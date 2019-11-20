Father Attempts To Understand His Deaf Daughter Speaking Without Using Sign Language
Hearing loss changes some people's ability to speak. This father tried to understand his deaf daughter without her use of American Sign Language.
Rob Lowe remembers a lot of special moments throughout his Hollywood career but nothing prepared him for how people would react to that scene in "Wayne's World."
A man gets access to "The Piano Vault" — a safe that contains the most expensive commercial pianos and tests them all.
The jumps landed by Milton Martinez (see 1:48, 8:20) can't be good for his knees (or any part of his skeleton), but they are something else.
We don't have too many details on this armored car crash, other than that it happened in Suriname and that the driver is probably in a heap of trouble.
What's preventing insulin from being made cheaply and making it to market at an affordable rate?
These little rockets top out at around 40 mph and we have no idea how their drivers can keep such steady control.
The two legends riff on "The Irishman," Martin Scorsese, "The Godfather," and five decades of Hollywood fame.
Some states require over $1 million in savings to retire comfortably, while some states require much less.
Bill Gates became the world's richest man yet again, passing Jeff Bezos with a net worth of approximately $110 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index. What does that look like?
A TikTok prankster demonstrates the goofiest way to scare random people.
The MORE Act, which the House Judiciary Committee passed Wednesday, is the first legalization bill to get a Congressional vote.
Chopping up long-haul routes and saying goodbye to traditional dining-car service are part of former Delta chief Richard Anderson's solution. Train lovers aren't thrilled.
"It's not Ibsen, sure, but look — for a lot of people, life is just one long kick in the urethra." On the quiet despair of network sitcoms.
On the other hand, it's nice to have some company on a long drive.
A hail storm did a number on this neighborhood in Palmview, Queensland, Australia — with extensive damage to trees, houses and cars.
In which Motherboard gets to the bottom of the Hardball with Chris Matthews beef.
As environmental concerns grow, chains like Burger King and McDonald's are rethinking what to offer with children's meals.
Jails and prisons are becoming substance-abuse treatment facilities — even for those who haven't been accused of a crime.
"[In] my very vague high school memories...there was no discussion of the fact that this book is just rape after rape after rape."
Gordon Sondland, US ambassador to the EU, is scheduled to testify in the fourth public impeachment inquiry hearing.
The tidying guru helped America clean out its closets. Now she wants to fill them back up.
Amazon's energy in developing ecosystems around its products is pure chaos.
We have so many questions about this, starting with a simple one: Why?
When just 20 percent of drivers use route-shortening apps, the total time that all drivers spend in traffic actually increases.
You may have to invite your nut of an uncle, but you can also invite a different kind of nut — the corn nut.
A collection of jokes and visual gags that get ruined when "The Simpsons" is aired in the incorrect aspect ratio, which is currently the case on Disney+.
"Was there a 'quid pro quo?'" U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified on Wednesday. "The answer is yes."
Business Insider's Michelle Yan talks about the pain she felt after getting the surgery: "The pain on a scale of 1 to 10 — 10 being really painful — was a solid 11."
At Bandit, a coffee shop from a former Uber employee, only app purchases are allowed.
There's an invisible price tag influencing your visit to the doctor. But that could be about to change.
Cellars chipped out of volcanic ash are the best place to age the famed Saint-Nectaire.
We talk to Devon Sawa about "Now and Then," Christina Ricci, and the sexual awakening of an entire generation.
Harrison Ford and a dog go on an adventure in "The Call of The Wild," based on Jack London's classic novel, coming February 21, 2020.
With $53 billion to his name, he is especially wealthy even by billionaire standards. And his net worth has grown in some surprising ways.
With its wacky plot, biting dialogue and pitch-black subject matter, "Heathers" offered a twisted glimpse of high school that's only become more relevant.
I've noticed a lot of brilliant women, real and fictional, giving up on shouting and taking a darkly sarcastic approach to their grievances instead.
"An American Family" was sold it as a social experiment. A fly-on-the-wall view of a family's life under the sun in the picturesque town of Santa Barbara, California.
At Tuesday's National Transportation Safety Board's hearing on the death of Elaine Herzberg, the woman struck and killed by Uber's self-driving test vehicle in March 2018, Uber hardly found itself in the firing line.
In defense of location sharing, the best way to make life into a movie
It seems like the human body is full of design flaws but it's really a result of evolution.
More unseen footage is teased in the teaser for "The Rise of Skywalker." The movie premieres in theaters on Dec 20.
On October 7, Joker director Todd Phillips headed into Warner Bros. to propose an outsized idea: the rights to develop a portfolio of DC characters' origin stories.
Duke of York issues statement amid criticism over relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
The Emmy-nominated actress says she was told to shed her clothes as to not disappoint "Thrones" fans.
Will marrying a super-intelligent robot in 20 years be a natural decision?
In 1992, R&B singer Jimmy Dennis was wrongfully convicted of murder. He spent 25 years in prison, but he never gave up on music — or justice.
Thanks, little buddy!
The flight that put the Boeing Company on course for disaster lifted off a few hours after sunrise. It was good flying weather — temperatures in the mid-40s with a slight breeze out of the southeast — but oddly, no one knew where the 737 jetliner was headed.
Presidents can't wave a magic wand and make single-payer insurance happen. Voters deserve to know how the 2020 candidates would really govern.
This is either the most patient or most oblivious dog we've ever seen.
The millennial candidate has big "OK Boomer" vibes.