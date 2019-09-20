Famed 11-Foot-8 Bridge Neatly Shears Truck Roof
The truck killing bridge strikes again, this time ripping off the top of this truck.
The truck killing bridge strikes again, this time ripping off the top of this truck.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The truck killing bridge strikes again, this time ripping off the top of this truck.
Some eggs laid by female California condors can fertilize themselves, which is called parthenogenesis.
The internet all gave a collective "excuse me?" when the premise of "The Love Trap" was shown. And we all hope they have insurance.
A contrarian account of our prehistory argues that cities once flourished without rulers and rules—and still could.
One dog raised the alarm while the other stayed with their fallen 71-year-old owner.
Lucas O'Neil gives a hilarious overview of how our phones are depression sticks.
The star of Showtime's gruesome hit "Dexter" returns after eight years to the serial killer who never stopped pursuing him.
The group believes the reappearance of John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in plane crash in 1999, will bring about the reinstatement of Donald Trump as president.
The story behind the fugitive businessman Jho Low, alleged perpetrator of the largest thefts in history, and his bizarre Hollywood connection.
Read an exclusive excerpt from Scottie Pippen's upcoming memoir, "Unguarded."
Everyone believes the wealthy should pay more in taxes. Here's why that rarely happens — and why Democrats are blowing the most obvious way to do it.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Only about 20 da Vinci paintings have survived till modern day — including some of the world's most popular pieces of art — but one of his lesser known pieces is his real magnum opus.
The excruciating struggle to break Colt Brennan's endless cycle of addiction: drinking and drugs, arrests and alienations, apologies and promises. Repeat.
"The operator was not following basic forklift training/common sense and was carrying the load too high and too quickly, then tried to brake too sharply, and the inertia of the pipes tipped the machine over. "
It's inconvenient, it's bad for your back, and it will tear your household apart.
Parenting felt like something other people did, until I met a new version of me.
A Virginia voter doesn't think schools should be teaching kids about Critical Race Theory. Please don't ask him to define what it is though.
A survey of the world's top climate researchers shows a stark finding: Most expect catastrophic levels of heating and damage soon. Very soon.
It's time to get a few things straight about Jim from "The Office."
You've got yourself a nice gaming PC or a shiny new console, so don't limit yourself to an old display. This 27-inch model from Asus supports HDR, Nvidia G-Sync, a native 4K UHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.
The pond has fish now, but it also has him joining in.
"Moons, stars, dots, arrows, astrology symbols, loved ones' initials, coordinates of special places…"
Want to really knock someone's socks off this year? Get them some of these all-time best sellers at Huckberry. High-end sweaters, cozy slippers and some of the tastiest beef around.
This pro-vaccine parody ad made by the satirical Australian show "Gruen" prompted Joe Rogan to call it propaganda, only later clarifying that it actually was a joke.
A new ProPublica analysis shows for the first time just how much toxic air they emit — and how much the chemicals they unleash could be elevating cancer risk in their communities.
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
We're not sure who invited Jack Black to do this back in 2016 but it's the most entertaining thing he's ever done.
Being a passenger in a GT car is pretty much how you'd imagine it, except times a hundred.
There are plenty of normal things to buy on Amazon, but sometimes you should just let your freak flag fly. We've rounded up some of the weirdest gifts you can buy on Amazon.
A scientist attempts to cure himself from a rare blood disease and things go horribly wrong in the upcoming Marvel movie opening in theaters on January 28, 2022.
Did you know the site actually sells houses?
During an interview with former president Donald Trump, Fox News' Jeanine Pirro used a curious term that Seth Meyers just had to flag.
Though 97% of Americans have ketchup in their fridge, it's become synonymous with cloying juvenalia and rampant immaturity. Here's its journey from refined topping to childish condiment.
A massive space rock impact event may have inspired the tale of godly wrath.
David Attenborough delivered a powerful message to world leaders at the COP26 that left viewers tearing up at home.
In this exclusive excerpt from 'Tinderbox: HBO's Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers,' James Andrew Miller chronicles the rise and rumbles of Garry Shandling's comedy classic.
Saying it wants "to find the right balance" with the technology, the social network will delete the face scan data of more than one billion users.
Here's how you can use the same five tactics ultra-rich people use to the bring down the prices of luxury vehicles, using local loopholes, undercutting deals and more.
The wildly popular third generation miniature smart speaker is 38 percent off right now, and we're putting one in every room.
The longtime Daily Show host is back on TV, and it's a little bit weird.
Don't mess with this cat's Fancy Feast.
The pro-Trump actor, best known for her titular role in "Buffy The Vampire Slayer," said she's developed pneumonia.
Vincent Valderrama, a design engineer, compares a $25 Oster blender with a $600 Vitamix and let's starts by saying the cheaper spout is far better.
Scammers are creating fake students on Harvard.edu and using them to shill brands and promoting things like car insurance and hair loss treatment.
Eye balls are a surprisingly strong part of the human anatomy. Here's a so gross its cool demonstration of how they can bounce.
Long known as one of the world's holiest cities, India's spiritual capital is now luring culinary pilgrims as it transforms into a vegetarian paradise.