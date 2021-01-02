Doorbell Camera Captures FedEx Truck Get Stolen After Delivery Guy Leaves Keys In Ignition
A homeowner's surveillance camera caught a FedEx truck get stolen while the delivery man was mere feet away.
Some people were astounded by the trippy virtual light show, while others were totally confused.
A man wins the internet by properly donating to a street performer doing robotic moves.
A kid at the Cape Town aquarium has a foot race with a Moorish idol.
Andy Cohen grilled the rapper on whether he had gotten high at the Oscars, Martha Stewart's house and the White House.
MF DOOM had some of the most unique lyrics in the rap game and leaves behind a legacy of creativity that is unmatched by his contemporaries.
Dave and Brooke Whipple build the perfect getaway cabin.
The mistakes and the struggles behind America's coronavirus tragedy.
Eleven Senate Republicans on Saturday announced that they will object to the Electoral College results Wednesday, when Congress convenes in a joint session to formally count the vote.
Veritasium crawls into one of the world's most vexing optical illusions.
A tiger appears to catch a monkey off-guard in a tree, but will it be successful?
Aleksandra Mizielińska and Daniel Mizieliński have created a book of highly stylized maps that reject rigidity, and truly celebrate the artistic side of cartography.
The conspiracy theory has been tied to real-life danger — but before it entered the mainstream, one man stumbled upon Q in a game of political predictions.
Pondering the demise of Adobe's Flash through shifting approaches to digital creation these days — and why we may not have anything quite like it again.
Simla, Colo., an isolated ranching community, is the site of the first known case in the United States of a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus.
Harry Mack completely blows away random people over video chat with improvised rhymes he makes up on the spot.
Guests who paid up to $1,000 to attend the president's annual New Year's Eve event were left to party with Giuliani and his two adult sons after the President made a last-minute decision to ditch the event and return to Washington.
To commemorate "The Office" moving to Peacock, NBC released a never-before-seen cold open from the show.
Bransen Jackson took a chance walking across dangerously thin ice to save a fawn.
By now you have all seen the viral video of the "Twisted Tea" incident in which the tea is a white man got shit twisted and then got his cap twisted after twisting his mouth to say the n-word to a Black man several times. Now that Black man has spoken publicly to fill us in on what happened.
We love you Cyndi Lauper but that was pretty rough.
"If Remy is the hero of 2020, I think that's a better ending than I could've thought of."
Badly hit by the coronavirus, Israel has distributed the first of two vaccine doses to more than 10 percent of its population.
Jomboy explains how a fight broke out following Mississippi State's 28-26 win over Tulsa in Fort Worth, Texas.
Ben Affleck's love for Dunkin' proved a constant through the unpredictable and stressful 2020.
A sports reporter had the embarrassing revelation that people could hear her comments about his facial hair.
The Louisville home of Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was vandalized following his blocking of a push for larger stimulus payments to Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Almost a year into the pandemic, supply shortages remain so severe that nurse Kristen Cline reuses her N95 for several shifts while her hospital buckles, patients suffer and folks nearby socialize maskless as if the pandemic were already over.
The use of silencers, also known as suppressors, in "John Wick: Chapter 2" is unrealistic, so someone re-dubbed the sound effects to be accurate. And the crowd probably wouldn't completely ignore it.
The Senate majority leader, seen as a key obstacle to COVID stimulus checks, is getting flooded with requests online.
Want to know what Hyrule was like a hundred years before "Breath of the Wild" began? "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity" gives us a more complete picture of what happened to Link and Zelda a century before.
There is something such as having too much of a good thing.
In the Obama era, a generation of white guys donned a hipster lumberjack uniform, growing beards to fill a hypermasculine void in their souls. Have they given up the ghost?
The Advocate Aurora pharmacist left out vaccines on purpose, Wisconsin police say, knowing the more than 500 doses would be "useless."
A locksmith claims the Lock Picking Lawyer's videos are staged and gives him a challenge.
A sommelier tries 190 proof ethanol alcohol — the same concentration of alcohol as the rocket fuel used to launch Alan Shepard into space.
As the U.S. confronted a new wave of infection and death through the summer and fall, the president's approach to the pandemic came down to a single question: What would it mean for him?
50 of this year's funniest, weirdest and most chaotic viral internet videos, images and jokes
2020 was, uh, a lot. Vox helpfully compiles the moments that made 2020 memorable.
Here's a handy explainer for customizing your shower head to get the most water out of it.
Deodorant companies try to trick you into thinking you're buying more deodorant than you're actually getting. Here's the most popular deodorants and how much they're ripping you off.
Here we are, nearly a year into the pandemic, making precisely the same mistake with the vaccine.
Webzant IT Solution presents themselves as a website design company from India, but they're actually organized criminals. A scam expert turns the tables on the scammers.
This student made a horrifying realization about their class project.
They are frontline workers with top-priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine, but they are refusing to take it.
The most famous dysfunctional family of 1990s television enjoyed, by today's standards, an almost dreamily secure existence.
Sorry, folks: Thanks to Covid, next year won't be much more fun than this one, at least until enough vaccines arrive.
Of the tricky terrain for a skateboarder to navigate, this is not one we quite expected.
A new, diverse class of Republicans preps for battle with the left — and hopes of winning back the House.