Former FBI Agent Shows Off Famous Espionage Handshakes
Joe Navarro, a former FBI agent and body language expert, reveals why video chat is a pain in the ass, the numerous secrets of eye-contact, why we talk with our hands and more.
Joe Navarro, a former FBI agent and body language expert, reveals why video chat is a pain in the ass, the numerous secrets of eye-contact, why we talk with our hands and more.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Fans of "Bridgerton" are in for a treat as Michael Wyetzner gives the most comprehensive analysis of the architecture of the mansions featured on the show.
Hundreds of penises have competed to be 'the' official penis featured on the Wikipedia human penis entry, but only one has enjoyed a decade-long reign as the official hog of humankind.
Joe Navarro, a former FBI agent and body language expert, reveals why video chat is a pain in the ass, the numerous secrets of eye-contact, why we talk with our hands and more.
Warner Bros. and DC are reportedly putting a pause on any future Miller projects.
Taco Bell is always coming out with new items, and that includes beverages.
The multi-hyphenate Shaquille O'Neal tells Stephen Colbert how his mother inspired his cookbook, why he doesn't enjoy fine dining, the diet he follows and what he hopes his kids can learn from him.
Dyson's new wearable gadget is an air purifier with bluetooth headphones.
Charts? Maps? Graphs? We got 'em. The Data Viz Namespace is your one-stop shop for all things data, visualized.
This has got to be the worst rule in sports.
"The guy just doesn't get it."
The house is flush in the middle of a Masters parking lot.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A tour behind the scenes of Austin's Landing Strip Gentlemen's Club.
The picture is even bleaker in Russia, where total billionaire wealth has plummeted as the country's richest are rocked by sanctions.
If anyone had any doubts about the Tesla Model X Plaid, here's how it does head to head with a Lamborghini Huracan EVO.
Jody Harris, a con artist from Australia, posed as an air hostess, a psychologist, but most often as a cop. Then she fell in love with one.
Viewers are derailing chats with their personal problems, and streamers feel ill-equipped to deal with their issues.
Here's why this under construction London underground station has been a logistical nightmare.
Despite years of fantasizing about a button that would let you edit your tweets, Twitter users are vehemently rejecting the formal announcement of the feature.
Washington D.C police found five human fetuses in Lauren Handy's — an anti-abortion activist — apartment last week. Turns out there were way, way more.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Everyone wants to live near Central Park. Here's the cheapest available apartment that's nearby.
Why does it only feel acceptable to do so when we're dangerously burned out?
With an insulated air mattress, a waterproof/bugproof design and six pockets for easy storage, this is a deluxe way to camp.
Remember when the biggest problem in the country was when Healthcare.gov wouldn't load when you tried to sign up? Pepperidge Farm remembers.
PureGym conducted a survey to find out which music improves your workout performance the most. Here's what they found.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon. These are the items you liked best.
"Over the course of this 60 day fitness challenge, I got stronger and saw noticeable improvements in my pushups and pull-ups. I am really happy with my at home workout routine and my overall body transformation," he said.
He says Hertz has implemented new policies to prevent this from happening again, adding that he expects to settle with victims.
We're not missing out on the joys of the outdoors — even if we still need to be careful. We're treating ourselves to new trunks, and we'll be getting our money's worth.
In this resurfaced clip from 2020, Jon Stewart explains why paying interns was important to improving the quality of "The Daily Show."
Redistricting changed the electoral calculus in several battleground states: Some legislative chambers got more competitive, while other previously contested chambers got sewn up for one party.
"It was a certain manner of soul searching that I had done. I had changed enough as a person to where it felt like it would be a beautiful thing to have another chance," said Frusciante who rejoined RHCP for their new record "Unlimited Love."
The failure to take Ukraine's capital exposed surprising weaknesses in a military thought to be one of the world's strongest.
For years, locals had had to cook their own meals or leave the island for food.
The comedian and actor delivered an impersonation of what Denzel Washington would've said to Will Smith off stage at the award show.
Tom Brady knows a thing or two about staying in shape. Here's how TB12 does it.
Four dancers, all plaintiffs in a bombshell sexual abuse lawsuit against a charismatic teacher and his world-famous ballerina wife, speak out together for the first time.
"Is that not the saddest damn thing you've ever seen in your life?" Kimmel quipped.
The 15-time major champion will tee off in the first round at Augusta, Georgia, on Thursday morning at 10:34 am.
A study finds that Instagram failed to act on 90 percent of abuse sent via direct message to five high-profile influencers on the platform, including actress Amber Heard.
Okay, there are a few more scenes of women interacting in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy than this video shows, but the point stands: there aren't many.
New images leaked on Twitter show what everyone seems to have been pointing to — no more notches.
The first known flight of Lockheed Martin's HAWC was kept quiet in an effort to avoid worsening relations with Russia.
Amanda Seyfried told Jimmy Fallon the exhaustive process it took to master that infamous Elizabeth Holmes' voice in "The Dropout."
"Shame on Congress for not sucking it up and doing what needs to be done," the senator told Recode.
Sure, hundreds of Bentleys and Porsches died, but what about that 1996 Prelude?