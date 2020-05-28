What Happens If You Order A $29 Laptop From This Scammy-Looking Facebook Ad?
Facebook has ads for products that are obviously too good to be true. What happens if you actually try to buy them?
The cat might not be too happy, but at least this prevents it from wandering unto a busy street.
The TikTok ad from LG Poland that was meant to advertise the phone's dual screens has since been removed and the company has issued an apology.
Think you're having a bad work day? Well, at least your day didn't go like this.
Sada attempts to persuade women to go on a date in disguise as her male friend.
It's cool to watch this unfold in an experiment. It's terrifying when it happens in real life.
Michael Scott goes to Arendelle in this hilarious mashup.
Glaciologists dream of a cold-storage vault in Antarctica to preserve key samples of the paleoclimate.
A swath of Virginia suburbia was until recently one of the most violent and overcrowded prisons in the United States: Lorton Reformatory.
With jobs and internships canceled, Generation Z is entering a summer of uncertainty — and the damage could last forever.
From Golden Age of Hollywood hits to '70s arthouse landmarks, "Adam's Rib" to "The Wizard of Oz" — your guide to the streaming service's impressively deep bench of old movies.
His 1975 Camaro needed some repairs, and instead of having to work underneath the car, the guy came up with this clever DIY design instead.
Plus, the number that tells whether a city, county or state is safe to reopen.
They've had the worst economic luck in US history. Many millennials will never recover.
Back in 1971, during the Apollo 15 mission, astronaut David Scott performed Galileo's famous hammer/feather drop experiment on the moon.
It's all part of a test to see the minimum catapult power required for a F-35C Joint Strike Fighter to launch safely into the air, but it still makes our hearts drop watching this.
All maps have biases. A new online exhibit explores the history of map distortions, from intentional propaganda to basic data literacy.
From drains to radiators, sometimes you have to get into tight spaces to investigate why things aren't working. The Sinji Flexible Borescope Camera for Android and iOS helps you do just that.
A fan seamlessly combined every episode of the Star Wars radio drama first broadcast in the spring of 1981 with John Williams's original score.
Services such as Celestis and Aura Flights send remains to the skies in an epic final journey.
If you eat rice three times a day, you might want to watch this.
A South Korean documentary raises questions about technology's role in mourning.
A crucial question remains for America's financial and cultural epicenter: What went so wrong?
Will an egg turn gelatinous if soaked in toothpaste overnight?
Trump's ongoing tantrum about about Twitter fact checking has led to an executive order that seeks to clarify section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
Ford's software cranks the heat in police cruisers to disinfect them and slow the spread of COVID-19.
Phantom traffic jams are when gridlock occurs for no apparent reason. There's no accident ahead, so why are we stopped? Benjamin Seibold explains the science behind the phenomenon and how we can end them.
Sources told Bloomberg that Coachella, currently set to take place in October, is asking some artists to perform in 2021. It's the clearest sign yet that the festival won't take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
If you're rich enough to be losing sleep over your cars in storage facing long-term road withdrawal, you are probably rich enough to build them an entire charming village street just to assuage that guilt.
The two-time MLB All-Star had it all: A career worth millions, the love of a country and a marriage to an international music sensation. So how did he end up broke and in federal prison?
A Grey-crowned Babbler, which hails from eastern Australia, discovered a basketball and had a field day.
If you're one of the planet's best athletes, there's a good chance you're texting with Eric Thomas, a motivational coach with a rare talent for squeezing greatness out of the guys who are already on top of the world.
Expect hundreds of thousands of the company's cars to show up at used car dealerships soon. That will have carryover effects for carmakers.
The painting is a metaphysical crucible filled with the woes of the external world, invisible emotions, shame, wailing last things, cataclysmic loss, silence, final journeys, the closing down of life, demonic intensity, and the retraction of self.
The Evercade handheld is bringing back cartridge-based games like "Boogerman," "Earthworm Jim," and "Tempest." Prefer to play on your TV? It also supports HDMI output. We're only a few days away from launch though, so get your pre-order in.
When you can't go to a skatepark, might as well make the best of things and skate off a rooftop.
Marvel superfan Tony Goldmark had a lot of time on his hands during the quarantine, and he really put it to good use here, breaking down the exact chronological order of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
On lifting restrictions while still in the trenches.
The long-sought matter appears to have been hiding in the gaps between galaxies.
While the "Unknown Pleasures" album cover depicted radio emissions from a pulsar, the visualization style has come back into vogue as a way to depict geographical topography, and now we have visualizations for all 50 US states.
Overcrowding is seriously jeopardizing the future of America's beloved national parks.
The pandemic briefly brought the Everything Store to its knees — by prematurely bringing about a future it has long been planning for.
When an eagle dies in America, it may end up at one of our eagle repositories — unique institutions working to protect both birds of prey and Native American traditions.
Marbles are so hot right now and Daniel de Bruin is taking advantage of the trend by building a tiny marble track.
On April 20, oil prices dropped below zero for the first time in trading history, leaving industry insiders shell-shocked and scrambling. "Not only have we been consistently wrong," says one, "we have been wrong on an order of magnitude more than anyone could conceive."
A group of eight researchers from China just summited the mountain with the sole mission of getting the most accurate measurement to date of the world's tallest peak
With the magic of special effects, costume/makeup and foley artists, a horror movie can get exponentially scary.
One form of social distancing reveals another.
Myka Stauffer built her YouTube following partly by sharing every step of her journey to adopt a toddler from China. This week, she revealed why he'd gone missing from her videos.
A useful explainer of how COVID-19 spreads indoors and outdoors.