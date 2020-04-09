Filmmaker Reacts To The Incredibly Realistic Scenes In Movies That Are Actually Special Effects
Peter McKinnon is continually shocked by the extremely real looking fake scenes in modern Hollywood features.
Peter McKinnon is continually shocked by the extremely real looking fake scenes in modern Hollywood features.
As an experiment, a YouTuber gathered a jar of muddy water and weed out of a local pond and placed it in his window. Here's what happened after the first week.
Watch these little-known creatures swimming in the swamps on Missouri.
"Sam & Diane are currently married and still like each other – check back on June 1st."
President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) calls into Weekend Update to give the latest information and answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hydraulic Press Channel
held a design competition where viewers designed their own bridge designs. Here's how they fared under immense pressure.
Joe Ramoni took a deep dive into the remarkable rise of Jim Varney — from failed actor to overnight sensation.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
At the time he was carrying on the affair Estelle, Meir Kahane, a Queens-based Orthodox rabbi, was in need of a pulpit that would serve his own needs first. That pulpit became the basis for the Jewish Defense League.
Peter McKinnon is continually shocked by the extremely real looking fake scenes in modern Hollywood features.
Farmers can't keep up with surging demand for local produce, but they're still struggling to replace lost revenue.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Some people are doing calisthenics or yoga to occupy themselves during this stay-at-home period. This guy, however, is performing miracles.
As COVID-19 rattles small businesses around the country, inspiration can be drawn from the stories of those who survived the last financial crisis.
TikTok has been full of wholesome dad content for quite some time now. Like this dad, who quit beer and snacks and replaced his habits with tons of fruit.
When people are stuck indoors for long periods of time, it can take a psychological toll. Here are a few useful tips for staying sane.
In a ship deliberately embedded in an ice floe, scientists are studying the base of the food web.
There is no such thing as a "bad" job, just bad working conditions — and the coronavirus crisis should be our call to action to fix that.
An interesting visualization comparing different rare occurrences.
I'm taking part in a clinical trial that could help end the pandemic.
If the artist's job is to hold a mirror up to society, John had the cleanest, clearest mirror of anyone.
Need a light? Get it rain or shine with the Saberlight Bolt. This plasma lighter works in any weather conditions, lighting whatever you need in an instant. Get it for 87 percent off at just $12.99 today.
Retreating to our kitchens offers a sense of calm and clarity in these uncertain times.
Sammartino died at in 2018 at the age of 82, but his legacy lives on.
Scientists feared Apollo 11 crew members could've brought back deadly pathogens from the moon and were immediately put inside a mobile quarantine facility.
Many states report coronavirus cases and hospitalizations differently, and the federal government is behind on data tracking. Without consistent information, the US won't be able to respond as new COVID-19 hot spots emerge.
The coronavirus hasn't just changed our lives. It's disrupted death — and the rituals that are fundamental to burial for religious families like mine.
A trucker is overwhelmed by Americans giving care packages to truckers to show their appreciation during a difficult time.
Even in the best of times, theater is the most fragile of the popular arts. Theater requires us sitting in the seats in order to be complete. It's an unequal love affair: we want theater but theater needs us. And in this pandemic, it is simply gone.
Mayor London Breed's early and aggressive moves to contain the outbreak have made San Francisco a national model in fighting the pandemic.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
As US federal agencies prepare to help families survive the coronavirus disaster, Hurricane Harvey's lower-income survivors offer a warning of what can go terribly wrong.
A woman says Biden assaulted her in 1993 and has filed a criminal complaint.
Learn all the British, Scottish and Welsh "ism's" from Rachel Weisz, Simon Pegg, Emma Thompson and so many others.
The different ways people share the cost of rent — and in the process, their chores, childcare and lives.
The United States is the beacon of democracy around the world. Let's show the world that no pandemic can stop our elections.
Researchers from the Schmidt Ocean Institute captured footage of a 150-foot long siphonophore off the western coast of Australia. Their R/V Falkor, a oceanographic research vessel, was exploring deep sea canyons, when it discovered the unusually large underwater creature.
We photographed the medical workers on the front lines in northern Italy. These are their stories.
Experts inside and outside the government identified the threat early on and sought to raise alarms even as President Trump was moving slowly. Read some of what they had to say among themselves at critical moments.
Jay Foreman gives the intriguing backstory on how the current boroughs of London got delineated.
Here are the facts on hydroxychloroquine, which the president has promoted despite little evidence that it works against the coronavirus.
So much so that some are selling out in the midst of the health crisis.
At 42,000 pieces, the completion of the puzzle "Around the World" breaks the record of the world's largest single image jigsaw puzzle.
The Svalbard Archipelago was uninhabited until humans came searching for resources. A historian follows their tracks.
How a small university team built a COVID-19 data site that draws 1 billion clicks a day.
President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) calls into Weekend Update to give the latest information and answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The real future may be more Amazon and less androids, but the dystopian power dynamics are hard to miss.
How a doughnut-shop parking lot became a confluence of Chicago youth subcultures — and what killed it off.
YouTuber Mark Ian Hoyle wanted to fulfill his son's birthday wish but all the McDonald's in the United Kingdom were closed, so he took matters into his own hands.
Data gathering for toilets using biometrics of your anus. Got it? Okay, cool.
Whether you need a new bike or just need to tune up your old one, now's a great time to get back into cycling. Here's how.
Let's just pretend this is the new normal.
As doctors treat more patients who are severely ill from COVID-19, they're noticing differences in how their lungs are damaged.
Usually, that's bad. The pandemic makes it normal.
As an experiment, a YouTuber gathered a jar of muddy water and weed out of a local pond and placed it in his window. Here's what happened after the first week.
From Zoom to OnlyFans, coronavirus isolation means lonely, horny people have to get creative.
1960s in Hong Kong continued with the development and expansion of manufacturing that began in the previous decade.These color photos were found by Martin Snelling.
The Hydraulic Press Channel
held a design competition where viewers designed their own bridge designs. Here's how they fared under immense pressure.