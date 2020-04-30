Extremely Talented Girl Plays The Who's 'My Generation' With Both The Guitar And Bass At The Same Time
An extraordinarily gifted young musician plays both the guitar and bass simultaneously to a classic rock song.
Even without VR goggles, this is quite something.
Dan Dubuque performs a medley of Rage Against The Machine songs while out in the snowy woods.
To complete the test, you must meet many requirements, including swimming 500 yards under 12.5 minutes, completing 42 pushups in two minutes and running 1.5 miles in 11.5 minutes. To say it's challenging would be the understatement of the year.
Vallejo Planning Commissioner Chris Platzer has since resigned from the commission after throwing his cat in the air and drinking during a Zoom meeting.
A comedian re-enacts the feeling unemployed folks get from calling the unemployment department these days.
As businesses reopen, social distancing rules will lead to new partitions between workspaces, reminiscent of the fabric-clad dividers of the 1980s.
Fauci compared finding remdesivir to finding AZT, a drug that proved crucial for treating AIDS.
No matter how much we try, it's hard for us to reconcile in our brains that structures like this can hold together.
"What could go wrong?" he probably thought. What could go wrong, indeed.
The Silicon Valley engineer, who had no background in medical supplies but was recommended by the White House, never delivered the ventilators. Now New York is trying to claw back the money.
The mockumentary boom of the early aughts — highlighted by "The Office" — ran parallel to the reality TV boom. Now, as reality TV has become entrenched, its parodic cousin has waned in popularity.
The harrowing story of the tourists, crew, and captain trapped on a cruise ship that would become a microcosm of the confusion and panic engulfing the globe.
Ten years ago, I wrote a story that changed lives forever—including my own. I went back to examine the wreckage
Matt Burton got the shock of a lifetime when the front latch of his Lotus Elise sports car's roof failed and the whole thing gave way.
The state is about to find out how many people need to lose their lives to shore up the economy.
Experts say at least 18 months. Here's how to shorten the timeline.
A Russian man pulls off an extraordinary feat of strength.
Scientists have spent three decades cleaning up the Hanford Site's 177 giant tanks of radioactive sludge. And they're just getting started.
Here are some tips to making sure your fruits and vegetables have a longer shelf life.
We imagined a four-level mall, mapped with brands like Macy's and J.C. Penney, to show which top-name retailers face the most trouble in the coronavirus economy.
It's a simple way to illustrate an economic system where the city doesn't let anyone fall into poverty, while also living within a sustainable environmental footprint.
Samara Ginsberg performs the classic theme song from the popular 1980s kids show.
There's little reason to believe passing outdoor encounters pose a major risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Ice cream cone in a whirlpool? Ice cream cone in a whirlpool.
This guy took social distancing to a whole new level.
In response to a question about Tesla's liquidity, Musk focused his ire on the stay-at-home orders (which are keeping Tesla's California factory closed).
Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country's coronavirus crisis will get worse. It's already bad, experts say.
It has left the realm of "impressions" and has entered the uncanny realm of "are we sure this is not really John Mulaney"?
Why are we still hoarding food? The 1944 Minnesota Starvation Experiment offers some answers about the psychology of food insecurity.
How Wall Street enabled a global financial scandal.
Companies are racing to build the first hyperloop in the world and the stakes couldn't be higher.
Photography and Camera News, Reviews, and Inspiration
Millions of people are being deprived of even the slightest physical contact during lockdown. And there's a name for it: skin hunger.
Alligators are the new dogs, apparently.
Cerro Gordo has been abandoned since 1957. Now one man is social distancing there by himself.
As schools go remote, so do tests and so does surveillance.
It sounds like science fiction, but no, it's just physics.
Collect cute monsters and make your brain feel better.
We might call this look "bank robber chic."
Everyone expects much worse numbers next quarter.
Randy Tuten's eclectic posters featured a sinking Titanic framed by turn-of-the-century revival-meeting lettering one week, a googly-eyed avocado the next.
On November 20, 1980, the ecosystem of Lake Peigneur in Louisiana was forever changed by a critical mistake by an oil exploration effort by Texaco.
The satellite, launched in 1967, has been orbiting the Earth for decades with no one listening.
Why state unemployment websites are overloaded but streaming services like Netflix (which also have spiked in numbers) are totally fine.
Medicine is a system for delivering care and support; it's also a system of information, quality control and lab science. All need fixing.
Tara Reade's story of sexual assault at the hands of Joe Biden created an ideological test for liberal feminists. Many are failing.
An officer with the Rancho Cordova Police Department in California was filmed attempting to detain a teen — and then repeatedly punching the teen — after reportedly seeing an "alcohol exchange" between the teen and an adult.
An email from the FIU Foundation says students and alumni worried about coronavirus can bequeath their assets to Florida International University in their wills if they die from COVID-19.
Dan Dubuque performs a medley of Rage Against The Machine songs while out in the snowy woods.