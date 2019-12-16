Man Somehow Combines Flamin' Hot Cheetos And Pop-Tarts To Make A Flamin' Hot Pop-Tart
YouTuber Mark Rober is a former NASA engineer, but these days he's working on something far more important.
Murphy the Golden Retriever snagged onto a man's burger buns as his owner tried in vain to get him to let go.
Three families, enjoying holiday meals in San Francisco, Charleston and Atlanta, discuss the "magic of the electoral college."
Going in, we had a good sense of what the illusion was going to be. That still didn't prepare us.
We've combed through all the top 10 TV shows lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 shows of 2019.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
A missile silo converted into a 15-story luxury subterranean apartment complex could be a taste of what lies in store in cities around the world.
Jared Johns found out too late that swapping messages with the pretty girl from a dating site would mean serious trouble. If only he had known who she really was.
Ten years ago, Folgers coffee first aired their now-infamous "Coming Home" ad. Little did they know, it would go on to inspire everything from parody videos to severely NSFW fan fiction. Here, GQ talks to the people involved in this holiday miracle.
The need for speed is still strong. "Top Gun: Maverick" premieres in theaters on June 26.
Why boys crack up at rape jokes, think having a girlfriend is "gay" and still can't cry — and why we need to give them new and better models of masculinity.
Businesses have turned to drastic new toilet designs to stop workers spending almost half an hour on the porcelain throne.
This is the internet content we're here for.
The EPA rated the new 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo's range at just 201 miles on a charge. That's worse than almost every other electric car on sale today, and far worse than the 300 miles Porsche teased a couple of years ago, so what made the EPA figure so low?
There's an argument to be made that France's natural geography make for some of the best borders. Well, except for that one giant chink in the armor.
Howard Scott Warshaw's video game was blamed for single-handedly sinking a multibillion-dollar market. But the true story is more complicated.
Sometimes you need to stunt on everyone at the gaming arcade.
Zola told BuzzFeed News it "will be in touch with Hallmark in the coming days regarding a potential return to advertising."
The secret to never being arrested, he says, "is hi-vis jackets and traffic cones. Nobody stops you if you have them."
A new study shows that the deepest point on land is under the Denman Glacier in East Antarctica. Glaciologists were mapping the area only to find that the trough under the glacier went far deeper than they had imagined.
"They took away everything left in me that was human and made me a monster," said the hit man.
A spot on impression of Christian Bale in this spoof of the 2000 psychological horror film.
I cried, I laughed, I cheered. It was about as good an ending as I dared hope for, especially after episode eight left me fearing the producers had so many balls up in the air that they couldn't possibly hope to catch all of them.
Prominent figures from Jacob Gottlieb to Betsy DeVos got help from a reputation management firm that can bury image-sensitive Google results by placing flattering content on websites that masquerade as news outlets
TikTok's parent company ByteDance's ties to China are prompting US politicians to launch a national security investigation.
Kosaka's 18-seat space is perhaps the best sushi restaurant in America. Here's how he's kept it to the highest standards possible.
As the final film in the third Star Wars trilogy, "The Rise of Skywalker" will have the last word on whether the Jedi are helpful or hurtful, necessary or dispensable.
Teams have looked for a "fifth force" in the universe within the Earth's mantle, ultra-vacuum chambers, and in hypothetical particles such as "X17." Finding it could help explain mysteries around dark matter and dark energy.
A pawn shop owner snapped into action to catch a baby that had been sat on a counter and slipped off.
After a few weeks on the antidepressant I noticed the birds were chirping a little louder, and my self-critical inner voice had decreased to a whisper.
Twenty years ago, people thought that bugs might lead to bank failures and plane crashes come January 1, 2000. They didn't. But these books remain amazing.
Split into teams, and try to coax your partners into guessing the phrase before time runs out. It's easy to learn, so everyone can join in on the fun.
We had no idea this was what kite-surfing was like.
A new generation of reactors will start producing power in the next few years. They're comparatively tiny — and may be key to hitting our climate goals.
Or, how to live más.
It might not seem like a big deal but you could put the entire plane at risk.
An Insta-friendly assisted dying "pod" is on standby to deliver its first patient to the afterlife.
Mike Cruz, manager of Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Wholesale, explains how to prepare every type of fish or cephalopod.
A new challenge tests AI's ability to learn by watching
Marilyn Monroe, Kim Novak, Ayn Rand, and Rita Moreno were part of a sorority of stars at what amounted to a safe haven for aspiring celebrities.
Scrawls on the streets of Hong Kong provide a crash course in the memes, messages and demands of the pro-democracy movement
From the depths of a disastrous shoot swam "Jaws," and the rest was history.
Can a YouTuber keep an egg from falling off a spoon going down a waterslide? He's going to try.
Fender is betting on machine learning and apps for the future of the storied guitar company.
The secret unit former U.S. counterterrorism czar Richard Clarke helped the UAE create had an ominous acronym: DREAD, short for Development Research Exploitation and Analysis Department. In the years that followed, the UAE unit expanded its hunt far beyond suspected extremists to include a Saudi women's rights activist, diplomats at the United Nations and personnel at FIFA, the world soccer body.
The law meant to protect children in such circumstances is routinely violated — with heartbreaking consequences.
