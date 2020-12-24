Mad Scientist Finds A Way To Extract An Explosive Radioactive Metal From A Few Kilos Of Bananas
If you try hard enough, you can extract pure potassium out of bananas.
The Monkey Slug Caterpillar is a master of disguise, as captured by David Weiller in the Amazon Rainforest of Puyo, Ecuador.
Alexey Navalny explains how he allegedly tricked a Russian agent into revealing the details of his poisoning.
The most anticipated game of 2020 is busted as hell, YouTuber videogamedunkey explains in this no-holds-barred review.
Here's a detailed explanation for why Formula One tires only survive for 50 miles.
Mike Tyson takes on Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson in this action film and the acting leaves much to be desired.
On December 14th, Google's apps crashed in spectacular fashion. It demonstrated how dependent the world was on their products.
Sacha Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova, director Jason Woliner, and others explain the year's most talked-about movie moment.
It's a real challenge, attempting to find the cat hidden in this apartment.
A resourceful dog learns how to slide down this ski slope and looks like it's having the most fun of its life.
This video of the two comedians riffing backstage during HBO's Comic Relief is a pure delight.
Just a year ago, Shia LaBeouf was having a career resurgence.
The company at the center of a false election conspiracy theory told right-wing media organizations and individual hosts to "preserve all documents."
You always wanted to try that delicious looking hot chocolate and Babish gives it his best shot.
Private executioners paid in cash. Middle-of-the-night killings. False or incomplete justifications. ProPublica obtained court records showing how the outgoing administration is using its final days to execute the most federal prisoners since World War II.
Why can't we give the little things an extra oomph?
Not a trashcan-shaped droid, but something much cooler.
In the world's least favorite holiday tradition, Kevin Spacey has dropped another Christmas Eve video — this time addressing not his numerous allegations of sexual assault, but the mental health issues spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
While giving directions, this voice assistant malfunctions in the most hilarious sounding way.
A queer Liberian-American designer became the success story of the pandemic. Now he wants to smash the old fashion system to bits.
This week, we're fully losing it as we approach the end of the year of our hell 2020.
The most brilliant sketch comedy is the one that doesn't really utilize any words. At least, none that we understand anyway.
"Rapsittie Street Kids: Believe in Santa" was supposed to start an animation revolution.
If we have to hear the words "touch base" or "circle back" one more time, we're quitting.
The Alibaba chief paid for pushing back against Beijing. But the shift in attitude also speaks to a growing wealth gap and diminished opportunities for the young.
The New York Times issued a big mea culpa, and returned a Peabody award and a citation as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize after retracting the core of its hit podcast series "Caliphate."
On an English QWERTY keyboard, there are 40 symbols. This provided a challenge for Chinese product developers, but they found a way.
The US mental health system was already in tatters. Then came the pandemic.
Here's an easy recipe for Prime Rib Roast that will still delight the taste buds this Christmas.
The two screens sitting in front of each eye help take flat images — what we're normally used to seeing on screen — and add a realistic layer of depth to them.
Two political fantasies show how many Americans have become frustrated with democratic politics.
It's hard to tell if this girl is laughing or crying.
The EU and UK have reached a post-Brexit trade deal, ending months of disagreements over fishing rights and future business rules.
Waterloo was the site of a historic battle for labor rights and racial justice. But as the meatpacking industry changed, the workforce lost its power and was primed for an outbreak. This is how we got here.
For people living on the edge of homelessness, gaming communities are one of the few places that allow them a continued sense of dignity.
Why a piece of punctuation proposed in the 1960s was adored, ignored, and should be brought back.
A gamer makes a comparison of Cyberpunk 2077 for PC against Grand Theft Auto San Andreas for the PS2. It's not close.
There are movies that are about the holidays, but then there are movies that feel like the holidays. These are the greatest of those.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening announced 26 new pardons, including for longtime ally Roger Stone, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner's father, Charles.
To test out whether alcoholic consumption altered their faces, the guys at YouTube channel AsapSCIENCE drank one drink every hour and took pictures of their faces.
Tech investors have warmed to the idea that being a content creator is a legitimate form of business.
It's not always rudeness or scatter-brained behavior - it can be something much deeper, writes Laura Clarke.
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Rock Springs, Wyoming, sits on vast underground stores of natural gas and shale oil. But what was meant to be a blessing turned into a curse.
Each year, come this season, a certain Slim Aarons photo makes the rounds on Instagram. It features a bathing beauty floating in a pool, bobbing alongside metallic holiday ornaments. Behind her, three children play with the floating, shining orbs.
Kevin Clark and Mina Kimes revel in the glory that is this Tom Brady tweet.
It did not occur to many people in 2020 that unbosoming can be worse than silence.
Ohio teen "suggested buying ranch for militant training," according to court documents mistakenly unsealed last week.
The conversation about TP'ed houses really takes its turns.
(THIS CONTAINS SPOILERS) The final moments of the season-two finale represent the galaxy-collapsing shortsightedness that has come to define Disney-era Star Wars stories.
In a weird way, I've known Ray Holt all my life, but I never knew what he had accomplished—or how his inventions wove their way into my own family.
According to Mark Rodriguez, "this is a concept trailer for a feature we're shooting 2021" and appears to have been made in complete earnestness.