After artist decried a Whitney Museum show of mutual aid art, the institution canceled the exhibition.
Alexander Litvinenko, the former Russian spy, was poisoned with a cup of tea in a London hotel. Working with Scotland Yard detectives, as he lay dying, he traced the lethal substance to a former comrade in the Russian secret service.
Childhood dreams were what interested American photographer Arthur Tress when, in the late 1960s and '70s, he created his psychoanalytic "Dream Collector" series of images, which captured children's nightmares in terrifying detail.
Catch it if you can.
On aquaculture's image problem and the people who want you to embrace the fish of the future.
In one of the country's richest cities, the public housing authority aggressively sued its residents, filing complaints for amounts as little as $5. Some residents were sued over the authority's own mistakes.
Jacob Blake, who was shot multiple times by police in Wisconsin, is paralyzed, and it would "take a miracle" for him to walk again, his family's attorney said.
President Donald Trump staged a norm-busting show on the second night of the Republican National Convention, pardoning a convicted bank robber, hosting a naturalization ceremony, and providing a primetime platform to Americans with a history of incendiary social media posts.
"Goshiwon" is a tiny, cramped, cheap housing unit where South Korea's poorest people live. It also serves as a home for people who end up living on the streets or who are dealing with mental or physical issues. And in cases like this, Gosiwon becomes a beacon of hope, not despair.
But it can be anticipated and mitigated. Meet four guardians of the Pacific Northwest.
The vocal range of Axl Rose, who has one of the greatest vocal ranges among artists, is vastly different than the range of a singer like Taylor Swift.
The Clippers star is mired in a slump so deep, even his teammates say he's lost in his head. Here are a few ways to turn things around.
"A laser beam is pointed at a two-sided spinning variable speed concave mirror. Each side of the mirror produces a different sound due to each mirrors' unique characteristics. The laser hits a light sensor that is amplified to produce a sound with each passing light wave."
With the dawn of teletherapy, texting your therapist isn't as frowned upon as it once was, but if used incorrectly, text-therapy can still quickly erode professional boundaries.
The steering of a big ship in and out of the locks of the canal is described as "threading the needle."
Florida disregarded COVID-19 risks, judge finds. Governor appeals court loss.
The Pentagon's AlphaDogfight contest pitted artificial intelligence programs for directing an F-16 against an Air Force pilot.
It may be small in stature, but it makes up for it with its bleats.
"I want the culture to change. I don't want anyone to leave that office and cry and feel like they're worthless," Bernadette Zilio told BuzzFeed News.
Mark and Patricia McCloskey appeared at the Republican National Convention to warn that Democrats want to "abolish the suburbs." Their vision of America is premised on fear — and dominating others.
This is the most wholesome prank to pull these days.
The internet has given us the ability to speak in multimedia, and that's the only way to even begin to describe how we're all doing.
If you bought peaches at the country's largest supermarkets this summer — including Target, Walmart and Kroger — you should probably toss 'em.
A look at America's favorite illogically cheap, ecologically dubious roasted chicken.
Twenty years ago, the iconic teen movie helped establish Dunst's career. In hindsight, it's clear that it also helped establish the formula for her finest roles.
For a movie ostensibly about how putting down others doesn't make people any better, it sure likes to dunk on lots of groups of people.
Republicans are remarkably quiet on how they would govern and what they seek to accomplish in the coming years.
Dr. Robert Lahita attempts to answer all of our questions about cinema's grand reopening. Unsurprisingly, he believes masks are key.
Violinist Richard Jones pulls all the stops in this performance of the Toy Story theme song.
The Scottish actor, voted "sexiest man alive" for decades, started as a milkman and became "the greatest" James Bond.
A rolling closure of the restaurants, exacerbated by the pandemic crisis, has littered the country with phantom pizza joints—and fed an online community dedicated to them.
And now we can't get it out of our heads.
Most of the renowned trees on Redwood Trail at Big Basin Redwoods State Park survived the wildfire at California's oldest state park.
Reports describe a Hong Kong man who was reinfected with the coronavirus after returning from Europe. Why wasn't the man immune to reinfection?
