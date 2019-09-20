Ferrari Driver Attempts To Accelerate, Immediately Spins Off The Road
A driver tries to show off the power of his just bought Ferrari 488 Pista and embarrassingly wrecks it.
Discussing other people's bodies and what they choose to do with them is a tough balancing act between respecting people's agency and personal boundaries, and considering the ramifications of how they choose to project these decisions to the rest of the world.
Irish president Michael D Higgins's pet Misneach, a very playful Bernese mountain dog, kept trying to get his attention during a press conference.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The PlayStation 2 is the most sold console of all time, with the Nintendo DS coming in as a close second at 154 million units sold. But who else rounds up the list?
Astronomers spent decades looking for objects from outside our own solar system. Then two arrived at once. When should we expect the next one? And what can they teach us?
Watch this artist cleverly turn text into a portrait.
Consumers around the world are increasingly opting for electric vehicles, and in some places like Norway, EVs have even become the top-seller. But which electric car has won over the most people around the globe?
After a secret meeting between the couple and the wealthy sex offender, Melinda was furious and told friends she wanted nothing to do with Epstein, The Daily Beast has learned.
Some kitchen drawers can be opened with just one motion. Not this kitchen drawer.
This week, we've also got "the way I am going to read your ass on Tuesday" and comparing US transportation to European transportation.
You already know that the Avengers would be better off without Hawkeye and Star-Lord. We made a couple more cuts.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
This husky throws a tantrum at being told to go down the stairs.
The White House was in need of substantial upgrades to its future security apparatus, updates that would include digging deeply and extensively across acres of pristine green grass. But the Trumps weren't so inclined.
It's remarkable how far we've come from the early squiggly days of animation to our high-tech offerings put out by Pixar.
Ready or not, the world is opening up. Creating a daily rhythm calendar can help you take it all in at your own pace.
An underprepared industry is losing a generation of journalists to despair, trauma and moral injury as they cover the story of a lifetime.
Tom and Jerry usually have a comical theme running throughout their shorts, but in "Blue Cat Blues," the darkest entry in their canon, the animators curiously decided to tackle depression.
Nikki Pechet started Homebound, a marketplace for home design and construction, after the devastating 2017 fires in Northern California. Now she has her sights set on addressing the rest of America's dire housing shortage.
Nat Geo photographer Brian Skerry recounts a recent trip to New Zealand to shoot the groundbreaking special "Secrets of the Whales."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Seth Meyers lit into Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's Fox News publicity stunt.
Coveted by Russian royalty, the jewel-studded Amber Room disappeared during World War II. But two clues gave it new life.
The SmarterEveryDay crew decree that there can be only one weed eater to rule them all, and test out which ones can survive a feat of strength and observe the damage with an extremely high speed camera.
Jeff Bezos has an ex-wife, a girlfriend, four children and billions of reasons to watch whether Joe Biden's tax overhaul wins congressional approval.
I thought of home as a waiting room, the place I had to be until I could go somewhere else. Then I left, and missed it terribly.
Back in the 1970s, it was reported that the CIA lost a nuclear power packs during a botched mission on a mountainside in India. Could this year's devastating flood season be caused by that?
The next major Windows 10 update will focus on design
He has places he has to be going to, and no time to spare.
Plenty of moms feel something less than unmitigated joy around their grown-up kids. Make sure yours feels that she's getting as much out of her relationship with you as she gives.
Dating app Tinder is adding a new feature that will allow users who answer an array of wide-ranging questions to see whether their matches share their "vibes."
Advanced A.I. is challenging the idea that creativity will forever be a human-exclusive skill.
Despite putting all options on the table, including nukes, "the exercise played out that we basically had to take the hit," said Lindley Johnson, NASA's Planetary Defense Officer.
It was just announced that Lilly Singh's late night talk show was cancelled. Drew Gooden explains in this 2019 video what went wrong.
In this guest essay, filmmaker and author J.S. Dewes (her debut novel, The Last Watch, is now out on Tor Books) breaks down three of her favorite epic sci-fi space battles, as seen in Star Wars' "Rogue One," "Battlestar Galactica" and "Serenity."
Instead of selling affordable cars, automakers might start focusing on high-end and more profitable models.
This video of Andrew Cotter taking his beloved dogs Olive and Mabel on a hike up a mountain might bring a tear to your eye.
Nearly all car crashes are due to human error.
Michael Downie has the most extraordinary excursion to the great white north.
Ten years after the hit series debuted, television's reliance on rape culture still feels exploitative.
On "cheugy" and the internet's endless fascination with out-of-touch white women.
Nick Smith pretty much sums up everything we're going to be talking about for the next three months.