Explore This Wonderfully Weird 3D Game Made Entirely Of ASCII Art
A YouTuber takes a deep dive inside the wacky experimental ASCII art-based game ASCIICKER.
A YouTuber takes a deep dive inside the wacky experimental ASCII art-based game ASCIICKER.
Using legos, a Star Wars enthusiast recreated the set from "The Empire Strikes Back" and additionally motorized it with power functions.
Marques Brownlee is blown away by the beautiful design of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro but without access to Google Apps, he would never recommend it.
Nature photographer David Weiller spotted this extremely camouflaged bug in the Amazon rainforest.
Silva successfully rides a hoverboard and makes it all look easy.
You'd expect that if you tapped a button, something was supposed to happen, right?
Teach a man to fish with a power drill and you feed him for a lifetime.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
G4S subsidiary ArmorGroup hired Afghan warlords who battled with U.S. Marines. It ended with one of the worst civilian casualty disasters of the war.
A YouTuber takes a deep dive inside the wacky experimental ASCII art-based game ASCIICKER.
When Missouri's Twin Rivers medical center closed, executives claimed it was a "consolidation" with a new facility. But residents say it points to a healthcare crisis.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Mercedes-Benz took away the title of the world's top-selling luxury vehicle from the German auto company back in 2016. Why has BMW been in decline?
An osprey in mid-hunt, the curious ways Americans celebrate Christmas and more best photos of the week.
"The twenties" is super legit-sounding and it's so old school. The 40s are old. The 30s even more so. But nothing is older school than the Roaring 20s.
Using legos, a Star Wars enthusiast recreated the set from "The Empire Strikes Back" and additionally motorized it with power functions.
On the outside, the mansion looks normal enough. But once you venture inside, that's when the fever dream truly begins.
Split into teams, and try to coax your partners into guessing the phrase before time runs out. It's easy to learn, so everyone can join in on the fun.
An "oddly satisfying experiment" finds that adding a little milk can make see-through Coca-Cola.
Want a personal trainer experience in your own home? Pick up this well-reviewed smart treadmill from NordicTrack, and you can easily get world-class workout programs through an iFit subscription.
On Thursday, a US airstrike in Baghdad killed Qassim Suleimani, the head of Iran's Quds Force and one of the most powerful men in Iran and the Middle East. What happens now?
Digital marketing is one of today's most valuable business skills. Learn social media marketing, copywriting, Google Ads, and more in The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle, now $39.
The acting and quick-thinking of these Disneyland actors is just off the charts.
In the new book "Appalachian Reckoning," dozens of mountain voices combine to talk back to J.D. Vance's best-selling "Hillbilly Elegy." Today, an exclusive story from its co-editor and a powerful essay (which involves Granny, her .38 pistol, and some coal trucks) excerpted from the book.
Sometimes to find the treasure you have to dig into the junk.
Skateboarder Simon Isaksson sees your childhood Hot Wheels loops and would like you to know that he can do that, too.
Rian Johnson's star-studded whodunnit has succeeded by exceeding people's expectations for what they'll find at the movie theater.
Marques Brownlee is blown away by the beautiful design of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro but without access to Google Apps, he would never recommend it.
You'd expect that if you tapped a button, something was supposed to happen, right?
Bernie Sanders is gambling that the strategy that won him a mayor's race in Burlington, Vermont, and broke the back of the local establishment, can be scaled nationwide.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
It's not too early to examine which future presidential candidates had the best 2019 — and what to watch from them next.
Nature photographer David Weiller spotted this extremely camouflaged bug in the Amazon rainforest.
The bushfires in Australia have been a catastrophic natural disaster. According to the Daily Telegraph, as of January 2, approximately 5.9 million hectares of land has been burnt in Australia — for perspective, that's more land than Denmark and The Netherlands.
Now that it's 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
After "Project Runway" judges said they couldn't see Karlie Kloss wearing contestant Tyler Neasloney's outfit, he sniped back, "Not even to dinner with the Kushners?"
Upping your exercise game for 2020? Make sure you're getting the protein your body needs.
Sometimes the most ingenious design is the one hiding in plain sight.
Honestly, with the way they are driving, we're surprised they haven't taken down more mailboxes on the way.
When presented with facts, Americans generally become more accurate. The question is: Are they consuming enough of the right information?
They are called vault lights and they've been used to illuminate a lot of iconic architecture projects.
Online application forms is where all job aspirations go to die.
Silva successfully rides a hoverboard and makes it all look easy.
With more than a month still to go in the fire season, the government announced a large-scale use of military assets, a deployment not seen since World War II.
The tax agency, Justice Department and Congress have all taken aim at a much-abused deduction exploited by wealthy investors. Yet the crackdown is having minimal impact, costing the Treasury billions.
UPS is all about time efficiency, right down to the doors.
With close to 7,500 brewing companies currently operating in the U.S., picking favorites is difficult.
Cybersecurity experts have been warning about the emergence of digital disinformation.
We're not sure whether it's because he's drunk or just having a very bad idea, but we have very little hope that the components in the package are going to be undamaged.
Only now, with the plane indefinitely grounded, are we beginning to see the scale of its effects.
How do you build up a business when you're making 10 bucks an hour and bartending on the side?
Adam and Jamie have previously tried driving in a square-wheeled pickup, but according to YouTuber WhistlinDiesel, his design, which ended up having two square wheels in the rear, goes much faster.
"Cats" director Tom Hooper's team tinkered with "improved" VFX until the last minute and enlisted Lion King veterans to work on "refining" what became a $100 million bomb.
Letizia Battaglia risked her life to tell these grim stories of violence and corruption, considering it her duty to show the brutal truth.
This short film answers the perennial question, "What if you just want one piece of popcorn?"
The chip's complex design was generated by a computer. "If you look at the design, no human engineer would have come up with it."
He was in charge of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi, and a hero of the business world. Now he's an international fugitive. Here's how it all unfolded.
Police have been unable to find car or any occupants, and were forced to call off the search due to high waves.