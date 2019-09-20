Fish Achieves The Near Impossible With This Miraculous Swim Upstream
This is no longer swimming. This is a gravity-defying stunt.
This is no longer swimming. This is a gravity-defying stunt.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
This week, we're really grappling with what it means to be human, with all its burdens and its traumas. Here are just a few, in case you'd forgotten to worry about them.
You know you're mad when just typing on the phone isn't enough to convey your rage.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
This is no longer swimming. This is a gravity-defying stunt.
Investigation shows scale of big food corporations' market dominance and political power.
The limited presence of Anthony Bourdain's former girlfriend serves to beg more questions than it answers in Morgan Neville's documentary about the beloved chef, writer and globetrotter.
You would not want to be caught in the middle of a microburst like this.
The president's speech about the sanctity of the vote did not go far enough.
The flight will also include company founder Jeff Bezos and Wally Funk, 82 — who was older than Oliver Daemen is now back in the early 1960s, when she first trained to be an astronaut.
Here's the maddening reason behind this nearly empty parking lot in the heart of New York City.
"The truer something is, the more penalized you are for articulating it."
Matthew Sherrill tagged along with a couple of local history obsessives to explore some of the dozens of unmarked paths that lead to what were once major attractions — places some want to stay a secret.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Gav from The Slow Mo Guys shatters a wine glass using only sound and records it in 187,500 FPS, which is more than 7,000 times slower than the human eye.
Health officials have closed beaches and are testing for bacteria before opening them back up to swimmers.
Dollar General stores are carpeting rural American towns. Here's the strategy the went behind the decision to have them pop up in small towns all across the United States.
The author of "White Fragility" discusses her new book, "Nice Racism," in a new interview with Isaac Chotiner.
The Olympic Games are proof that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, nationalism, and feats of strength.
Curtis tries his best to name various accents by asking them to sing a song and say something spicy.
Julia Ducournau's new film is "a nightmarish yet mischievously comic barrage of sex, violence, lurid lighting and pounding music".
Don't panic. You can still enjoy a summer holiday outdoors.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Otis the dog is not that easily starstruck.
The story behind "Coffin Flop," a hilarious moment from the second season of Tim Robinson's Netflix comedy show "I Think You Should Leave," featuring interviews with the prop maker, directors and stunt coordinators.
Made with a distinct blend of plant extracts and some good ol' reliable melatonin, these gummies could really make a difference when bed time rolls around.
Custom-tailored for your specific needs, this sleek scooter is lightweight, sturdy and benefits from a range of up to 70 miles.
From scraps on the plate to proper compost in just a few hours. Trust us, your garden will thank us.
Mohammed Gamal shares this extraordinary footage of an excavator dismounting a trailer, and we have to tip our hat to this extremely patient driver.
Why did so many Americans receive strange packages they didn't think they'd ordered?
The petite and vulnerable, perhaps breedable or submissive and breedable copypastas come from fanfiction circles.
DaLeigh explains that extremely low wages, a no-water rule and poor treatment of employees makes Dollar Tree a terrible place to work.
Critics said the pandemic would make the industry flee San Francisco and its southern neighbor, Silicon Valley. But tech can't seem to quit its gravitational center.
Former editor David Hollingworth talks us through the final, grisly details.
Lektor, the voiceover technique that is used — having a single male voice say all the lines in Polish over the original voices of the actors — is unlike anything we've seen before.
ER doctors wanted to hospitalize the young man to help ease his withdrawal from opioid dependence. But he declined because he couldn't afford it. His mom says no one told him he had financial options.
Time is moving too quickly — and I'm far from the only one who thinks so.
Biden recently issued an executive order promising the "right to repair." Here's what that actually means.
Mr. DNA, velociraptors, Dennis Nedry and more are the focus of a new line of merch based on Steven Spielberg's 1993 dinosaur film.
25 years after Michael Jordan led the Tune Squad to victory over the Monstars, LeBron James takes the court in this new reboot of "Space Jam," but can it live up to the much beloved original?
Antetokounmpo rejected Deandre Ayton at the rim with a block that changed the direction of the NBA Finals.
If you've been considering picking up these lovely noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, now's a good time to buy. Save $52 on Amazon, and walk away with Apple's AirPods Pro for just $197.
Chances are high you've encountered it on a television screen if not stepped onto it in person. After all, it's reportedly the best-selling resilient flooring of all time.
How well can a decades old Russian car do on a 3,000 mile excursion?
I have no idea what to say.
Inside the World Wide Web Consortium, where the world's top engineers battle over the future of your data.
Please, for the love of god, never go to Time Square.
GM is planning a lithium mine in the Salton Sea and that's fine by me ugh what a craphole
New streaming services from Fox and the Weather Channel are betting big on the idea that an armchair meteorologist lives inside each of us.