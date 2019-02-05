'F9' Director Explains How The Minefield Car Chase Was Shot
'F9' director Justin Lin walks through the first major action set piece in the film, which was shot in Thailand.
'F9' director Justin Lin walks through the first major action set piece in the film, which was shot in Thailand.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Forget the inflation scolds. Ignore the small-business Scrooges. There's a very different story in the data.
'F9' director Justin Lin walks through the first major action set piece in the film, which was shot in Thailand.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Tired of receiving all those spam calls? You can try out this trick.
This is why the US can't have nice things.
The world has 56.1 million millionaires. The majority of them live in one of three countries.
Here are some tips from a former TSA worker on what you can and cannot get away with.
We're looking for an editor to help fill in our round-the-clock coverage, curating and creating the best stories on the internet and keeping the Digg homepage fresh. Apply today!
Virologist Danielle Anderson paints a very different picture of the Wuhan Institute.
We have no idea what happened to this lone rail car.
Don't act like you don't want to surprise your family with a three-foot stuff baguette. Everybody wants that.
American, Delta, and United spent a year laying off workers. Now the airlines need them back.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Bryce Dershem's microphone cut out and his speech was taken from him when his valedictorian speech started referencing his queer identity. However, he was able to continue on and recite his speech from memory.
One such thing I loved working with (and now use in my own kitchen) is the humble yet infinitely useful sizzle platter. What's a sizzle platter and why do I love it so much? Allow me to explain.
Spanish GK Unai Simón had a regrettable moment in the knockout game against Croatia when he let an easy ball slip through into the goal.
By turning sonic booms into sonic thumps, engineers hope to domesticate faster-than-sound transport.
It's the worst kind of ice, so why is it everywhere?
During a White House press conference, Psaki was asked about hammer thrower Gwen Berry turning away from the flag during the medal ceremony for the US Olympic trials. Here was Psaki's answer to the question.
The variants are spreading faster, but they don't necessarily have incentive to kill more often.
The new Bronco hits the perfect mix of modern capability and vintage-inspired style.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"My dad has never seen his father, but I found some old footage and showed it to him."
Hundreds of cars were left abandoned or submerged on highways after Detroit faced intense rain this weekend.
Nebia has a long history of making top-notch shower heads, and now they're finally Kickstarting a brand new model with high water pressure, starting at just $99.
Free Fly's Bamboo Lightweight Hoody is the perfect blend of ridiculous comfort and natural UPF sun protection. It's the perfect shirt for staying cool and comfortable for long days on the water.
Made by hand with leather that's made using an eco-conscious process, the Patnoflex are must-have shoes for anyone who cares about style.
For a scene in "War Horse," Spielberg gave Hiddleston an acting note that explains why that particular scene is so compelling.
The evolution of the billboard, an object that very much tends to keep pace with the times. Who doesn't love outdoor advertising?
"' Jeopardy!' is a cultural touchstone, and for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant."
You want a water and ice dispenser with your fridge? It comes with some caveats.
To a surprising degree, our political beliefs may derive from a specific aspect of our biological makeup: our propensity to feel physical revulsion. (From 2019)
Mummy exhibits are big draws for museums, but curators are grappling with issues of cultural and racial sensitivity.
And lo and behold, Hawk didn't spill a drop.
In "The Kissing Bug," Daisy Hernández blends memoir and science in describing the deadly toll of Chagas disease.
Elon Musk isn't superman. He does have supermoney.
From Donald Trump winning the election to murder hornets, "The Simpsons" seems to have the eerie ability to predict what will happen in the future.
Tiny fossils of polar dinosaurs suggest that the reptiles stayed year-round.
"Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance" takes four of my favorite characters from R.A. Salvatore's "D&D" novels and drops them into a co-op action game that is rough at best, completely broken at worst.
The Fujifilm Rensha Cardia Byu-N 16 is one unique camera, from its design to its functions.
James Lawrence completed 100 Ironman-distance races in 100 days. He brought a whole community — and a nonprofit that has come under scrutiny — along with him.
Whether it's mashed potatoes or omelets, everyone should perfect a handful of recipes. Insider asked chefs to share their best tips for go-to meals.
In December, 2016, we got out last leap second — a single second that helps even out global time zones in order with the earth's rotation.
SpaceX's constellation of satellites, known as Starlink, are breaking new ground in satellite internet.
Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Shit" was made to go viral on TikTok, but without Black choreography, there is no dance trend.
Some are accent differences, while sometimes an American, a Brit and an Australian will have totally different words for the same thing.
The way Gould lived his life, and presented himself on screen, is a blueprint for surviving — and, possibly, thriving — in 2021.
A study of Denisovans helps us better understand what makes us "human."