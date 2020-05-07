What Happens When You Put A Fan Inside A Vacuum Chamber?
The host of The Action Lab demonstrates what happens to tiny Styrofoam beads when you blast a fan inside a chamber with no air.
The host of The Action Lab demonstrates what happens to tiny Styrofoam beads when you blast a fan inside a chamber with no air.
SoftRAM claimed to double the available Random-access memory on your computer for $79.95. Here's what happens when you run it on your computer.
Annette Edwards breeds some of the largest rabbits in the world.
Is there a point to this? No. Is it cool? Yep.
Surfer Jamie O'Brien and his friends found a huge storm drain in Hawaii and had some fun (?).
Humanity must enter an alliance with mantises, who will eat the brains of murder hornets without remorse.
It might sound pretty counterintuitive, but it strangely works with certain brands of coffee.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The majority of Americans are still spending much more of their time at home than before the pandemic. But in some regions of the US people are moving around more than they were in March and April.
Adele hasn't said anything about her weight loss, so why are we?
The host of The Action Lab demonstrates what happens to tiny Styrofoam beads when you blast a fan inside a chamber with no air.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Humanity must enter an alliance with mantises, who will eat the brains of murder hornets without remorse.
Nearly half of the employees of a Utah County business tested positive for COVID-19 after the business instructed employees to not follow quarantine guidelines and required staff who had tested.
Yes, it was done intentionally.
Nobody wants a war between the two Koreas but who would win? Both sides have many advantages and disadvantages. A YouTuber crunched the numbers.
This is how the poplars seed fluff are burned away in the park of Cidacos de Calahorra in Spain.
Despite playing one of the most iconic villains in movie history, the nine men who've portrayed Jason Voorhees in the 40 years of the "Friday the 13th" franchise are practically ghosts. This is their story.
It references some of the most terrible things we've experienced this year: an epidemic and, also, improbably, bees.
In 1970, Plymouth hoped to persuade Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro buyers to choose their Barracuda instead. One of Plymouth's tactics was to offer greater customization options — which led to this odd rendering.
Over at Teepublic, you can find loads of beautiful, funny and straight-up chic cloth masks created by independent designers. And not only will your purchase benefit the original artists, Teepublic is also donating surgical masks to help frontline healthcare providers.
We're spending a lot more time on video calls these days. Up your game with the U-STREAM Home Streaming Studio. It's got a ring light, tripod and everything you need to turn your home into a studio for just $49.99.
A clever trick involving a coin and a matchbox that is sure to impress a youngster or potential date.
The meme originally had nothing to do with the pandemic, but now it's impossible to separate the two — and the pallbearers seem okay with that.
Like humans, dog miss going outside too.
"Sometimes the way some of our stuff comes off isn't really about what's on the page. It's what happens in rehearsal or when we're shooting it."
In the early '90s, Industrial Light & Magic's visual effects crew set out to do something that had never been done, and eventually changed the course of CGI's evolution.
The Humen Pearl River Bridge in China had to be temporarily shut down this week after it started undulating in the wind. It looks, uh, worrisome.
It seems like a lot of movie extras are just phoning it in as this one astute viewer noticed from this classic film.
Long wait times, passwords sent by mail and shutdowns thwart applicants
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Happiness is this bear living its best life splashing around a tub.
Located deep in Hanoi's Dong Da district is one of the Vietnamese capital's most unique landmarks.
Is there a point to this? No. Is it cool? Yep.
There's something soothing about watching a comedian who has been telling the same jokes for decades.
The coronavirus outbreak in New York City became the primary source of infections around the United States, researchers have found.
This was so close to turning into a "Final Destination" scene.
A Dominos delivery man got his vehicle stolen by a fast-talking criminal who got pulled over immediately for a lane violation and then miraculously was let go. Fortunately, the car was recovered an hour later.
This kind of reverse-engineering from raw binary to easy-to-read code isn't a simple process, but it's an effort that a growing community of hobbyist decompilers is undertaking to unlock the secrets behind some of their favorite games.
We know this is not a good idea, but we can't help but marvel at the audacity of this.
In addition to snow, 75 million people will wake up to below freezing temperatures Saturday. For many cities it will be colder than it was on Christmas Day.
The new documentary tells the weird and surprisingly uplifting story of Biosphere 2.
If only this guy had stayed home and not made a huge fool of himself.
No income, major medical bills and an unknown end date. The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the fragility of America's safety net.
Apple SVP Craig Federighi talks about the iPad's new cursor and Magic Keyboard.
It might sound pretty counterintuitive, but it strangely works with certain brands of coffee.
American mercenaries employed by Silvercorp — founded by ex-Green Beret Jordan Goudreau — tweeted about an alleged coup, and may have brought Airsoft guns in an apparent effort to topple Nicolás Maduro.
Contact-tracing apps have been hailed as a crucial tool in the battle against the coronavirus. But as states rush to release their own home-baked versions, not everything has gone to plan.
SoftRAM claimed to double the available Random-access memory on your computer for $79.95. Here's what happens when you run it on your computer.
Maybe you've been tempted by the wave of antibody tests that recently hit the market — but don't think that just because you can buy a test, it will be accurate.
North America's largest single coronavirus outbreak started at Cargill's Alberta meat-packing plant. Take a look within.
Nature PBS filmed this enchanting footage of baby hares in the wilderness. A soothing experience to watch.
While the Trump administration's recommendation ultimately leaves states' fates to governors, most reopening states fail to meet the criteria for a downward trend in reported coronavirus cases.
I've spent just a couple of days with Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the Magic Keyboard, and I'm already impressed.
This is actually really impressive.
Despite the direct and personal care that nurses provide, they are not valued as they should be. That's a shame, and maybe even a deadly shame.
More than just another billionaire divorce spat, the Bosarge case offers a rare window into the highly secretive world of asset trusts in South Dakota, a state whose highly secretive and protective trust laws have made it a haven for billionaires and wealthy families around the world.
During a COVID-19 briefing on April 19, Cuomo delivered a head-scratching anecdote about his daughter's girlfriend, and it's only made more surreal by comedian Maria DeCotis's interpretation of it here.