Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

LET ME DISAPPEAR THAT FOR YOU

3 diggs wsj.com

Prominent figures from Jacob Gottlieb to Betsy DeVos got help from a reputation management firm that can bury image-sensitive Google results by placing flattering content on websites that masquerade as news outlets

SPIES LIKE U.S.

reuters.com

The secret unit former U.S. counterterrorism czar Richard Clarke helped the UAE create had an ominous acronym: DREAD, short for Development Research Exploitation and Analysis Department. In the years that followed, the UAE unit expanded its hunt far beyond suspected extremists to include a Saudi women's rights activist, diplomats at the United Nations and personnel at FIFA, the world soccer body.