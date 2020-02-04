Family Turns A Medieval Ghost Village Into A Gorgeous Home For Themselves
And they did all of this with only 25,000 euros.
We finally get a teaser of what Marvel's Disney+ shows will look like in this Super Bowl trailer.
"I miss Maroon 5," said literally nobody.
Sounds like a sound argument.
Folks, Hulu has "live sports" and other cool shows too. Also it looks like Brady "isn't going anywhere."
These artifacts of history may not be easy to use, but they're fascinating to analyze.
Doesn't seem like there's much you can do in a situation like this other than curse and hope for the best.
On a strictly mathematical level, engineers know how to design planes that will stay aloft. But equations don't explain why aerodynamic lift occurs.
Millions of Americans, some of them teens who would never have picked up a cigarette, are now vaping. Last year's panic over lung illnesses and deaths associated with vaping might be the least of our worries.
The Lumière Brothers' 1895 short "Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat" is one of the most famous film clips in history — but you've never seen it like this.
It's a strange idea seeing as laser weapons definitely do not work underwater.
The Iowa caucus showed a Democratic establishment in thrall to the worst kind of techno-optimism, fixated on fancy technological solutions to problems that don't exist.
We know what storyline we want for "Zootopia 2" now.
After going unseen for decades, Michael Jang's work is finally gaining the plaudits it deserves — and the 68-year-old is loving every second.
In the 90s, an inspirational teacher and his students uncovered corruption and illegal dumping in their backyard. Nearly 30 years on, is Middletown still at risk?
Biles' "double pike Yurchenko" vault (according to amazed commenters on Reddit's gymnastics subreddit) isn't ready for primetime yet, but when it is… hoo boy.
A young man averted disaster after a friend took him to the nearest hospital just before his appendix burst. But more than a year later, he's still facing a huge bill for his out-of-network surgery.
After learning about Buttigieg's sexuality, she asked if she could change her pick.
The Academy Awards are set up for strange occurrences — put celebrities in a stuffy room, hand out awards, fire hot dog cannons once in a while — but only one year stands out as the strangest in history.
They were good to go, until they weren't.
Fyodor Yurchikhin has flown to space three times and managed to take amazing pictures from there.
13 million U.S. coastal residents are expected to be displaced by 2100 due to sea level rise. Researchers are starting to predict where they'll go.
With this level of concentration, she'll soon become a pro.
A whopping 85 percent of Alphabet's revenue is generated by showing you sponsored links on Google Search and making ads pop up during YouTube videos.
How the hell did this Toledo, Ohio-built Jeep — with its Kenosha, Wisconsin-built engine — make it all the way to Ho Chi Minh City?
Christopher Bill brought together a trombone army to perform the classic electronica song for the 2019 International Trombone Festival.
They're fake, but they can be spectacular (and hazardous).
A yarn-like material made from human skin cells could be used for surgery and complex tissue reconstruction without triggering an immune response.
Our mind is telling us these aren't real mirrors, but our eyes are saying something else.
Attorney Darryl Isaacs really brought out the big hammer for this one.
Wanna know tomorrow's temperature? Don't visit weather.com to find out, especially if you're on a mobile device: the website has been compromised by a malicious advertising (malvertising) attack that is scraping personal information from its mobile users.
Iowa caucus results were delayed after a new system was used, the state Democratic Party said.
If ever you find yourself in the wild with limited supplies, this might come in handy.
The use of words related to negative emotions has increased by more than one third. Let
Habitat loss, predation by feral cats, and now wildfires wrought by climate change — what will happen to the platypus?
Just because you're a scientist doesn't mean when you see a Gila monster, a very rare lizard, you can hold back your excitement and childlike glee.
The Georgian film was the talk of the Cannes Film Festival. But back home, it was the subject of violent mass protests from the far right.
The inside story of the president and Deutsche Bank, his lender of last resort.
Here's a chart of movies that gave zero f*cks about dropping the F-bomb again and again.
James P. Allison believed that unleashing the immune system was a way to beat cancer when almost no one else did.
Normally, these terrains of frozen soil thaw gradually. But in some places, it's thawing so abruptly that landscapes are collapsing in on themselves.
Turns out the scariest thing that might happen around a campfire might not be the scary stories we tell each other.
Todd Hitt is a son of the Hitt construction dynasty, the family who built landmarks all over DC. And he made sure everyone knew it.
Baby-formula sales are slumping, so the companies that make it have turned to supplements for 3-year-olds.
For pop stars like Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and Gwen Stefani, the now legendary Vegas residency has become both a marker of success and a respite.
My thankless, bizarre job made me feel like I'd be more valued if I just died at my desk and gifted them my corpse.
Robert Peters was such an inveterate liar that it was impossible to believe a single word that he wrote or said: even the most mundane facts would need to be verified independently.
How strongly and accurately you feel your heart beating could tell you something about your mental health.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Las Vegas is both stranger and more normal than you might imagine, and for some reason, people don't think anyone lives there.