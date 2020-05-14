Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

THROWN INTO THE DEEP END

2 diggs polygon.com

Cameron dropped cast members Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis in a giant underwater tank to film sequels to his epic science-fiction film "Avatar" and the shoot looks painful. Here's a short behind-the-scenes look at Disney and 20th Century Studio's big 2021 release.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample