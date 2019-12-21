Five Siblings Perform Epic Version Of 'Sleigh Ride' On Five Steinway Grand Pianos
Deondra, Desirae, Gregory, Melody and Ryan, five Julliard-trained pianists and siblings, play an epic version of "Sleigh Ride."
This is just delightful, and extremely relatable.
Vox breaks down how different groups in America are taxed and which ones pay the most.
The western models in Chinese ads, a journey from Missouri to New Mexico and more best photos of the week.
The Texas state high school football championships are about as high quality as high school football gets, and this clever kickoff return routine from Denton Ryan is pretty darn slick.
Tracking down the editor who tracks every move the South Bend mayor makes.
Perfect for the anti-aviary (or bird fanatic with a sense of humor), this snarky illustrated handbook is equal parts profane, funny, and — let's face it — true.
Nick Uhas and David Dobrik create a massive foam explosion with 200 cubic meters of foam spilling over in their backyard.
Each year, Americans cut down about 15 million Christmas trees in the name of festive cheer. Those of you who follow dining trends may have an idea of new-Nordic developments in pine and spruce as seasonings, but how should the naive tree-eater approach arboreal edibility?
More than a third of Alaska communities have no local police of any kind. Criminals have been hired as cops in some remote villages. A federal emergency has been declared and millions of dollars are promised, but here's what else experts recommend.
For the week of December 16th, we have Uncomfortable Jay-Z, "Marriage Story" Dancing memes, and A Little Salami As A Treat.
The comedian confirmed several famous rumors, told several stories about Prince and revealed a surreal moment he had with the "Godfather" actor.
While docking in Cozumel, Mexico, the Carnival Glory ship swiped the Carnival Legend ship, leaving at least one passenger injured.
Charles Holmes welcomes the actor to the wonderful world of nature and shares a whimsical time looking for wildlife.
During a segment on a UK radio show where she was tasked with telling two false stories and one true one, the singer made an embarrassing revelation.
For months during production, Derulo slid his sinewy body into a Lycra catsuit and spent hours having motion-capture dots and sweatproof reference makeup applied. "I thought I was an attractive cat, yeah," he tells me on a recent December evening.
Coldplay's Chris Martin has a blast turning listener qualms into songs improvised on the spot.
On the tenth anniversary of the actress' untimely death, her legacy lives on—though not as potently as it should.
Of all the variations on the beloved character, Russia's Ded Moroz might have the strangest history.
The dog suffered no lasting damage, though hopefully he's learned to not drink more pond water.
It used to be easier to hide your wine cave.
On January 1, YouTube videos for kids will look much different. But will it be better?
Christopher Allen reported in some of the most dangerous parts of the world. Who was looking out for him?
This is her bed and her bed only and she is not happy.
The 2010s were the decade of Google filling up its product graveyard, Apple stubbornly denying obvious missteps, and Microsoft writing off billions of dollars. It was the decade of crowdfunding fails on Kickstarter, Indiegogo and elsewhere. And many, many more.
To each their own food, we guess.
The cultural industry that the 1977 film spawned have ground its original charm and wonder out of existence.
"We're trying to prevent World War 3." "Nuclear holocaust?" "No. Something worse."
We analyzed the dialogue in all eight movies to find out which characters spoke the most.
When the USS John S. McCain crashed in the Pacific, the Navy blamed the destroyer's crew for the loss of 10 sailors. The truth is the Navy's flawed technology set the McCain up for disaster.
We combed through all the best books of 2019 lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 books of 2019.
In the grand scheme of things, 10 years is nothing; an insignificant slice of our planet's long timeline. But when it comes to tech, a lot can change in a decade.
How much stress can cut-resistant gloves take? These YouTubers put them up to the challenge.
Kyoto Animation was a beloved cornerstone of Japan's booming $2 billion anime industry when a deranged arsonist attempted to burn it all down, resulting in the country's worst act of mass murder since World War II.
"Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire" is heartwarming, a little dark and still funny.
Smiling and standing up straight can trick your brain into believing you're happy and confident.
Filmed from just outside the Naval Air Facility El Centro in California, this close-up, head-on shot gives you an idea of just how powerful fighter jet engines are.
With a decade of the craft beer revolution behind us, VinePair takes a look back at the most important breweries of the 2010s.
With Mister Robinson himself returning to Studio 8H on Saturday, it's worth remembering how his arrival in 1980 changed the show's history
Teddy Bear the Porcupine is a chatterbox while chewing on a treat.
What's the best way to tell the story of 2019 — of who we were and what we valued? Perhaps it's the books we read, the politicians we elected, or the ideas we debated.
The suspected longest walking route on Earth is 14,000 miles from South Africa to extreme north Russia. You'd need three years to complete the trip.