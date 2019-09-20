Trending
Black Oxygen Organics sold soil to customers promising it would was a cure-all for a variety of health conditions. But when the bog mud turned out to be toxic sludge from an area near a landfill, a dedicated group of activists and a former employee teamed up to take the company down.

